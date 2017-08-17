One Golden Pony On The Way

The market may be warning management about further debt because the stock price has sagged and the latest debt financing came from a relatively expensive source.

Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) is an aggressive growth company whose strategy is getting closer to payoff. Management has always predicted that this company would make a lot of money in the future. But the market may finally begin to see that future despite some qualms about the leverage associated with the growth. Fast growth in and of itself creates risks of all kinds. Probably the most significant is that quality and costs can careen out of control to result in huge losses and a ruined reputation. So far this company has handled the fast growth exceedingly well.

The company has a partner, Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) that generally builds the processing plants and a significant part of the pipeline structure. This company opened a liquids processing plant to extract more valuable liquids from the gas. This has enabled the liquids production to keep pace with the rapid gas production.

Even more important was the established connections that now allow the company to move gas into more lucrative pricing areas. The price of the gas has increased far in excess of the market price fluctuations. So the average price received per MCF has soared.

The company had a commodity gain in the 2016 second quarter of C$1.18 last year or else losses would have been relatively large. But the key is that management was able to hold costs relatively steady so that the latest price increases made it to the operating netback. There are not many managements that can accomplish that feat. Fewer still can control costs while growing rapidly. Administrative expenses also fell on the production volume expansion. That is another accomplishment that is easier said than done. So the increase in cash flow is no surprise. This company's expansion appears to be on-track during one of the more severe gas price downturns.

The basic story-line that scale would enable lower costs appears intact. The capital markets are showing some signs of strain though as debt has climbed. Management may be getting a warning as the latest deal came from a fairly high cost source and the stock price has sagged probably more than the rest of the industry. So signs of increasing cash flow to meet the forecast may be needed or management may have to slow the growth pace some. Capital costs may be climbing too high. The next deal could be cost prohibitive. Now it is time for management to produce.

Management's reply to the cash flow concerns appears to be that the expected cash flow rate will begin in the fourth quarter. The current stock price appears to discount a lot of nervousness about the projection. But there is a hedging program in place and the company management can now direct the production to several more lucrative markets. Export markets will be available within a few years at far more export capacity. The ability to export is expected to maintain or, more likely, significantly increase profitability. There are several projects proposed to both transport gas to the terminal area as well as building the relevant export terminal capacity.

This company has expanded cash flow while commodity pricing remains depressed. The fast growth and financial leverage make the company a speculative bet on the recovery of natural gas pricing. The current stock price does not appear to price in any recovery or much production improvement. So as management achieves the set goals, this stock could respond positively. The stock dilution and borrowing appears to be coming to an end. Leverage, though at record highs does appear reasonable if management achieves its various goals.

The first slide does show the capital lease costs. But like many companies, the capital lease costs per well drilled are not included in the latest profitability projections. This management has paid a lot more for some of the recent acquisitions. So including the lease costs into the posted IRR's gives the investors some idea of the overall corporate profitability expectations.

Looking above, one can tell why management paid more for some leases than others. Investors want to see some tangible proof that the money paid has earned an adequate return.

Summary

This Alberta producer bet big that rapid growth including some borrowing would result in a large payoff down the road. Shareholders have been waiting for that payoff for a few years and the market may be tired of the story. Very few companies have escaped the recent pullback. Piling on debt during a time when the industry is out of favor almost guarantees an extra large pullback. Nonetheless, the recent investments and growth appear to be about to payoff beginning with the fourth quarter. So in addition to the usual seasonal gas price (and gas company stock price rise), there could be an earnings boost here to propel the stock to a far superior return.

This is no widows and orphans stock though. The company is growing quickly and cash flow is not quite where it should be. But management appears to have enough hedging in place to achieve the desired cash flow. Plus the ability to direct the gas production to an ever increasing variety of markets increases the average selling price. The company also has the ability to direct the capital budget to more liquids rich projects now that there is processing capacity for those liquids. So this speculative company definitely has the ability to surprise on the upside. If the stock just got back to the $8 per share price of the last few years, the return from the current price would be tremendous. A potentially upside surprise to company profitability from achieving management goals could easily modify that price rise further. Any commodity price increases above current dreary forecasts would be icing on the cake.

