Community Healthcare Trust: The Best Healthcare REIT To Buy Today, With A Generous 6.25% Yield

The company's acquisition strategy is compelling as it is able to acquire suburban medical facilities at far more attractive yields and spreads than its big-cap brethren.

Management continues to buy shares in the open market and takes 100% of its compensation in stock.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is a small-cap healthcare REIT focused on buying what I deem the most attractive properties to own within the healthcare space: medical office buildings (MOBs), clinics, and surgical centers. I have spent quite a bit of time looking at nursing home REITs, hospital REITs, ALF REITs, MOB REITs and everything in between. CHCT appears to offer the best growth prospects, owns properties most immune to reimbursement risk, and has a management team that owns significant equity stakes in the stock (and takes all of its compensation in stock too).

Not only that but also CHCT has virtually no debt, trades at 12.5x forward FFO figures, and continues to buy niche suburban properties at attractive 9-11% cap rates. At $25 per share today, I expect CHCT will trade to 15-18x forward FFO figures of $2 per share within 12-18 months. That would offer investors potential upside of 50% in that time frame.

These are not crazy multiples either by the way. Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC) trades at 17.4x FFO and Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) at a healthy 20x FFO. The founder of CHCT, Tim Wallace, in his prior life co-founded Healthcare Realty back in 1993. I regard this group as a highly incented and qualified management team with a long runway of growth ahead of them.

Community Healthcare Trust went public in May 2015 at $19 per share. The company today owns 77 properties in 25 states, plus one mortgage note. Its facilities are 45% medical office buildings, 14% clinics, 23% surgical centers, with the balance as illustrated below. Its properties are 93% leased with an average lease term just over six years.

The company’s aim is to own properties that continue to benefit from the shift in the delivery of healthcare services to outpatient facilities (and away from inpatient hospitals). Coupled with strong demographic tailwinds and little reimbursement risk (ala nursing homes or hospitals), it is not surprising that these types of non-cyclical properties command some of the lowest cap rates in REIT-dom.

Perhaps more importantly, its focus is on acquiring suburban properties with a price tag between $5 and $25mm. These generally are price points that fly below the radar of the big REITs like Ventas (NYSE:VTR) or DOC. And local real estate buyers generally cannot afford these prices.

It is actually a strategy reminiscent of STAG (NYSE:STAG), which also focuses on buying properties in suburban markets at juicier spreads (albeit not in the healthcare arena). CHCT has been acquiring properties in the 9-12% yield area as opposed to the bigger public REITs that often are chasing facilities at sub 6% type cap rates.

The majority of CHCT’s properties are also net leased, meaning tenants are responsible for paying for the lion's share of operating expenses (taxes, maintenance, insurance, etc). Larger lessees include Fresenius (NYSE:FMS), DaVita (NYSE:DVA), Adventist Healthcare, Tenet (NYSE:THC), Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) and the Catholic Healthcare Initiatives. Annual rent escalators should imply 1.5% to 2.0% growth per year. A “good chunk” of its leases are tied to CPI according to management.

Since its IPO in 2015, CHCT has done two follow on equity offerings: one in 2016 and one last month (July 2017). The latest raise priced at $23.45, and effectively has taken its net debt levels to zero. The stock pulled back roughly $2 per share, offering a decent entry point to new shareholders.

Post the raise, CHCT has $190mm of liquidity, virtually no net debt, and likely won’t need to approach the equity capital markets again for 18-24 months.

Acquisition Strategy

Given their focus on suburban communities, coupled with access to cheap debt and equity capital, CHCT can purchase MOBs and surgical centers at quite large spreads. With debt costs at 4.3%, and their equity raise done at a 7% cap rate, their blended cost of capital is 5.7%. On the acquisition front, given their niche focus, they are buying facilities at yields between 9 and 12%. Assuming 9.5% (where Q2 acquisitions closed), that is a spread of almost 4%.

After speaking to Tim Wallace, it appears too that he is a savvy deal-maker. He helped grow HR to a $2BB company, generating roughly 15.3% annualized returns for shareholders (from 1993 to 2002). His view today is that they can fly under the radar so to speak in the smaller markets. To date they have been purchasing properties at nearly 10% yields, and at approximately a $30mm clip per quarter.

Given their liquidity today ($190mm), $30mm in acquisitions per quarter means they won’t need to raise public equity capital for at least 6 quarters.

Modeling FFO and Free Cash Flow

Forecasting future FFO and FCF is quite simple here. Assuming $190mm of acquisitions at a 9.5% cap rate, CHCT should add roughly $18mm of NOI over the next year and a half. Adding another $1mm for G&A (conservative I believe, given $3.7mm of trailing G&A), takes NOI from $29mm to $47mm.

Incremental interest on the debt will take interest expense to $11mm. A summary of my model is below:

While the above shows 2018 at $2.09 in FFO per share, these are pro forma type figures. That is, they should reach this run-rate by year end 2018 once available capital has been deployed.

Note too that FFO is a bit higher than FCF. Roughly 60% of their leases are net leases, with the balance being gross leases. Management indicated that maintenance capex on their properties runs around 15c per foot per year. On 2.5mm square feet of space (assuming some acquisitions), that is about $375,000. I conservatively baked in $3mm of maintenance capex however, implying forward FCF of around $1.92 per share. Investors today are essentially paying 13x forward FCF.

Comps and Valuation

Physicians Realty and Healthcare REIT are the best comps. They are larger however, and arguably should command a higher multiple. Their size has limitations however. While cost of capital is slightly better, their growth rates are far lower.

Since 2013, DOC has acquired around $1BB per year in real estate. In the most recent quarter, they acquired facilities at an unimpressive 5.3% yield. That stock indeed has fallen on the back of a secondary equity offering and lack of same store NOI growth (which fell from 5% in Q1 to 1% in Q2). Their A-rated properties are only expected to generate 2-3% NOI growth per year, not much different than CHCT.

At 17.5x 2017 FFO and at a 4.9% cap rate, DOC has little room to generate much spread on acquisitions at 5.3%.

HR trades similarly rich, at 20.4x 2017 FFO. Both sport $3-4BB market caps, and dividend yields in the 4-5% range historically.

The good news is that MOBs and outpatient type healthcare facilities are the best REIT assets to own. Reimbursement and tenant risk is extremely high at nursing homes. Assisted living is predominantly private pay, but plagued by overcapacity. And compared to mall or retail lessors, there is little cyclicality risk to worry about either.

I like what John Thomas (CEO of DOC) said on their Q2 earnings call:

“Investors from around the world are increasingly recognizing what we have believed for years, medical office space is not just the most attractive asset class for resiliency and long term cash flow and healthy real estate but across all classes of real estate. This realization has resulted in a very competitive acquisition environment. As values have increased, we believe our strategy of partnering and cultivating long term relationships with the best health care providers will help us maintain a robust acquisition pipeline of attractive, off-market, on- and off-campus medical office facilities. We believe this will enhance the quality of our portfolio while maintaining our track record of making accretive investments for our shareholders.”

CHCT has the added benefit of focusing on the less competitive markets too, where acquisition spreads are actually still attractive.

At a conservative 17x, using $2.09 in FFO (assuming that kind of run rate in 2018), Community Healthcare stock would trade at $37 in 18 months including dividends.

Here are some valuation ranges (assuming accrued dividends over the respective time periods).

Risks

The biggest risk today is execution. Management has tons of dry powder with virtually no debt but has to go out and diligence appropriate properties and negotiate reasonable terms. Rate risk could be a problem, but when purchasing assets at 9-11%, it is far less risky than buying MOBs at sub 5.5% cap rates. At 3.5% on the ten year (US Treasury) from 2.25% today, the impact to CHCT would be relatively minor. But the REIT space could suffer a bit as rents are usually deemed to grow less than CPI.

There was some noise with the company’s last quarter too, which illustrates how a small company can have costs crop up in unusual ways. One tenant filed for Chapter 11. The impact if rent goes to zero is quite small, only 4c/share in annual FFO. ISS proxy costs impacted FFO by another penny. Operating cost reimbursements also got reconciled in Q2, pushing expenses up temporarily.

Deals that closed mostly at the end of the second quarter had little impact on FFO too, but will help in Q3. There is another $72mm of deals in the company’s pipeline, but again will not have much of an impact in 2017. Dilution from their July equity offering will be a drag somewhat too in Q3.

In sum, this is clearly not a stock to own for a quick trade, and does need a little time to grow. But the prognosis is strong looking out 1-2 years.

Conclusion

Tim Wallace has a 10b-4 plan in place to buy up to $2mm of stock (or 100,000 shares). He has been especially acquisitive at stock prices in the $21-22 range, which I deem the downside here. The entry point isn’t perfect at $25, but for a long term investor, this is a nice REIT to pick up. Should CHCT fall a couple dollars, I would be adding to my position.

It is worth mentioning again that management takes its compensation in stock too. From the latest proxy:

Our unique compensation approach since our initial public offering (the “IPO”), has been and continues to be that all Named Executive Officers take 100% of all compensation - salary, bonus and long-term incentive - in stock with long-term vesting and significant risk of forfeiture. Our stockholders have told us they highly value our approach.

Unlike say Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW), an owner of hospitals, which perhaps is one of the most egregious empire builders with absolutely no regard for shareholder value, CHCT is quite focused on growing value on a per share basis.

