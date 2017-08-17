Caterpillar Q2 FY17 Outlook: A Reality Check

Adverse results of IRS investigation for back taxes and penalties will impact bottom-line substantially.

In Q2 FY17, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) reports an upbeat quarter with bullish outlook for the second half of 2017. However, our analysis of the conference call, together with recent geopolitical events and macroeconomics, shows that hidden weaknesses are overshadowing CAT's anticipated growth. Below is a summary of our findings:

CAT revenue bets on global macroeconomics.

Change in U.S. trade policy with China, resulting from North Korea conflict, will affect sales.

U.S. infrastructure investment is taking a back seat to healthcare.

Recent monetary policy shift by global central banks will negatively impact CAT's growth

Analytics with Artificial Intelligence

This analysis is part of a continuing series that uses AI to analyze the earnings calls and/or business intelligence of publicly traded companies. As demonstrated in our previous articles, we use a novel approach to AI that self-discovers all important points and context in textual data. The AI enables a user to connect the dots, creating a Point-of-View (POV) into a company's strategy, performance, and leading indicators of strength or weakness. To this end, we submit textual information into our AI engine, CIF, for a Meta-Vision analysis. Meta-Vision uses a reasoning model and propositional logic to create a Supporting-Fact model. For a detailed explanation of the technology and the analytic process, please review the CIF earnings call analysis process.

Meta-Vision of Earnings Call

We ingested the CAT Q2 FY17 Earnings Call transcript into CIF for a Meta-Vision analysis. We analyzed both CAT's executive statement and the executive answers to analyst questions. The following is the resulting Meta-Vision display.

Evaluating the Executive Statement with Meta-Vision

We examined the Meta-Vision display for context that is driving growth. Based on our examination, we identified strategic points and corresponding supporting facts. We did so with the following agendas in mind:

For connected points, what is the nature of the relationships?

For negative points, are there supporting facts and/or business intelligence that can give us insights into other supporting facts that would mitigate the negativity?

For positive points, are there supporting facts and/or business intelligence that can give us insights into other supporting facts that would improve the benefit further?

For each of the points identified in the Meta-Vision view, are there conflicting facts within or between points that contradicts each other?

Meta-Vision in Focus: in CAT's own words

The following is a list of relevant machine-generated hashtags (MGHT) and corresponding excerpts self-discovered by our AI from CAT's earning call.

#Revenues - sheds light on cost control and demand for after-market parts

...improved forecast for sales and revenues and disciplined cost control partially offset by an increase in short term incentive compensation expense... ...strong demand for after-market parts to support overhauls and maintenance work combined with favorable changes to dealer inventories were the primary drivers of the $300 million increase in sales and revenues for Resource Industries... ...in order to call a recovery in mining, …the excess machine inventory in the mines would need to be worked off...

The strategic takeaway: Strong demand for after-market parts signals that users find it more cost-effective to overhaul and maintain than to invest in new equipment. This will dampen demand for new equipment. It is further substantiated by the executive conference statement: "...in order to call a recovery in mining…the excess machine inventory in the mines would need to be worked off..."

#Industries, #construction, #sales - shed light on strong China sales, but U.S. demand pipeline down

Most of the sales increase in the quarter for Construction Industries was driven by …strong end user demand in China for construction equipment, most notably excavators... The United States is in need of infrastructure investment. Passage of a federal infrastructure bill would be positive for our country and our business. As expected, in the middle of the spring and summer selling season, the backlog for construction industries was down from the first quarter of 2017... Certainly in China, the strong selling season for end users is in the first half..."

The strategic takeaway: China sales contributed the most to quarter revenue. Domestically, sales are weighed down, pending the passing of the infrastructure spending bill from Washington.

#Costs sheds light on material cost and restructuring cost

...while we do not expect the same level of price favorability in the second half of the year, we still expect favorable price realization for the full year... We incurred $169 million in restructuring costs in the quarter, $30 million more than in the second quarter of 2016... We expect higher steel cost to put pressure on material cost in the second half... Our outlook assumes that oil prices remain bound within the recent range of volatility, markets stay resilient to geopolitical uncertainties, and China remains supportive of growth... Improved price on lower variable manufacturing costs were about offset by higher period cost due to an increase to the short-term incentive compensation accrual...

The strategic takeaway: Business intelligence from *CIF's data-lake (see below for reference) reveals that China is looking to raise the price of steel. Increased material cost will make the product less price favorable, unless the cost can be absorbed by technology efficiency.

#Inventory sheds light on Caterpillar's global sales by country

North America sales to end users were up and price realization improved. However, these were mostly offset by a drop in dealer inventory... This year the reduction in dealer inventory drawdown was greater than last year, resulting in an unfavorable impact to sale... While we saw some regions improve in the quarter, Latin America, especially Brazil, remained challenged, and sales are still at very low levels... Most of the sales increase in the quarter for Construction Industries was driven by … strong end user demand in China for construction equipment, most notably excavators...

The strategic takeaway: Caterpillar encounters headwind in many areas of the world. China is the lone bright spot.

#Investment sheds light on cost control

In the second half of this year, we'll make targeted investments to improve competitiveness and drive long-term profitable growth...

The strategic takeaway: Caterpillar investment into automation will increase competitiveness, but at a cost.

Conclusion:

Caterpillar's earnings call revealed both optimism in growth and cautionary headwind. Recent geopolitical events and shifting central bank policies imply more anticipated headwinds than growth.

We do not expect the same level of price favorability in the second half of the year.

Reduction in dealer inventory drawdown was greater than last year, resulting in an unfavorable impact to sale.

Latin America, especially Brazil, remained challenged, and sales are still at very low levels.

Oil prices remain bound within the recent range of volatility, markets stay resilient to geopolitical uncertainties, and China remains supportive of growth.

China's 2017 strong selling season is in the 1st half of the year, growth for 2nd half of the year will slow.

The concerns identified by CIF are further affirmed in the Caterpillar presentation at the Jefferies Industrial Conference on August 9, 2017. Caterpillar faces headwinds across its three major industries for the second half of 2017:

Construction - headwind for price and material cost Resource - headwinds for regional mix of sales and material costs Energy & Transportation - headwinds for cost absorption and material cost

Unless Washington opens its purse strings for infrastructure spending and China continues its enormous stimulus, it is unlikely Caterpillar's momentum of growth will continue for the second half of 2017.

In addition, the looming IRS investigation on tax evasion, back tax and penalties can take a billion out of net profit.

