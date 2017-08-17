Wal-Mart's Q2 E-Commerce Shazam

An analysis of Wal-Mart's SKUs provides depth and understanding of online e-commerce strength and positioning.

Results were largely inline with analyst expectations but online was a bright spot to report in Q2 2017.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) just issued Q2 2018 results. There was only one thing worth talking about: e-commerce.

Total revenue was $123.4 billion - so what?

Twelfth consecutive quarter with positive comp sales - fine

Net sales at Wal-Mart International were $28.3 billion, a decrease of 1.0%. Excluding currency, net sales were $29.3 billion, an increase of 2.5%. Nine of eleven markets posted positive comp sales. - OK

Second quarter EPS included a charge of $0.17 for loss on extinguishment of debt - yawn

Honestly, just about all of that was expected. I suppose if the news was negative we'd hear people crying about the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect.

But this?

E-commerce growth at 67 million SKUs. Wal-Mart U.S. remained strong, led by organic growth through Wal-Mart.com . Net sales and GMV grew 60% and 67%, respectively, as customers continued to respond well to new initiatives and an expanded assortment of more than

Shazam!

How does Q2 compare to Q1? Here's a look at Q1 e-commerce:

E-commerce growth at Wal-Mart U.S. was strong as sales and GMV increased 63% and 69%, respectively. The majority of this growth was organic through Wal-Mart.com

So, we've got another quarter of 60%+ of sales and GMV growth. Amazon seems a little bit more like a chimp instead of the 800 pound gorilla.

Wal-Mart is showing that the death of brick-and-mortar retail is largely exaggerated. Wal-Mart is investing in technology to keep the monkey off it's back. That includes gobbling up smart, savvy and nimble e-commerce companies like Jet.com - and it's paying off.

SKUs Matter

I'm really impressed with the 67 millions SKUs. Let's look closer at this.

First, you don't want too many SKUs in the offline world:

"The number of SKUs that you want to carry in a store, you want to have – you don’t want to have too many SKUs, because you get inefficient from a logistics and merchandising standpoint." "And so, there’s some categories where 40 kinds of mustard, is the 40th kind of mustard important to your customer? Sometimes it is and you’ve got it. We have the data to ensure that we’re thinking through that."

WMT has world-class logistics and technology. We can safely assume the SKU rationalization is being done extremely well offline. Here's a look at how many items are provided to shoppers in stores:

Wal-Mart Discount Stores: 120,000

Wal-Mart Supercenters: 142,000

Wal-Mart Neighborhood Markets: 29,000

Online is a different beast. Consumers want it all and they want it now. They also expect to be able to find anything. The long tail matters significantly more online because of search engines and technology.

Wal-Mart just told us that they've got 67 MILLION SKUs online now. For perspective, that's 471 times more items available in a Wal-Mart Supercenter. The size and scope is mind boggling.

Also, while the raw number of SKUs is interesting, Wal-Mart has made it clear they care about selection at least as much as SKU quantity:

"...I am less concerned about getting to parry on long-tail assortment. It’s more about getting the brands that really matter. It’s really focused on – and that’s what we are focused on really the top million SKUs. Top million SKUs, by our estimate, represent around two-thirds of all sales done online. So, it’s really getting the right products..."

The point is that online there is something of an arms race in terms of number of SKUs. You need a huge selection to go head-to-head with Amazon. At the same time, you don't need to "win" the war by having the same number or more SKUs if you focus on product price, quality, strong brands and optimizing what's selling well. If any retailer understands logistics and success with SKUs, it's Wal-Mart. They're playing the game their way.

Summary: Wal-Mart did what most people expected this quarter. The Wal-Mart e-commerce story is still very good and getting better. Clearly the company is getting stronger and stronger in terms of sheer volume of product SKUs available online. Plus, they are still focused on quality, and they are staying strong with their logistics. We'll get more color on Wal-Mart's online initiatives like Jet.com, Bonobos, local store pickup, and more on the conference call.

Wrap-up: If you enjoyed this, I only ask that you click the "Follow" button. I am always looking to learn from others and to increase my circle of friends here on Seeking Alpha. I appreciate your feedback and your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.