SPXX: The SPY For Income

The fund is currently distributing 6.30% and is trading at a discount of 4.45% to its NAV.

In the last two articles we have discussed covered calls and options as part of an income and risk management strategy. In the first article, "If You Must, Please Use Protection," we identified 8 covered call closed end funds that were trading at above average discounts to NAV. In the second article we took a deep dive into the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) fund.

As we have learned it is a terrific performing fund with a beta of .56 to the S&P 500. The fund reduces its volatility by writing call options against the portfolio, providing income and effectively reducing the cost basis.

The downside of the fund is that during bull markets, running a fully covered strategy leaves money on the table.

Therefore in today's article I wanted to discuss BXMX's sister fund, the Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) which also follows the S&P 500 but with a slightly different twist.

Just like last time, this will be of interest for any S&P 500 investor in funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund (VFINX).

So, let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Nuveen

Managers: Managed by Nuveen's Keith Hembre & David Friar

AUM: $257 million in net assets

Historical Style: S&P 500 replication.

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks attractive total return with reduced volatility versus the S&P 500.

Number of Holdings: 176

Current Yield: 6.30% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: November 23rd, 2005

Fees: .93%

Discount to NAV: 4.45%

Sources: CEF Connect, Nuveen, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

The sales pitch for the fund is the same as for BXMX. The goal here is to achieve a total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 through the use of covered call options.

Source: Nuveen Investments Website

Source: Nuveen Brochure

Unlike BXMX however, this fund is advised in house by Nuveen, and not Gateway Investments which manages BXMX.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The strategy is fairly simple to understand. Just like BXMX, the fund invests in a portfolio that seeks to replicate the broad S&P 500. Unlike the other covered call fund however, SPXX generally writes options against 35% and 75% of the portfolio. The fund currently has both index options against broad indexes and equity options against ETFS.

Source: Nuveen Investments Website

By leaving a portion of the portfolio unhedged, the fund leaves more room for upside but at the expense of lower distributions.

The Portfolio

Since this fund is a sister fund to BXMX, let's take a look at all three, the top holdings in SPY, BXMX and SPY.

The top 10 holdings of all three funds match up to the top 10 holdings which you would find in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Source: SPY FactSheet

BXMX's top 10 Holdings

Source: Nuveen BXMX Website

SPXX's Top Holdings

Source: SPXX FactSheet

The difference in SPXX and SPY, just as with BXMX, is in the number of holdings. While there are currently 506 holdings in SPY and 282 in BXMX, there are only 182 holdings in SPXX. As we saw above however, the top holdings in the portfolio are all there.

Source: Nuveen SPXX Website

Looking at the options positions we can see that currently 53% of the portfolio's value is covered at an at-the-money strike price.

The average expiry date for the options is about 2 weeks which makes it fairly efficient for the fund to monetize on new prices if the volatility (VXX) picks up.

Source: Nuveen SPXX Website

The Numbers

Today, BXMX yields 6.30% based on its market price and is trading at a discount of 4.45% to its net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Even though the fund has traded at either parity or at a slight premium to NAV on a few occasions, over the long term the fund has traded predominately at a discount.

Source: CEF Connect

Below is a better chart better illustrating the range of the discount to NAV since the fund's inception.

Perhaps the canary in the coal mine is that the only other times the fund has traded at parity or a premium was at the fund's launch when the commission was still built in from the IPO and in 2007, at the peak of the market prior to the GFC.

SPXX Discount or Premium to NAV data by YChartsLooking at the performance numbers we can see that the fund has achieved a total return of 9.34%. The fund's price per share gain is 6.04% while the underlying NAV increased 6.54%. This shows us that YTD the discount to nav increased about .50%. SPXX data by YCharts

Over the last year the fund has provided investors with a 16.10% total return. The price per share gain is 8.76% while the NAV is up only 6.19%, showing a decrease in the discount to NAV over the last year.

SPXX data by YChartsJust like we did with BXMX, let's take a look at SPXX against a number of closed end fund, ETF and indexes to compare it to.

We take a look at the fund against the Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write CEF (BXMX), the PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP), the Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX), the iShares CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite ETN (BWV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Year to date the two Nuveen funds are 2% to 3% ahead of the competition helped by the income generated by the covered calls. Interestingly the performance difference was greater prior to last week's CEF sell off.

SPXX Total Return Price data by YChartsOver the last year, the fund has been a top performer, surpassing the ETFs and the index, achieving a total return of 16.1%. Even though the fund was about 50% hedged, the income generated still outweighed running an unhedged portfolio. SPXX Total Return Price data by YChartsOn a 3 year basis the fund trails the unhedged SPY by a mere 1.3%, achieving a total return of 32.71%. The fund was trailed by the fully covered BXMX. SPXX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the 5 year numbers we can see that the unhedged index achieved a total return of 72.23%. The covered call funds still achieved solid returns but were a bit behind. SPXX returned 52.68% over this time period.

Looking at the risk numbers we can see that the fund managed a beta of .6797 to the broad index, in essence taking 68% of the S&P 500 risk. BXMX which writes options on the entire portfolio has a beta of .5613 for this period.

SPXX Total Return Price data by YChartsI was told by a reader that seeing long term performance was helpful so let's continue.

Once we take out the Horizons ETF we have the earliest common date for the remaining funds going back to late 2007.

Over a complete market cycle we can see that both SPXX and BXMX have outperformed the S&P 500. In both cases we can see that even net of fees, the covered call funds were able to generate more in income than what was lost to having a cap to the upside.

SPXX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

I will quote what I wrote in my previous article,

The performance here is nothing less that impressive considering that BXMX and SPXX, two hedged closed end funds were able to keep up or outperform the S&P 500 over various time frames. It is even more impressive when you take into account that the funds are UNLEVERED unlike many closed end funds. Index fund investors and those who regularly scream "I am not going to invest in this fund because I can get an ETF for .15% annual expense" should be even more impressed considering these closed end funds outperformed even with their "expensive" .92% annual expense. Anyone who is invested in the S&P 500 in the various ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund (VFINX) and who is concerned about where we are in the market cycle should surely look at this fund.

Source: BXMX: All The Fun With A Lot Less Risk

So, what we learned is that in both of these closed end funds, if we write call options, either against securities or against the index, the funds were able to generate enough income to offset any gains which would be lost with the upside being capped. The secondary benefit of the strategy was the reduced volatility.

The fund has performed as expected and has certainly kept up or outperformed its peers, in particular the covered call ETFs.

Would I invest in them? Depends on where you stand in the relationship to the market. For anyone who wants to maintain exposure to the S&P 500 but is concerned about volatility, this fund is certainly worth the look. For more conservative investors the fully covered BXMX may be more appropriate.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

