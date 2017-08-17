EIA Reports Record Weekly Inventory Drawdown, But Oil Falls As Tug-Of-War Continues--Who Is Right?

In its weekly Petroleum Status Report, the EIA announced Wednesday morning that crude oil inventories fell by -8.9 MMbbls during the week of August 5-11. This was slightly less than Tuesday's API forecast of a -9.1 MMbbl draw, but much larger than the 5-year average -1.8 MMbbl draw. In fact, it was the largest drawdown on record for the August 5-11 period in the 33-year history of EIA storage data, topping the previous high, 2009's -5.3 MMbbl draw by more than 3 MMbbls, and crushing last year's -2.5 MMbbl draw by more than a factor of 3. The top 6 largest crude oil drawdowns for August 5-11 since 1983 are shown below in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Largest weekly crude oil drawdowns for August 5-11 showing that last week's draw crushed the previous record by over 4 MMbbls. [Source: CelsiusEnergy via EIA Data]

Interestingly, the supply/demand breakdown itself doesn't appear spectacularly bullish at first glance as reported supply/demand numbers alone don't justify the massive inventory drawdown. In particular, the EIA reported that domestic oil production rose by 79,000 barrels/day last week (although only 25,000 barrels/day of that gain was in the lower 48) to a new 2-year high of 9.50 MMbbls, just 100,000 MMbbls/day shy of a new all-time high. Domestic production is up a whopping 905,000 barrels/day year-over-year. To compensate, net crude oil imports are down 270,000 barrels /day and demand is up a strong 700,000 barrels/day from 2016, more than canceling out the gain in domestic production.

If you subtract total supply--net imports (7.249 MMbbls/day) and domestic production (9.502 MMbbls)--from total demand (17.565 MMbbls/day), you come up with a net daily storage drawdown of -0.814 MMbbls/day, or -5.7 MMbbls/week. However, this is 3.2 MMbbls smaller that the observed drawdown of -8.9 MMbbls. As a result, there is 3.2 MMbbls/week or 0.457 MMbbls/day of excess supply or unaccounted for demand required to balance supply/demand fundamentals last week. Thus, it is very possible that the rapid growth in domestic production despite a considerably slower rebound in the rig count, has been overstated in preliminary numbers and will ultimately be revised lower. This disconnect between the observed storage drawdown and supply and demand is shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: Crude oil supply/demand balance showing 0.45 MMbbls/day or 3.2 MMbbls/week of unaccounted for demand or, more likely, excess supply. [Source: CelsiusEnergy via EIA Data]

Regardless, with the exceptionally bullish storage drawdown, crude oil inventories fell to 466.5 MMbbls, the lowest since January 22, 2016, 20 months ago, while the storage surplus versus the 5-year average drop to +82.8 MMbbls, down more than 60 MMbbls from the record high of +148 MMbbls set just 4 months ago. The year-over-year storage deficit has jumped to 24 MMbbls, a new multi-year high. Over the last month, crude oil supply/demand balance has averaged -4.4 MMbbls/week tight versus the 5-year average. Though unlikely, should inventories continue to contract at their current rate, the storage surplus versus the 5-year average could flip to a deficit as early as late February 2018, even as domestic production (allegedly) nears new all-time highs--remarkable. Observed and projected crude oil inventories are shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Observed & projected crude oil inventories versus the 5-year average and 2016 showing a rapid decline in inventories since April. [Source: CelsiusEnergy via EIA Data]

The observed and projected storage surplus/deficit versus the 5-year average and last year over the same time period are shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: Observed & projected crude oil inventory surplus versus the 5-year average and 2016 showing inventories potentially flipping back to a deficit by early 2018. [Source: CelsiusEnergy via EIA Data]

Despite the record inventory drawdown, following the report, crude oil quickly shed its early morning gains and ultimately fell 77 cents or 1.6% on the day to settle at $46.78/barrel as investors were seemingly rattled by the new 2-year high in domestic production. The popular 1x ETF, the US Oil Fund (USO) underperformed slightly on the day, falling 1.85% to $9.57/share. The VelocityShares 3x ETFs saw exaggerated gains and losses with the 3x bullish ETF UWT falling 5.3% versus a predicted 4.8% gain and the 3x bearish ETF DWT losing 5.2% versus a 4.8% predicted loss. Oil equities were more mixed with Exxon (XOM) losing 0.7% and Apache (APA) falling a steeper 0.7% while hybrid oil and gas producer Chesapeake (CHK) squeezed out a 0.5% gain.

I continue to feel that investors are so zeroed in on domestic production and its (alleged) march towards new highs that they are ignoring the dramatic declines in the storage and its long-standing surplus. Even if preliminary domestic production numbers reported here are not later revised lower as I suspect they will be, demand growth and softer imports are still compensating for the growth in US supply, a trend that I expect to continue for the foreseeable future. I admit that I am more focused on inventories than most (sometimes to my detriment), but my storage-based Fair Price model continues to indicate a dramatic undervaluation for oil Based on current inventories through August 11 only, I calculate that, in comparison with historical storage & pricing points, the commodity is trading at a steep 21% discount to its Fair Price of $59.76/barrel. With the storage surplus in freefall, this undervaluation balloons to average a whopping 38% based on storage projections over the next 8 months. While probably exaggerated as the current feverish pace of storage contraction will in all likelihood diminish, I remain bullish on oil long term and expect prices to reach $60/barrel by the end of 2016. I am long oil via my preferred strategy of selling short the inverse 3x ETF, in this case DWT, in order to counter long-term contango-related losses with leverage-induced decay. However, in this case, such a strategy is probably unnecessary as the crude futures market is in only a very weak contango with the September front month contract ($46.78/barrel) trading at a very minor 1.8% contango to the T+6 March 2018 contract ($47.64/barrel). Therefore, for the more risk-averse, a long-term hold in USO is not unreasonable and a buy-and-hold of the 2x leveraged ProShares Ultra ETF UCO or even UWT, assuming volatility and choppy, sideways action doesn't become a problem, is an option.

In summary, the EIA reported a massive -8.9 MMbbl crude oil drawdown for August 5-11 in its Wednesday morning Petroleum Status Report, but oil fell nearly 2% on the day due to fears over rising domestic production. However, I pointed out a possible disconnect between observed inventories and individual supply/demand parameters that could ultimately lead to downward revisions of final production data, assuaging this concern somewhat. Given the abrupt contraction of the storage surplus, I remain cautiously bullish on crude oil and am projecting a year-end price target of $60/barrel, representing a 28% gain from current levels, which would even be conservative according to my Fair Price model should the storage surplus continue to contract at its current rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DWT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.