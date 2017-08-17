Checking In On Time Warner

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) reported earnings for its second quarter at the beginning of August. AT&T (NYSE:T) is in the process of closing its purchase of the content company. I wanted to check in again on Time Warner to see what it means for the telecom concern.

According to Seeking Alpha, adjusted income of $1.33 per share beat Wall Street estimates by $0.14. Sales of $7.33 billion were ahead by $30 million, so I think I'll call that mostly in line. However, the top line did rise over 5%. The adjusted profit, unfortunately, was a little more muted at a growth rate of only 3%, per the corporate press release.

AT&T is obviously merging with Time Warner because it needs content, but at the end of the day it wants the conglomerate to generate cash. Time Warner is doing well on this point: for the six-month period, operational cash increased 25% to $2.5 billion; even better, free cash for that frame increased 22% to $2.3 billion. Driving the free cash jump was the following, according to management (from the press release):

"The growth was due to a decline in the use of cash in working capital related to the positive impact to accounts receivable at Warner Bros. from the strong performance of the Warner Bros. theatrical and home entertainment slates in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the timing of production spend, partially offset by the comparison to last year’s benefit from the financing transaction with Central European Media Enterprises Ltd."

Of course, timing is an issue with most companies, especially media entities, so cash flow can vary. For the actual second quarter, both operational cash and free cash were down. But that's okay, as we can keep the focus on the six-month period for now.

Time Warner and AT&T are in the process of merging as aforementioned, and as such, the stocks are in something of an arbitrage relationship. At the time of this writing, Time Warner shares were priced at $102. The price for the buy, according to the AT&T corporate site, is $107.50, composed of stock/cash. I believe the deal will go through, so a differential does currently exist.

I want to focus more on how AT&T will be affected after the merger. I think this is a good deal for that company, and I'd like to point out a recent Seeking Alpha article authored by Market View that goes over the same territory.

But let me slightly shift the focus to something I find quite exciting - the idea that AT&T will perhaps adjust the asset mix of Time Warner once ownership changes hands.

Seeking Alpha recently highlighted an industry report that mentioned the possible desire on the part of AT&T management to sell off a couple Time Warner items - namely CNN and the TMZ media outfit. TMZ is a relatively small entity in the grand scheme, but CNN is an iconic news organization. Selling TMZ is easy, but divesting CNN, on the other hand, might give pause to some. I believe CNN should be sold; while it is a very high-quality, important asset, it doesn't necessarily fit, in a sense, in the overall strategy AT&T is constructing with the Time Warner purchase. What AT&T wants to do is exploit the company's IP to generate more subscriptions for its platforms (DirecTV/U-verse/etc.). Besides agreeing with this concept, I also anticipate a strong likelihood that it will occur.

What are the important assets of Time Warner? Certainly, the studios division would qualify, as would HBO. Those will be drivers of value, and I'm confident they will be kept. Also, DC Comics, which is the source of characters such as Batman and Wonder Woman.

However, I feel there is the opportunity for AT&T to try different things with Time Warner's portfolio. DC Comics, for instance, supplies the movie studio with IP, but in certain instances, DC could theoretically license out some of its characters to other parties, perhaps some of the smaller, less-known fictional universes; this would be reminiscent of the early days of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Marvel, which didn't self-finance a movie slate until later in its corporate history.

Then there's the issue of tracking stocks. Could AT&T use such transactions to good effect? It's up for debate. As company management studies the underlying fundamentals of these various parts, it could conclude that TBS/TNT could be floated. Or, some sort of partial spin-off could occur in which an asset like HBO sees some of its value transferred to the public (while control remains on the side of AT&T). I think management could also examine its video game division, the way it approaches Time Warner's investment with CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) in The CW Network, etc.

These are obviously just some speculations, but my point is the Time Warner purchase could be even more beneficial after it is closed if management does try to unlock value from the underlying assets. I do expect, at the very least, that CNN will be sold. Once an optimal mix is created, AT&T can then go about creating different subscription services and figuring out how best to use its content, both on an exclusive and non-exclusive basis.

For me, Time Warner is a top media company whose stock is now basically no longer an investment idea (again, the arbitrage angle) but a clue toward where AT&T is headed. The telecom no doubt is getting to ready to become a major player in media in this subscription-streaming age of disruption.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.