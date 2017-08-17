Addressing The Misleading Articles About Receivables On Folli Follie

The reference for this follow-up article on FF Group (FLLIY, FFGRP) has to do with the FT Alphaville articles that came out in 2015 that has never really had a real rebuttal addressing the accounts receivable of the company or cash flow questions related to the company. Primarily the idea behind the articles is that FF Group has an accounts receivable problem because of the high ratio of receivable to revenues. Interestingly enough these two pieces published by the Financial Times omitted various pieces of the story that just might explain some of the reason behind FF Group's high receivable count, as well as provides very little research into the company and that's what I hope to clear up with this article.

The need for this explanation comes from the poor way in which the way the situation was handled. As you can see from the article the author got on the investor call for the fiscal 2014 year conference call. The answers to the questions are given but we are given no context in which the CEO received those answers because that is not supplied by the author. This should supply the information needed to answers the questions raised by the author by going deeper than what can be provided on a conference call.

In this first article written April 8th 2015 the author raises questions as to the validity of the Hong Kong subsidiary auditor that the company ships their products wholesale, Chung & Partners. A quote that the CEO gave the article writer is provided below, again we aren't given the question that was asked on the call.

What is implied is that because the auditor is based in Hong Kong then there might be a skeleton in the closet of the company. Baker Tilly is the auditor of the whole FF Group, they are the 12th largest accounting firm and they have been their auditor since 2006. The author failed to mention that the company uses several different auditors depending on the location of the subsidiary, and that this is just some one off event that FF Group only uses Baker Tilly for every subsidiary besides the Hong Kong subsidiary. The company provides the financial statements to their subsidiaries and has done so since 2008. Not only will you see that Chung & Partners has been the auditor of the Hong Kong subsidiary since 2008 as well as the Japanese subsidiary but you will also see that Audalia, an auditor based in Madrid has been the auditor of the Spain subsidiary for the same amount of time, Messine Audit Company, the French auditor of the French subsidiary since 2008, Chris Skarparis & Co auditor of the UK subsidiary since 2008. Baker Tilly audited the Greek, Bulgarian, and Romanian subsidiaries since 2008 as well. Can these companies provide better services than Big Four accounting firms? Who knows, is it less expensive? Most likely. Maybe FF Group should scrap all these auditors while we are at it and just use Big Four Accounting firms for everything including Baker Tilly since they aren't a Big Four either. I don't think having a stamp from a Big Four firm automatically makes your financials real and a stamp from one that is not means you're hiding something, call me naive but ask Valeant, Toshiba, Sino-Forest, Penn West, Kinross, and Satyam shareholders.

Moving on the author, earlier in the article, asks the question as to why the receivables are so concentrated in the subsidiary as provided below.

Admittedly the CEO response is rather poor in the article, the CEO was born in Greece, and his first language is Greek while I am not one for excuses but their is obviously a language barrier. If you look at a later transcript you see that the CEO gives a better answer to the question than before.

The level of trade receivables in relation to sales is not something new to FF Group due to the business model, in fact when the company was undergoing large amounts of sales growth during the early 2000s we saw a higher ratio of receivables to sales as we do today.

Again during 2013 the company sold their Hellenic Distributions subsidiary, in 2013 sales grew 10% during the year when looking at continued operations.

It is also talked about in the second article the worry about how long the receivables take to collect, interestingly enough the subsidiary has started collecting the trade receivable at a faster pace than previously.

The company also reports the days outstanding on their trade receivables:

This comes from the notes to the financial statements, I figured I should add that since so much attention has been brought to auditors of the subsidiaries of the company. Auditors can't guarantee that everything is 100% correct rather it is of their opinion that everything is correct and it is of their main auditor's opinion that everything is correct in what they show as the aging balances of their receivables.

This leads to the so-called free cash flow issue that analyst point out when it comes to the company. Your favorite fashion retailer had poor free cash flow when they were growing and this company is no different. The Koutsolioutsos family owns 39% of the company, in 2011 Fosun International, the Chinese conglomerate invested in the company having a 13.9% ownership stake together they own over 50% of the shares outstanding. Fosun International is modeled the same way that Berkshire Hathaway is but on a global scale, the company was founded by Guo Guangchang they employ value investing strategies at Fosun and have an eye for long-term investments. An article written by the BBC explains their mission: The Chinese company founder aiming to be Warren Buffett.

They invested to help the company's expansion into the Asian market, specifically China, and based on the sales growth since they invested you could say that they have done a great job. So let's take a look at a couple of companies in the fashion retail industry and see what their Free Cash Flow was when they were growing.

Folli Follie chooses to grow through large working capital expenditure rather than through property, plant, and equipment expenditures working with multi-brand retailers in their Asian market rather than acquiring their own brick and mortar stores, most of the time. Supplying new locations requires large expenditures in inventory and better terms for the retailers, this is especially true when you almost triple your point of sales locations from 384 to 930 from 2008 to 2016 like Folli Follie did you should expect that their will be major expenditures. The fruits of these expenditures will be realized in the years to come, analysts understand this concept when it comes to Amazon but fail to when it comes to FF Group. The company can pull back on this spending, much like they did in 2016 when they operated in 30 less point of sales in 2016. The CEO explains this on the 2016 full year conference call.

(Source: Yahoo 2016 FF Group Full Year Conference Call Transcript)

This is something that has only happened to FF Group while others in the fashion retail industry have enjoyed going back to their pre-crisis valuations.



What is the reasoning behind this? One of which could be the fact that the company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange that has lost 90% of its value since 2008. Another could be the sigma from the Hong Kong auditor. Retail in general has had a tough year, the fear of Amazon has had an effect on all brick and mortar retailing stocks. I think its a culmination of all 3, which has lead to this bargain opportunity, an investor should ask whether or not such a valuation is warranted to a growing company with what looks like a prosperous future in the Asian markets with the help of Fosun.

In conclusion, I hope this clears up at least some of the issue for those who are skeptical. I'm glad that I got to write another piece about the company after discovering the articles as I got to understand even more about the company that I didn't know before from writing the other article. As such I will be purchasing more shares.