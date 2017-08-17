Dear Gold Speculators - A Word Of Warning

The U.S. dollar is supported or strengthened as a result, and precious metals values are at risk over the short-term (less than 1 year).

Dear Gold Speculators,

This is a letter of warning to you who seem to have misread the Federal Reserve recently. Gold prices surged on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes were released. It's because the Fed was read by the market as dovish. You misread the Fed at your own peril, as our central bank is anything but dovish. Monetary tightening is appropriate now, and the Fed will not miss its opportunity to normalize interest rates and unwind its balance sheet while it still can. Gold is at risk over the short-term as a result. Gold remains well-suited for long-term investors seeking efficient portfolio diversification and wealth preservation.

Precious Metals Security 08-17-17 SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) +0.7% iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: IAU) +0.8% iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSE: SLV) +2.6% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) +2.3% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) +2.4% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: NUGT) +7.0% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: DUST) -6.6% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) +2.4% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) +1.0% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) +2.2% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) +1.4% Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) +3.3% Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) +2.9%

The SPDR Gold Trust GLD, a good proxy for gold prices, surged 0.7% on Wednesday. The entire metals complex moved higher on the catalyst of the FOMC meeting minutes interpretation, as you can see in the table above.

Since most of you will never read the long-winded document during your busy trading day, you took the media's interpretation of the Fed as dovish and ran with it. But the Fed is anything but dovish. The media sees an announcement of a start date forthcoming for the unwinding of the Fed balance sheet, apparently in September; and another Fed rate hike is foretold for December. I'll note that I'm not so sure the media has it right, as I believe the economic data between now and September will dictate a rate hike appropriate for September as well.

In any case, these actions continue the tightening trajectory of the Federal Reserve, which stabilizes and supports the U.S. dollar at minimum. But a strengthening U.S. dollar is probable in my view, especially if tax reform legislation is passed in some form this year. I am not at all concerned about the debt ceiling or a government shutdown, which will likely raise fear and harm the dollar a bit in the short-term. These matters are always worked out, as it is in the best interest of all in Congress to do so. A healthy and accelerating economy serves the USD as well, so I recently called a bottom for the U.S. dollar as a result.

I see economic growth accelerating in the second half of this year and through 2018, as this extended cycle enters a boom time period. A fully employed America should drive robust consumer spending, fueling faster GDP growth.

Gold speculators with an eye on the day's news driver bid up precious metals Wednesday. But their doing so reveals a misread of the U.S. Federal Reserve and of the economy. As the economy grows at a more rapid rate, corporate earnings will likewise accelerate. Gold will lose its luster in that case as well, as it will no longer be seen as needed by many for its safe haven draw. Capital flows, in other words, will not serve it.

And, by the way, I expect it will not benefit either from the market correction I'm looking for over the next couple months. That, however, is another issue, and I'll explain why in a near-term report dedicated to it.

So, in conclusion, dear gold speculators, be wary of misreading the Fed here. It is still tightening monetary policy, and possibly faster than you think. For more of my regular work on the precious metals market and other markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.