Prospect Capital: Dividend Cut 20% To 30%

I will be discussing whether or not the stock is already appropriately priced for the size of dividend cut needed.

The stock price for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) has recently hit a new low for the year probably due to the upcoming dividend announcement this month as most investors are expecting a reduction. This article will discuss the size of the reduction and the following article will assess whether this has already been properly priced into the stock.

Dividend Coverage Levels

I invest in BDCs for many reasons including having a higher yield than most investments. One of my primary concerns is the ability to cover the dividend without "reaching for yield" which can imply many things including the need to invest in higher risk assets or use higher amounts of leverage and portfolio growth. I prefer to invest in BDCs that easily cover dividends giving management the flexibility to make higher-quality originations and build a solid portfolio that can withstand economic pressures/downturns.

The lending environment continues to experience "yield compression" which mostly refers to lower yields on various investments. Please see the following article for more:

For each BDC, I tend to focus on worst-case scenarios to test dividend coverage including:

Lower portfolio yields

Higher repayments - lower portfolio growth

Lower amounts of non-recurring income (fees and dividends)

I rank each BDC by expected dividend coverage during worst-case scenarios and this is the basis for my Dividend Coverage Levels:

Level 1 - BDCs that can cover almost 100%, even in the worst cases

Level 2 - BDCs that can cover ~90% to ~96%

Level 3 - BDCs that can cover ~85% to ~90%

Level 4 - BDCs that should cut their dividend

Ranking Dividend Coverage for PSEC:

The following are some recent statements made by PSEC management:

“We previously announced monthly cash dividends to shareholders of $0.08333 per share for May, June, July and August 2017 representing 109 consecutive shareholder distributions. We plan on announcing our next series of shareholder distributions in August.” “We're seeing spread compression everywhere we look it can be aircraft leasing, it can be real estate, it can be sponsors loans, can be on line lending everywhere we look there's spread compression. We do our best to avoid having that spread compression impact our book but there's a limit to what we can do, for example in our CLO book we see quite a bit of refinancings and repricing.” “And while our non-accruals low relative to the industry, they really should be a lot lower in my view, and I think we should be doing a lot better dealing with not just energy but non-energy companies, and that has my attention, believe me has everyone’s attention. So those are really the strands I think that have set into a very, very disappointing quarter for me.”

Earlier this year, I downgraded PSEC to a "Level 4" dividend coverage BDC, implying that a dividend cut is necessary, for many reasons including declining distributable collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) investment income, lower yields from consumer loans, reliance on dividend and fee income and the need to use higher amounts of leverage to support dividends. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, PSEC reported below my worst case projections mostly due to lower overall portfolio yield resulting in net investment income (“NII”) of $0.203 per share and 81% dividend coverage. The decline in its portfolio yield mostly related to the refinancing of First Tower Finance and continued declines in CLO yields as discussed later.

“This decrease was primarily driven by a decline in interest income due to lower prepayment fees, a lower coupon First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from certain structured credit investments close to expected call dates” “This decrease was driven primarily by a decline in interest income due to our prepayment fees, a lower coupon First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from certain structured credit investments close to expected call dates partially offset by a decrease in management fees.”

Additional information was available in the 10-Q:

“During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the decrease is primarily due to a $17,281 decrease in interest income, or $0.05 per weighted average share, driven primarily by reduced returns from our structured credit investments due to lower future expected cash flows, an additional $182,612 weighted average balance of loans on non-accrual status and a reduced interest rate after refinancing our investment in First Tower Finance.”

CLO Distributable Income: The following table shows the breakdown of CLO distributable income per share for previous quarters, and management has decided not to provide this detail for the recent quarter (see discussion below).

“In the past we have estimated our taxable income, based on what we know to be the case in our book, but also based on estimates coming out of our CLO book, which come to us through the trustees for this area CLO. And these trustees are providing information which are themselves estimates, and what we have learned is that these estimates are just estimates, and until we get the complete year end information, we should not be distributing, we're cumulating, aggregating these estimates in distributing them as if we have reason to believe that they are doing 1% or 2% of what the final number would be.”

As you can see, the amount of CLO investments at cost has not changed much over the last six quarters, but the amount of distributable income per share has declined by 42%. This is a material change from the previous quarters and management discussed changes to yields from its CLO portfolio on the recent call:

“As of March 2017, our structured credit portfolios experienced a trailing 12-month of fall rate of 1.05%, a decline of 11 basis points from the prior quarter and 44 basis points less than the broadly syndicated market default rate of 1.49%. In the March 2017 quarter this portfolio generated an annualized cash yield of 17.9%, down 3.6% from the prior quarter and a GAAP yield of 13.6%, down 1.2% from the prior quarter.” “Our structured credit portfolio consists entirely majority owned positions. Such positions can enjoy significant benefits compared to minority holding in the same tranche. In many cases we received fee rebates because of our majority position. As a majority holder we control the ability to call a transaction in our sole discretion in the future and we believe such options add substantial value to our portfolio. We have the option of waiting years to call a transaction in an optimal fashion rather than when loan asset valuations might be temporarily low. We as majority investor can refinance liabilities, on more advantageous terms, remove bond baskets in exchange for better terms from debt investors in the deal and extend or reset the investment period to enhance value. Our structured credit equity portfolio has paid us an average 22.6% cash yield in the 12-months ended March 31, 2017.” Q. “What was the reason for the lower yields in the CLO portfolio.” A. “It really was specific to four deals that we’re in the process of calling right now and how our constant yield method works, we're updating assumptions each quarter and use a levelized yield methodology. So for those four deals and as the deal gets much closer to call and those are past the reinvestment period, where you can really only reinvest within certain way the average life restrictions were if you have repayments in those particular deals that exacerbate the situation. Really we recognize, we think the income that we will out of those transactions but the good news is that as we take those transactions and call them, we take the capital from those and then reinvent those in other income producing properties. So we see it more than anything else, if you take out those four deals our yields were actually reasonably steady and our CLO book from quarter-to-quarter, which reflects an offsetting fact, and I am talking about GAAP yields here, which reflects an offsetting effect on the negative side assets spread compression, and liabilities costs increasing, due to the Fed hike in December. On the positive side we've been very aggressive and proactive on refinancing deals and or extending deals with lower cost future liabilities. So as those off set, we've been able to maintain a reasonably study we think GAAP or economic yield correcting for those four that we expect to call in reinvest and enhance income.”

Total Distributable Income: Distributable income from CLO investments is a significant contributor to total distributable income that is only covering around 80% of the dividends for the recent quarter.

As mentioned earlier, PSEC's management has decided not to estimate the amount of distributable income each quarter which is used to estimate the amount of “spillback” or undistributed income which was around $0.10 per share as of December 31, 2016. However, given that NII was around $0.05 short of covering the dividend during the recent quarter, spillback is now around $0.05 share and likely just enough to cover the dividend through June 30, 2017.

PSEC has been working to refinance the cost structures of its CLOs to increase or at least preserve cash flows. However, CLOs are also facing headwinds of lower reinvestment yields due to yield compression as discussed below:

“We're seeing spread compression everywhere we look it can be aircraft leasing, it can be real estate, it can be sponsors loans, can be on line lending everywhere we look there's spread compression. We do our best to avoid having that spread compression impact our book but there's a limit to what we can do, for example in our CLO book we see quite a bit of refinancings and repricing.”

Dividend coverage for PSEC is heavily reliant on non-recurring income which is one of the primary differences between the projections (discussed later). During the previous quarters, the company has received less-than-expected dividend income from control investments such as Echelon Aviation or National Property REIT as well as reduced amounts from Nationwide Acceptance and MITY, Inc. Also, fee income was lower than expected given the amount of portfolio activity during the quarter.

“And then the third item pertains to prepayment income, our prepayments and exits were substantially reduced in the March quarter compared to December, part of that is uncontrollable in the sense of kind of parties that don't companies pay off or refinance you.”

One of my primary concerns is the amount of potential leverage needed to support even a reduced dividend. S&P Ratings issued a rating of BBB- with a negative outlook for the reasons discussed later.

“The negative rating outlook on Prospect Capital Corp. reflects our expectation that we could downgrade the company over the next 18-24 months if its debt to equity rises to more than 0.85x or its asset coverage ratio declines below 220%” “PSEC has somewhat higher portfolio risk than most other BDCs because of its investments in collateralized loan obligation (CLO) residual interest, real estate, and online lending, which we view as riskier and less transparent than more typical BDC investment strategies.”

Currently, PSEC has an asset coverage ratio of 227%, and the company has mentioned that it will be increasing leverage to grow the portfolio and support dividends in the coming quarters.

Management was recently asked about dividend coverage and discussed its efforts to improve dividend coverage over the coming quarters with the following lengthy answer:

“In addition to deploying capital in new originations, we are also seeking to increase income through extensions, refinancings and cause in our structured credit portfolio, realizations in our multi-family real estate portfolio, securitizations and refinancings in our online lending business, revolver draws to retire more expensive term debt, divestitures of lower yielding assets, improvements in controlled investment, operating performance and enhanced data yields from LIBOR.” Q. “When we look at the level of income at quarter end on the current portfolio. That looks like it's getting tight kind of the dividends next quarter, would you agree with that.” A. “Well, yes and sense that our net invested income came in below the current dividend rate, we look at the dividend a little bit longer term than that as a board. Some of these factors we hope, we can’t guarantee but we hope our temporary nature that we can improve, and I talked in reasonable detail about the structured credit book and how reinvesting some of those deals, we hope will enhance income. We talked in our earnings release about three significant drivers for the reduction in net investment income on a sequential quarter basis, that was one of those.” “The second one pertained to a reduction coupon in our controlled consumer finance business First Tower and what we're seeing there is -- there's been an increase in charge-offs in the last year, really the last few months in particular with the biggest driver of that relating to some natural disaster activity, some severe flooding folks recall that, that happened in Louisiana which is one of the biggest states for First Tower in the second half of 2016. So there were tens of thousands of people displaced in their homes etc., which as you can imagine pressures charge-offs. We're hoping that not a recurring type of activity and it will see improvement there in that business maybe not instantly but over time.” “And then the third item pertains to prepayment income, our prepayments and exits were substantially reduced in the March quarter compared to December, part of that is uncontrollable in the sense of kind of parties that don't companies pay off or refinance you and we have some ability to influence that to the extent that we can stay invested in credit, sometimes that's not an option. On the control side, we do look to optimize value in the real estate business in particular we have been exiting certain properties on a prudent basis, and we're looking to do that, we're looking about buy properties as well as exit properties and kind of recycling optimize that book. So those are three drivers there, some of which we have to correct in the future.” “I think about these results on three levels, first we're seeing spread compression everywhere we look it can be aircraft leasing, it can be real estate, it can be sponsors loans, can be on line lending everywhere we look there's spread compression. We do our best to avoid having that spread compression impact our book but there's a limit to what we can do, for example in our CLO book we see quite a bit of refinancings and repricing. So the market is enabling borrowers across the board to reduce their borrowing costs, and as a result income to lenders, that's the macro, will that change well, we can't predict the future but what we've noticed over the last 15 really in my case 30 years in this business, is you seem to have a downward trend in asset spread until something happens. I just heard yesterday morning I think the volatility index is the lowest it's been in 20 years, that normally is a sign that it's not going to stay that way, will just have to sit. So that's the macro and everyone on this phone call has an equal ability to predict the future which in my case is zero.” “Then the next level I look at is what I would call timing differences in our portfolio, sometimes in mark-to-market where there's some volatility around the mean, and there I look at our CLO book there are timing differences, I look at -- I think that's the main area that I would -- that I think of the book is having timing differences income, we would've expected in this quarter, not in this quarter but in the future quarter. So as far as I'm concerned the timing differences just is a timing difference, if we get the money eventually.” “The third level which is the most frustrating to me is operating problems, because that's where I feel that we have a rule and can always do more. In our case there's two areas of operating problems, one is the energy business, we're just amazed at how loan this -- you -- we sometimes it's a drop and then you expect regression to the mean in most markets, this is not -- has not been at least in our part of the energy market where we are largely services, has not regressed to the mean anywhere near what we would have expected, based on past history. So that has been very frustrating, very disappointing we spent a lot of time on that, it's not that easy to fix problems in an industry where revenue is collapsing and where people are pricing down and desperately trying -- your competitors are trying to desperately stay in business really by pricing below their marginal cost. So that is very frustrating, looking backwards we wish we never invested in energy, right, well, we don't get that opportunity, we are invested in energy, it's only what is it grew 2.3% of our book, thank goodness it is not more, but it's been extremely, extremely, extremely frustrating and upsetting for all of us.” “Then another part of the operating problem is other companies that are not in the energy business. And while our non-accruals low relative to the industry, they really should be a lot lower in my view, and I think we should be doing a lot better dealing with not just energy but non-energy companies, and that has my attention, believe me has everyone’s attention. So those are really the strands I think that have set into a very, very disappointing quarter for me, typically you'll have, I don't know, one or two or three things that are problems and seven and eight things that are going well and they tend to upset each other, this is one of those quarters where it's like you've got a baseball team and your three batters just went up and all three struck out, you say gosh thank goodness the last one wasn't like this and we hope the next inning will not be.” “But I appreciate your question and as far as the dividends goes, we examine the dividend at least a million times a quarter and we try to size it in relationship to what we think is the long-term sustainable earning power of the company. But we also have to be aware of these macro forces and where interest rates are going the future, there are two opinions, right; "those from people who don't know where they're going, and those opinions from people who don't know that they don't know where they're going." So we've kept our dividend where it is and we're focused right now on resolving these operating questions, which is the one area where we really can do something and I hope you find that helpful.”

The company recently announced upcoming dividends but historically management has been willing to under-earn the dividend for an extended period as shown in the chart below. If management decides to "align the dividend with expected earnings of the portfolio," I would estimate the new monthly dividend to be $0.060 to $0.065.

The updated projections below take into account the recently disclosed portfolio activity (discussed later) as well as the following recent disclosures:

“So far in the current June 2017 quarter, we've booked a $109 million in originations and received repayments of $75 million resulting in net originations of $34 million. Our originations have comprised 60% third-party sponsor deals, 18% structured credit, 16% syndicated and club debt, 4% online lending, and 2% real estate.”

Previously, I updated the projections for PSEC to take into account the reduction in borrowing rates from the recently issued $225 million of 4.95% convertible notes that was used to repurchase a portion of its 5.375% convertible notes due 2017 and 5.75% convertible notes due 2018. See details below:

On April 6, 2017, we issued $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes that mature on July 15, 2022, bearing interest at a rate of 4.95% per year. Total proceeds, net of underwriting discounts and estimated offering costs from the issuance, were $217.8 million. The Notes will be convertible into shares of Prospect’s common stock based on an initial conversion rate of 100.2305 shares which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $9.98 per share, representing a 10% conversion premium over the last reported sale price of common stock on April 5, 2017 which was $9.07 per share.

On April 6, 2017, we repurchased $78.8 million aggregate principal amount of the 2017 Notes at a price of 102.0, including commissions, for settlement on April 11, 2017. The net loss on extinguishment of debt we recorded in the three months ending June 30, 2017 was $1.8 million.

On April 6, 2017, we repurchased $114.6 million aggregate principal amount of the 2018 Notes at a price of 103.5, including commissions, for settlement on April 11, 2017. The net loss on extinguishment of debt we recorded in the three months ending June 30, 2017 was $4.7 million.

Financial Projection Details

Subscribers of my Sustainable Dividends platform receive the following analysis and financial projection detail on each BDC to determine dividend coverage potential that is used for the rankings and ultimately pricing for each company.

Some of the differences between best, base and worst case scenarios include:

Changes in portfolio yield

Overall size of portfolio and leverage used

Various amounts of fee and dividend income that is one of the primary drivers for beating or missing EPS estimates

Share repurchased or issued (DRIP for PSEC)

Refinancing of borrowings (interest expense)

Changes in "other G&A"

Leverage Analysis and Dividend Potential

The following table shows six different scenarios with various amounts of leverage, using the current portfolio yield of 12.3% and a lower yield of 11.3% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management and incentive fees. However, this analysis is highly dependent on the amount of dividend and other income, of which I have used an amount of $10 million per quarter.

As mentioned in previous reports, I believe that the current dividend is not sustainable and that it needs to be reduced by at least 20% but more likely by 28% which would be $0.06 per month and closer to the $0.18 quarterly NII shown in the "Lower Yield" scenario above.

Sustainable Dividends

