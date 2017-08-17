Multimedia Weekly Digest: Golden Glitter

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

TD Wealth kicks things off this week and explains better than we could why we're focusing on gold:

Heightened political uncertainty in the U.S., continued negative economic data surprises, and concerns that the U.S. equity market may be ripe for a correction are just some of the reasons investors are worried. Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy, TD Securities, shares his technical analysis on why the current market environment could be good for both gold and silver.

Chris Martenson interviewed Brien Lundin, publisher of Gold Newsletter, to discuss all things gold related.

Chris Martenson: And obviously, we've all been waiting for a long time, since 2011. Have we finally bottomed? Are we at bottom? Where and when do you think gold and/or silver will begin to go the other direction in this story? Brien Lundin: Well, they already have. We bottomed in December of 2015, late December of 2015. We had a really nice rise in 2016 and then with the elections in the summer of 2016, the price peaked. And gold and silver dropped precipitously after Trump was elected. But then, once again, in late December, early January, it started rising again as Trump got to the White House and his administration started working. The metals bottomed and started rising again. But it's been in a stair step kind of fashion. Halting, two steps forward, one step back fashion all year long. And I think a lot of that has to do with the geopolitical worries. Say what you will about Donald Trump. He has taken, he's created a lot more anxiety around the world than normal. Usually, these geopolitical events affect the gold market like waves on the beach. They come in and they crash and then things return to normal. But with the Trump administration, there seems to have been a rising tide of worry that's been booing to some extent. Usually, I typically don't like that as a driver for gold prices. Because things tend to get resolved. The big driver, the most important driver for gold and silver prices, are monetary issues. That's what really gets us in these long secular bull trends that can be extremely profitable. And I think those factors are still very much in play. But again, also creating the wiggles in the line as it were have been these geopolitical factors this year.

Peter Schiff also discussed gold in this market climate:

...world tensions and the weak dollar should be playing an even larger role in pushing up the price of gold than they have been. Given the dollar has tanked this year, gold has really not strengthened very much. But Peter went on to say he thinks people will begin to embrace gold - although not for the reasons you might think. At some point, I do expect people to embrace gold. Not necessarily because of the geopolitical aspect, but because of the inflationary aspects, because people realize these fiat currencies are going to lose a lot of purchasing power, that a lot of central banks are stuck at the zero bound, and even if they raise interest rates slightly, they're going to lower them back down, and they keep doing quantitative easing. So, I think people will be drawn back to gold for the monetary properties it has had for centuries.

And finally we have Jay Taylor interviewing Alasdair Macleod who discussed why the Fed's dollar policy is setting the table for market chaos and a dramatic rise in gold.

Jay also interviewed Michael Oliver to get his thoughts on gold and the commodity sector in general.

