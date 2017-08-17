Projections are a part of the Wall Street liturgy. Each and every day we are battered by them. One hundred percent the markets are going higher and one hundred percent that the markets are going to Hell and the battering that we take each day by what we read in the Press sometimes seems like a masochist's delight. It all gets down to this: who do you believe and who do you trust and who is talking their book, or their firm's book, and who is a stand-up guy and who is savvy enough to get it right?

For five years, each and every year, the majority of the calls have been for higher interest rates. For five years, it just has not happened. The reason, in my opinion, has been because the central banks have created a continuing gigantic flow of money that has not stopped, during this entire time period. Consequently, if someone, in their thinking, does not include the flow of money as part of their consideration about interest rates, then they are bound to reach the wrong conclusions.

The continuing "Crown of Creation," drives yields down, equities up and, regardless of the American central bank, the other major central banks are still printing. Further, it is not just the printing but the buying of equities, derivatives, corporates et al that continues unabated. The Fed once ruled the world but now it is just a player in the game. Something to be seriously noted, in my opinion.

You think with the new discussion at the Fed, as evidenced by their recent minutes, that things might be changing? Think again. Not happening. Negative yielding debt, according to Zerohedge, bottomed in early July and has since measurably spiked. Global negative yielding debt, they state, now stands at $8.68 trillion which is the highest level since last October. Red flag, red flag, is what is being waved on the field of the Great Game.

My thesis, stated many times, all year, has been, "Lower for Longer and Lingering." The current line in the sand is 2.32% for our ten year Treasury and while we broke it once and flirted with it many times, it is the line that I continue to watch with great focus. The longer it holds, I contend, the longer it is likely to remain in place. Resistance builds with each flirtation.

Another "not happening" arena are Mr. Trump's plans for almost anything. We have to be level-headed here, in my view, and, politics aside, consider carefully what is going on. The swamp is not only not getting drained but it is infecting the White House and Mr. Trump's ambitions. Part of the reason is "them," the Washington insiders, but part of the reason is Mr. Trump, as he stumbles over his own feet and kicks up swamp water like some errant child.

It really doesn't matter what any of us want any longer, the salient question is what we are going to get, and my answer is, "Not much." Infrastructure build-outs, or tax reform or Obamacare remedies and like it, love it or hate it, the answer is "lump it." I have reached the conclusion that most of President Trump's great dreams just will not be happening.

Consternation rules.

Another "not happening" venue centers on the energy markets. Oil is not heading meaningfully higher as American shale oil production is decidedly, in my opinion, overcoming OPEC and her ambitions. They have tried this and they have tried that and it has all been for naught. Nothing has worked and I do not believe that anything they can do will work, as America takes the center stage for the first time in our lifetimes.

I have prompted our government to take further steps, and I hope they do, to quash OPEC. Tax companies that use imported oil and give tax credits for using American oil and natural gas and put an end to the cartel that has tried their best to strangle us for so long. It is a matter not just of our economic interests, in my view, but also of our national defense and, I note, of the civilized world's national defense.

Justice will be served and the battle will rage This big dog will fight when you rattle his cage And you'll be sorry that you messed with The U.S. of A… - Toby Keith

Another "not happening," in my opinion, is equities getting slammed. Yes, of course, they will go up and down and worry about North Korea and Venezuela and Kingdom Come but there is just too much money being created, that has to go somewhere, for equities to be sliced and diced in a meaningful fashion. It would take a seismic event now, such as some kind of war and even then, as the central banks would start "futterwacken vigorously," once again, I doubt that the stock markets would get basted.

I remark, if it's "not happening," then it would be a grave mistake to plan or bet on its occurrence. "Not happening," sometimes, is more important than what is happening and, as my grandmother used to say, "the higher, the fewer, the never, the less."