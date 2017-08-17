Whiting Sale Of Bakken Acreage An Uncomfortable Sign Of Inflated Asset Values And Too Much Debt

After writing extensively over the past three weeks of the mistakes Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has made in Colorado by wasting $350 million management is on the move again, this time selling Bakken acreage to plug a large hole in the bow of the ship that is taking on water. Remember, the Titanic didn't sink immediately. Give it some time. Since I have an updated list of the company's positions I will illustrate what was sold, how it compares to their core assets that are remaining, and opine on the next steps for this poorly run, horribly managed, shell of a company that continues to obfuscate the shale drilling truth and deceive investors with faulty, lofty, and downright erroneous claims. How low could the stock go? Well, all that's left of Whiting is a portfolio of wells in the Bakken, as the Colorado assets are nearly worthless, maybe they fetch $200 - $300 million at best. But Redtail in Colorado cannot be sold, namely because of all the forward contingent liabilities attached to that project and (2), the assets are simply inferior. Refer to Whiting Petroleum's Redtail Wells in Colorado are a Serious Red Flag for Equity Investors as well as the follow on piece: Whiting's Redtail DUC Deception Continues: Q2 Update. These articles contain the future gory details on the Redtail assets. Note, buyers beware. So that leaves Whiting with the Bakken, where their major production and acreage is located in five counties. Now that list is only four counties. Dunn is gone. People's guesses as for Whiting's reasons are numerous. But there is one major fact here, Whiting's debt load is simply too high for this aging group of wells in North Dakota. We will explore many of these details in the sale below.

In addition, at the end of this piece, I will give a June production update on Redtail and dying DUCs there. The early numbers are not encouraging, contrary to Jim Volker's fantastical comments on the last conference call. Of the 65 Ducs referenced in my prior articles, eight of them reported their first 30 days of oil for June 2017. All of them are tracking a 200 MBOE or lower curve, but its early. Just 30 days. There are flowback effects, I get it. Funny that Noble Energy 10 miles to the south didn't seem to have those problems. Let Whiting throw these up in their next presentation, it should be "entertaining".

Returning to the Bakken sale, why did Whiting sell it? Why now? Well, it could have been the banks becoming nervous in a forward environment of $40 WTI, lower for longer. Or, possibly Whiting realized themselves that the asset was not as prolific as their other acreage. Or, maybe Whiting finally realized the huge amount of red ink spilled in northern Weld County in Colorado. While some may opine this "deleverages" the company into a more healthy position, I view it like the doctor telling the patient we need to amputate the leg to save your life. You will live a few more years but it will not be the same.

The most important issue in dealing with sale comparables in the Bakken is (1) where the acreage is , (2) how overdrilled is it, and (3) what are the nearby pipelines, roads, infrastructure, etc that will drive LOE cost. We will examine all of this and look at the individual wells, which as a group had a tremendous 2026.3 average IP BOE/d. Clearly on an IP basis the wells were prolific but their true MBOE curve forward is likely in the 750 - 900 range. Great, but not the 1200 MBOE CLR and OAS are now claiming on their core wells.

The Appendix has a full listing of all the wells that were sold and their 24 hour IP's from first production.

Let's examine what was sold, because there is core Bakken and then there is fringe or fairway Bakken. The thickness of the middle Bakken pay zone varies quite a bit, especially as you move far south and far east away from Mountrail and Dunn Counties. Staying in sync with the press release, here is the area that is the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. It is shaped somewhat like Louisiana, as shown in Figure 1, a rather simplistic map picked located on the web associated with the Three Tribes. Note that Mountrail, Dunn, and Mckenzie Counties all meet at a point near Mandaree / Reunion Bay.

Let's get a cleaner look at Fort Berthold using the North Dakota GIS Mapper. Here in Figure 2 you see the same Map as Figure 1, but filled in with oil field names from NDIC. The properties that were sold are located approximately inside the red rectangle.

Next in Figure 3, we illustrate a closeup of the red rectangle. You can begin to pinpoint the actual drilling units (1280 ac spacing) and the actual parcels sold. Ladies and gentlemen, let's start counting laterals. Here are the actual parcels. Let's quote the press release for the exact details so we do not miss anything.

The properties span 29,637 net acres, 29 non-operated drilling spacing units and 17 operated. Net daily production from the properties averaged 7,785 BOE/d in the second quarter of 2017. Lease operating expense (LOE) for the properties averaged approximately $12.60 per BOE for the 12 months ending June 30, 2017. Whiting's other operated Bakken production averaged $7.50 per BOE. Source: Whiting Petroleum Press Release, 8/15/2017.

Using the North Dakota records from our Oracle database, we are able to plot each WLL "operated" well along with the parcel its located on , which 95% of time is a rectangle (two squares side by side) of 1280 acres. These are all conveniently highlighted in blue rectangles and shapes in Figure 3 below. Again, the blue rectangles represent only the operated acreage. We back into the non operated acreage using Whiting's table of information below.

The real question is, contrary to the discussions of deleveraging in the articles published earlier this morning: What quality of acreage did Whiting sell for the $500 million? Was it below what they had it marked at on the balance sheet? We think RIM got a very good deal, and Whiting is beginning the panic stage as the Redtail data begins to trickle in.

According to our calculations, Whiting gave up about 219 future Gross Operated drilling locations (208 net) and about 190 Gross (21 net) Non-Operated future drilling locations in Dunn County. For the moment, we are ignoring McLean County to the east. Whiting has no real production there and likely a very small amount of non operated acreage there as well. The vast majority of the sale is the Dunn County acreage.

How did we calculate the Non Operated Locations ? Well, each month, WLL nicely presents the investor community with its "gross" acreage table, shown below in Figure 4. This slide is from the May presentation, but later tables in June, July and early August are nearly identical. Note this lists Dunn at 55,865 gross acres and a working interest of 73%.

Figure 4. Whiting's Acreage Table From Slide Decks

Source: Whiting Presentation(S) 3/31/2015 - 5/1/2017, various.

Next in Figure 5 we calculate the total Dunn acreage and the amounts sold. By taking the operated acreage found in the NDIC GIS mapper we can extract that out of Whiting Total acreage for Dunn County leaving us the non operated Gross acreage. Then by using some clever algebra we can solve for the working interest in Whiting's operated acreage as well in their non-operated areas. This may not tie exactly to company data but it should be within 3 or 4%. What you can see from Figure five in the red circle is that Whiting sold almost 32,000 gross acres of non operated acreage in Dunn County, along with roughly 100 operated wells sitting on 16,000 net operated acres. These numbers are close to the press release's 29,600 net acres sold.

Therefore, Figure 4 shows you the operated wells and their parcels, some of them densely drilled, some a bit more "virgin", that is only 3 or 4 laterals per spacing unit. As for future drilling locations, we come up with 200 locations by assuming that each parcel will "max out" at 12 laterals per 1280 spacing unit. We know from other operators that well interference ("Rob Peter to Pay Paul") and cross communication become a problem on parcels with more than 8 or 10 laterals. Therefore we used 12 to be a bit forgiving. Then by subtracting the existing wells lateral count from 12 you get the future total remaining in that parcel. Run that calculation over each of their parcels and the gross number is close to 200 future locations on their operated acreage. As for the future non op remaining locations, we just subtract the operated from the total locations that Whiting claims in Dunn County (albeit inflated) and that drops out the remainder.

What does all this say about what they sold for $500 million ? Well, first off, there was a decent chunk of non operated acreage which likely is not as heavily drilled up as Whiting's acreage. But without more data we can only infer that the non operated acreage contained about 190 gross future locations over 32,000 gross acres, a bit sparser than Whiting's 200 future locations over their 23,680 operated acres. Again, heavy warnings here, as these are Whiting's numbers which tend to be inflated. A better indicator is the map itself. When you look at the surrounding parcels in Dunn County near Whiting's, the drilling activity is much lower. We do not know precisely where those non op acres are but we know they are nearby. How? Well, Whiting's shows you the actual parcels as small pink squares and rectangles in Figure 6, which is right from their recent Q2 slide deck. Look in the far right lower corner of the map and that is all the operated & non-operated acreage that Whiting holds in Dunn County. Note also to the east just one or two parcels of McLain County acreage. Figure 7 offers a close up view of Dunn County operated and non-operated acreage. Based on the number of rectangles present, the non operated acreage is clearly on top of or directly adjacent to all of their operated locations, which were denoted by the blue rectangles in the previous figures above. Looking closer at the NDIC website, we can see some of the non op acreage belongs to WPX, MRO and ENE or XTO.

\

Where does all this leave Whiting? Well, we know that their production will be declining going forward, as they just extracted 7500 net BOE/d from their acreage. The company wasn't drilling much in Dunn County but the way Volker was speaking he was claiming that Whiting's wells were productive far and wide across the core, which anyone familiar with the Bakken know is not true. Interestingly, this leaves Whiting now with its Stark County acreage, which is clearly not "core" and is almost twice the size (70,000 gross acres) compared with Dunn County. If you thought the LOE was high in Dunn County at 12.50 per BOE what do you think it is in Stark County 50 miles farther to the South ? 15.00 / BOE anyone? In addition, the IP Rates on the wells in Stark County are nowhere near that of Dunn County or McKenzie County, so Whiting is left with an inferior non core position in their "Table of Core Acreage".

As for the price? Well, I strongly believe $500 million was too low a number for this asset. Given the IP rates on the 101 wells were on average 2026 boe/day with an initial oil ratio of 87% that clearly ranks very high among Whiting's other leases in McKenzie and Mountrail. However, in Dunn County there is less historical data and the wells may not reach 1000 MBOE. Either way, one way to judge the acreage is by the neighbors next door. To the south of Whiting's acreage is WPX and MRO and CLR has some positions nearby as well. XTO and ENE (Enerplus) have some chunky groups of parcels to the north in Heart Butte and Mandaree. Judging by those data and the fact there are between 8 to 10 rigs there means somebody knows the quality of that acreage. It looks as if Whiting let some assets go at a price much cheaper than HRC's sale for $1.4 billion last month.

Sadly, the real only game in town now for Whiting in the Bakken is Williams County and some parts of McKenzie County. That's it. Mountrail County is all drilled up to perfection already and there is little to no activity in the fringe "Other" Counties that Whiting holds in Divide, Billings, and Golden Valley. Redtail in Colorado is anemic or close to dead. Each additional sale of acreage from this point forward will be painful as the company is slowly being backed into a corner of overdrilled, lower quality, cross communicating acreage. It's not clear whether they have the capital necessary in an environment of $40 WTI and rising interest rates going forward. As for the stock price, it looks as though it should bottom out at $3.25 to $4.25 a share, of course depending on where WTI settles but if we remain rangebound at $40-$47 going forward expect the banks press for more sales, possibly more debt/equity exchanges (unthinkable dilution), and an increasing everyday potential that the company is sold to Hess or Marathon, a nice fit for those higher quality operators with LOE's in the $4.50 -6.00 range, not $7.50 - 8.50. Whiting is simply buying time here, and edging ever closer to the "going concern" language. And yet there are still 10 analysts out there with a "buy" rating on the stock. Wonders will never cease. At least the Goldman guy got it right.

Appendix:

List of 100 Wells Sold In The Dunn County Transaction

