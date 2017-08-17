Consider Lannett, A Specialty Generic

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) is a $600 million market cap company focused on developing, manufacturing, and distribution of generic tablet, capsule, and oral liquid prescription pharmaceuticals. The company had a peak stock price in the range of $40 to $60 per share in 2014-2015, dropping to the $20s in 2016. The stock is currently trading well below expected earnings. Moreover there is evidence that the company stock is over-shorted, with over half of its share float shorted at times. LCI obtained 12 product approvals in 2016 and has added more in 2017.

The company has some product candidates with large revenue potential in its two-year pipeline, and has made some good financial moves with their profits. Strong Bio regards this company as a good contrarian watchlist candidate in the challenging sector of specialty generics sector (along with Ani Pharmaceuticals, ANIP) with both value and growth model matches. The company estimates 80% of its marketed products are in the top three in terms of market share, indicating competence in market penetration.

LCI is well-positioned to select viable specialty generic candidates to develop. The company has efficient product development, cost-effective manufacturing and marketing, vertical integration, and regulatory approval capability. Lannett has a wide variety of products, another factor critical for success in specialty generics, via market niche isolation. The company also offers cGMP manufacturing services for hire, including formulation, development, lab services, encapsulation, blending, granulation, compression, coating, and packaging etc. Importantly company management is being recognized by industry leaders such as Owler for good performance as well, with its CEO Arthur Bedrosian taking a bow. LCI invests significant capital for new specialty generic product entry into the marketplace, qualifying itself as a potential growth opportunity for investors.

LCI self-outlook includes several market spaces of potential growth. The company is on track to submit an NDA for a proprietary C-Topical product (local anesthetic) in the near future. In addition, it has expanded it's pain management capabilities to include the development of innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for the treatment of pain and addiction, as well as the sale of APIs to compounding pharmacies. Interestingly, LCI plans to enter the burgeoning veterinary pharmaceutical market. The veterinary drug market is estimated to grow to nearly $49 billion by 2023, although other veterinary market estimates while impressive, come in around half of that mark, or $26.7 billion by 2024. While several companies are gearing up to settle this open frontier with substantial market size, this is the first generic company targeting the industry that StrongBio has identified, and could be a reflection of good management given the near to mid term low-lying fruit in this market space.

In 2015 LCI acquired Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals (KUPI) for $1.23 billion which boosted revenues but increased the company's debt. The company increased its vertical integration efforts with this strategic expansion, diversifying its product portfolio and research and development pipeline. Much of the stock price pain since the acquisition could be behind shareholders, as new products are being launched or soon to launch. Also, since January 2017, the company has paid down at least $125 million of its inherited debt facility. This will result in approximately $7.3 million in annual interest expense savings.

LCI might be flying under the earnings radar now, but it may not be for long. Recent quarterly earnings were clouded in the company report for it's fiscal 4Q earnings, which were adversely affected by unusual items including a $3.8 million write-off of inventory related to an approval delay for a Kremers Urban patch product, a higher than expected impact of Medicaid Rebate program, and a high level of returns of expired Methylphenidate ER previously sold to CVS. The combined effect reduced earnings per share by nearly $0.25. The company expects that 2018 will reflect a solid increase in topline compared with 2017, and AGM to continue to hold above 50%, exceeding the average of peer companies. This positive outlook was based upon based on expected launch of 10 already approved products (including expanding doses of existing oral tablet products a growing line of liquid products) before or during 2018, and does not include a host of expected product approvals.

In terms of needle movers, Lannett's product pipeline includes a generic insulin expected to hit the market in 2019, which could boost revenue considerably, targeting a $21 billion dollar market space.

Fiscal 2017 4Q net sales and total net sales are expected to be approximately $139 million, with adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $0.37 and $0.40. For the prior year period, LCI recorded net sales and total net sales of $168.9 million, with adjusted earnings at $0.73 per diluted share. 2017 fiscal net sales are expected to be $637 million, with adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $2.83 and $2.86. For fiscal year 2016, net sales were $566.1 million with adjusted net income of $3.42 per diluted share.

Strong Bio regards LCI as a superb watchlist candidate in the specialty generic sector. The sector is out of favor at this time but such trends will reverse if earnings substantiate a move in stock price. Moreover, the company stands to gain ground in a relatively untapped veterinary pharmaceutical market, enabling entry into a market sector that will likely show strong favor in coming years. The company is executing well, has good management, and has products in the pipeline that should enable entry into large existing markets. Yahoo Finance 6 analyst consensus is $26.17 currently trading at $16. Strong Bio recommends the watchlist placement of LCI for your specialty generic/veterinary pharmaceutical considerations.

Risks for LCI include the challenges facing the drug, generic, and specialty generic sectors. Competition and open niche selection will be key factors that determine the company's stream of revenues in the future. There is a trend in generics that the pipeline of blockbuster drugs exiting patent protection is diminishing, limiting growth of generic companies. The market has been a bit brutal to the generic sector, and there is no guarantee it will turn around soon. Entry into the veterinary sector could require time as well, as employees are trained to tackle regulatory goals specific to the industry. It is not known if LCI will conduct animal trials which could cost money (but only a fraction of human clinical trials, and are much faster to complete), or make generic versions of pre-existing approvals for expanded use in animals. Investors focused on the impact of veterinary pharma expansion should contact the company for more detail. Competition in the generic sector could also cause a change in the company's outlook, but in general risks for specialty pharma and generics apply, including transparency from management about future outlook. For this reason a lot more risk falls on the retail investor than ever before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.