Cisco Earnings: Nothing For Bulls

There are puts and takes in the quarter, but it nets out to a whole bunch of nothing (relative to consensus expectations.

Cisco (CSCO) reported FY4Q17 earnings on 8/16, after the close. For my earnings preview, which has useful background information such as consensus numbers and key debate points, click here. In this article, as promised to my followers, I want to follow up with an analysis of the quarter and provide an update on my views of the stock. Overall, the quarter is uninspiring, which is reflected in the stock trading down 2.5% in the aftermarket on high volumes (2.6M shares exchanged as of 8 PM Eastern). My original conclusion that investors should be cautious about CSCO's model transition, increasing competition, and lack of upside catalyst is further strengthened by today's results.

The Print

Revenue and EPS came in as expected. Looking at revenue by products, there are puts and takes but nothing major to note. Gross margin for the quarter came in at 63.7%, or 20 bps lower than expectation, while non-GAAP operating margins came in 40 bps ahead of expectations at 31.5%.

However, guidance is a tad weak. FY1Q18 revenue and EPS are about in-line, but non-GAAP gross margin was guided to 63-64% vs. 64.1% consensus, and non-GAAP operating margin was guided to 29.5%-30.5% vs. 31.3% consensus.

The Call

The CEO began the call by reminding investors their June announcement of "a new era of networking with the launch of the Network Intuitive", which is essentially an integrated, intuitive system that is designed to anticipate actions and stop security threats by applying machine learning technology and analytics. He touted their new Catalyst 9000 and cited "incredibly positive" customer reception and 200 customer orders.

He then detailed partnerships with the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) which, frankly, doesn't mean anything for a company the size of CSCO. Next, the details he provided by products is probably useful only to tech specialists who has a need to model everything as there isn't anything materially surprising in his comments, in my view.

He noted that 11% of their product revenue came from recurring offers. Recall, as noted in my preview, CSCO is at the early stages of its multi-year model transition to recurring revenue. 11% is still a very low base to work off of.

In the Q&A section, the CEO reviewed some of the headwinds that they talked about last quarter. Notably, Mexico didn't see significant improvements from weakness driven by Service Providers, which in turn was driven by regulatory transitions and "geopolitical dynamics", whatever that means. US Federal, which had "a real lack of clarity around budget" last quarter, saw some improvement particularly towards the end of the quarter but still isn't there they'd like it to be - this isn't exactly confident words that investors were looking for. By the way, for this quarter, Americas and EMEA both fell 5.7% y/y, which together accounted for 83.5% of total sales. APJC increased by 5.8% y/y and accounts for the remainder.

The rest of the call gets into the weeds a bit which, as a generalist investor, I don't have an interest in. Generally speaking, unless the investment thesis revolves around nitpicking details (mostly, that applies to accounting fraud shorts), I tend to revert back to the overall numbers and commentary on near-term trends. In the case of CSCO, near-term trends are already captured by FY1Q18 guidance, so there is little need to sweat the details.

Conclusion

In my earnings preview, I noted the lack of catalysts on the horizon, and certainly that appears to be true this quarter. So what do investors have to work with really? I really don't see much.

Some bulls believe a potential cash repatriation may act as a catalyst for the stock, but I doubt this is likely to drive the stock due to the fact that any such repatriation would not come as a surprise, and would not fundamentally alter CSCO's business reality. The reality is that investors are left holding a stock with declining y/y revenue and no material change in margins. This is expected to be true for at least the next quarter.

CSCO's model transition will last probably for several years since only 11% of product revenue is recurring - that is a long way to go. If you are not familiar with model transitions (from one-time to recurring sales), this generally means revenue and margins will be pressured until towards the end of the transition period. While this could work for a company that is taking share, I don't want to be holding this stock as white box competitors and Arista Networks (ANET) continue to pick at CSCO's market share, while hoping for a positive surprise that will unlikely material in the short to medium term.

I remain cautious on CSCO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.