Seadrill Partners Successfully Insulates Itself From Its Parent's Impending Bankruptcy

Solution provides company with more runway than most of its peers.

Finally, it's done.

Today, Seadrill Partners announced amendments to three secured credit facilities related to rigs originally purchased from troubled parent Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), which is widely expected to file for bankruptcy within the next couple of weeks.

Drillship West Polaris. Source: Offshore Energy Today.

In effect, the amendments to the three facilities

remove Seadrill Limited and its consolidated entities as a borrower or guarantor;

separate the facilities such that the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities are secured only by the company's assets without recourse to Seadrill Limited or its assets; and

extend the maturities of the resulting Seadrill Partners facilities by two-and-a-half years.

In exchange, Seadrill Partners agreed to

a prepayment of $150 million under the credit facilities with $100 million being due upon closing, $25 million six months later and the remaining $25 million 12 months later;

certain covenant and security amendments; and

cancel the $100 million revolving credit facility so far provided by parent Seadrill Limited.

Moreover, Seadrill Partner's existing management and operational agreements with Seadrill Limited will remain in place, ensuring the company's operations remain unaffected by the impending bankruptcy of the parent. Lastly, the company will resume its previously deferred quarterly cash distributions to common unitholders. Consequently, it has declared a distribution of $0.10 for both the first and second quarters of 2017, which will be paid on or about Sept. 5.

Arguably, the outcome reflects a best-case scenario for the company's equityholders. That's because Seadrill Partners not only avoided potential cross-defaults from the impending Seadrill Limited bankruptcy, but also managed to extend maturities for each of the credit facilities by 30 months, while also keeping the cash distribution intact. In effect, the company extended its runway for an industry recovery to kick in toward the end of the decade, which puts Seadrill Partners somewhat ahead of most of its peers.

Moreover, the required $150 million in aggregate prepayments under the credit facilities won't harm the company's comfortable $862 million cash balance at the end of Q1 in a material way. The resumption of cash distributions won't make a big dent either, as the payout only amounts to roughly $37 million annually.

As Seadrill Partners still commands a couple of long-term, high-margin contracts, mostly with oil supermajor BP (NYSE:BP), the company will most likely continue to generate healthy cash flows until the end of 2020. With the industry currently expected to show some pricing power improvement toward the end of the decade, Seadrill Partners might be in a position to refinance its roughly 3.4 billion in debt facilities as they come due -- albeit this won't be a given by any means.

Bottom Line

This is all great news for Seadrill Partners' badly stricken unitholders. Kudos to management for delivering on its promises and making a best-case scenario for the company come true. Given the removal of the Seadrill cross-default risk in conjunction with a vastly extended runway, expected ongoing cash generation and the resumption of the $0.10 quarterly distribution, the units should now attract investors looking for exposure to a potential industry recovery, while harvesting a remarkable yield at the same time.

The outcome is a remarkable achievement that has been correctly anticipated by fellow contributor Ulrik Lehrskov-Schmidt -- so, congrats. In contrast, distressed debt investing news provider Debtwire pointed to a somewhat different outcome last month. While Debtwire correctly reported that an agreement has been reached, they were wrong in terms of indicating the credit facilities would not get extended beyond their original maturity dates.

Consequently, I expect the price of Seadrill Partners' common units to appreciate considerably today and potentially beyond, given the highly attractive distribution yield and the vastly improved risk profile.

