3 Ingredients For A Successful Stock Investment

I retired six years ago while I was in my early 40s. The story of how this came to pass is purely idiosyncratic and thus, non-instructive. I didn't save money more aggressively than you or anyone you know. I did not discover a winning formula for developing real estate, or a secret formula to become an overnight success. No, what it was is that my father left me with a very generous head start towards my retirement goal, and then I got lucky with a series of accidental investment windfalls. Like I said, it's not useful - but the investment lessons which I picked up along the way - there could be something there for you.

Younger retirees face enormous longevity risk - enough so that dipping into principal to fund living expenses is often not a viable option. It wasn't a viable option for me. That constraint lead me to the concept of a "zero withdrawal" portfolio, one where a retiree lives off income only and doesn't touch principal. If the goal is to never chip into principal, you absolutely require investments that produce reliable, steady income that grows at least as quickly as the rate of inflation. And the key ingredient to generating reliable, steady, growing income? It's owning businesses that produce wondrous products and services, and that are impeccably well-managed.

Finding those sorts of businesses requires you to spend more time thinking like a business person, and less time thinking like a classic investor. For example, you need to obsess over the quality of the company's services and products, but might not bother considering whether the stock price is correlated to one thing or another, or trending above it's 200 day moving average. You start to see things differently when your attention resides at the business level rather than the stock price level.

There's a very serious limitation to this approach, which is that most blue chip companies today are so large and so complex, you can't understand everything or even most things about the intricacies of the business. Instead, you need to learn how to focus on the very obvious, big picture items - many of which aren't possible to quantify. For example, when you drink a cup of Starbuck's coffee, you instantly recognize that it's very tasty and that you would like to buy it every day. You notice the long lines there every morning, year in and year out. A quick look through the financials, you see the business has enormous profit margins. Spend a few years or more visiting Starbuck's stores, and you notice that they have a penchant for devising new (and always more expensive) products to keep customers engaged. These are the big picture, obvious types of questions that I am talking about. You can afford to get a lot of things wrong about understanding what makes a business tick if you have a good handle on the three or four things that matter by far the most. And the same is not true in reverse.

Another major problem for a young retiree is making sure that your portfolio income grows faster than the rate of inflation. The longer the retirement, the larger this problem looms. I determined that owning companies with lengthy histories of raising dividends was a good hedge against inflation, but not an infallible one. Quite a few excellent businesses opt to cut dividends once in a while (and they often seem quite less excellent after they do, but by then, it's too late and the stock price is likely to have been savaged by the stock hyenas and left for dead).

There is a simple solution. You must harness the power of compounding by saving a bit of income each month and reinvesting it into more income producing assets. In time, the income multiplies like a virus. It takes years of consistently adding more and more income producing, first rate companies to your portfolio, but regardless of what the stock market does or does not do during that time, your portfolio income will climb.

This is where I stumbled onto a concept that largely redefined my entire approach to investing. I realized that I didn't need to guess correctly about which direction stock prices would go. I simply needed to invest the way that a virus spreads. Over time, I gave up watching the overall price of my portfolio entirely, and began to look exclusively at the portfolio income growth as my measure for performance.

I found that changing my focus from stock prices to business quality and income growth completely changed the nature of how I invested. I found myself far more inclined to buy shares of stock when prices were falling, and far more motivated to sell shares when prices were rising (in which case, I'd look for cheaper options into which I'd reinvest the capital). Cheaper stocks tend to yield more than expensive stocks, and more yield meant more portfolio income and higher income growth.

As you might guess, I had some mixed results with that. The problem when you invest for income and income growth is that there is a temptation to buy very high yielding stocks - which are often in industries or businesses of questionable quality. I took a few losses making that mistake, but those losses only reinforced my view that the single most important thing is to own the highest quality businesses available - so long as the price for the stock was reasonable and I could generate at least SOME yield growth by purchasing more shares.

There's a psychological benefit to all this. If your aim is to grow the price level of your portfolio, watching that price swoon can fill you with panic and lead to stupid choices. If you ignore the price of your portfolio and just look at the quality and growth rate of your portfolio income, you'll actually see that crashing stock prices will cause your future potential portfolio income to climb. While other investors are looking at red arrows in their brokerage accounts, you're looking at additional decimal place worth of future projected income thanks to higher yields on your reinvested savings. In this way, you replace fear of falling stock prices with a stronger desire to save and reinvest more while prices are low. With this shift of investment focus that I am talking about, you literally turn the natural human flight instinct on its head.

I've been an investor for over two decades now, and I can summarize the most important lessons I have learned in three just bullet points. You need just three things to make a successful stock investment: (1) a good company, (2) a good value for the stock and (3) an investment approach that helps you make rational choices. To prove the point, I will not bore you with theory or case studies that benefit from hindsight. Instead, I'll put the theory into practice and show the results in real time. I'm going to pick a small portfolio of reasonably priced companies, I'm going to explain in a couple of sentences why each one is "good", and I'm going to explain how I'm going to approach owning them in a sensible way. I'll update the results on my blog here at SA.

(1) A good company. I define this as a company with products that are irreplaceable to customers, that grows the intrinsic value of the business over time, that doesn't have too much debt, and that has high profit margins that are nearly ringfenced by customer loyalty and a very solid business reputation. Here are my choices for companies that fit the definition.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). People who are into Apple products oftentimes don't even look at other options. Some Apple customers forego restaurants and movies for months, just so they can save up to buy the next Apple product. Some of Apple's designers enjoy nearly god-like stature in the design community - enabling the company to pick some of the very best talent available. The book value grows as the share count drops, debt is manageable, the earnings rise, and profit margins are robust. Apple is to consumer technology as Rolex is to watches. Well-made luxury items - no other company besides Apple does that (besides a few quirky ones that have no breadth and scale). That's the big picture, and the rest is just detail.

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMUY). This company focuses tremendous effort on producing products that are of timeless and impeccable quality. Many of the customers are completely insensitive to price - they do not notice or care whether a purse is $2,000 or $20,000. They buy these products either way and are excited and happy to do so. Louis Vuitton products never go on sale - the company does not require sales in order to sell out of all their stock (in some cases even before the products hit the shelves at their boutiques). The margins on many of LVMH products is very high, and as the demographic tides of wealth accumulation grow ever more concentrated all across the globe, LVMH stands to benefit. Those are the main things about this business.

McCormick (NYSE:MKC). They sell spices and spice mixes. Nobody thinks about whether Old Bay Seasoning costs more or less than the competition because there is no competition. If you like to eat crabs, there is only one spice you will use, and you don't care what that little yellow and blue tin box costs. Good profits, steady earnings, a time-tested business with no real competition. These are things that matter the most for this company.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB). When was the last time you bought Kleenex and asked yourself whether you should save 50 cents by purchasing a no-name brand imported from China? You wouldn't. You buy Kimberly Clark products and you don't even give it a second thought. I don't know what a box of Kleenex costs, to be honest, even though my house is full of them because I'm allergic to our cats. Good profits, a proven business, healthy and consistent profit margins. That's the big picture.

Stanley Black and Decker (NYSE:SWK). They have been making very high quality tools and paying a dividend for more than 100 years. People who buy tools tend to develop strong loyalty to certain brands, and this is one of the top brands. The business has stood the test of time, which is probably the most straightforward way to determine whether the company is well managed. Hammers don't go out of style and don't get innovated out of existence. The rest is just details.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). They are the premier financial services business in the world. That's the big thing about this company.

(2) A good price. I suggest looking at the past four years, take the average price, and pay about 20 times that. I mentioned Starbuck's coffee earlier. Great company, not such a great price at the moment.

You can spend an inordinate amount of time trying to determine the precise value of a company and it's stock. Chances are that you'll be wrong. Getting into the right ballpark is probably as good as you'll get and probably good enough.

(3) A good approach to owning stocks. The constraints that I faced largely determined my investment approach - which certainly wouldn't work for everyone. At the risk of belaboring the point, I focus on generating compound income growth and avoid getting distracted by anything else. I use an automated spreadsheet to help me focus on how quickly and steadily my portfolio income grows.

The spreadsheet self-updates for new dividend information - all I do is to add new shares each time I reinvest dividends. I am certain that the price for the portfolio bounces around erratically, but the portfolio income tends to grow steadily with time as the companies I own raise dividends, and as I compound that growth by using dividend income to buy more shares and generate still more dividend income.

As I explained before, I developed this spreadsheet to help me live entirely off portfolio income. Ironically, the spreadsheet is probably far more useful for someone who wants to build a portfolio that produces sufficient income to live off. The spreadsheet tracks your progress towards that goal, and watching the income dial inch forward helps an investor to visualize all the best incentivizes for saving and reinvesting without getting sidetracked into chasing high flying momentum stocks, or selling perfectly good businesses simply because the stock price is falling apart.

Personally, I prefer to look at the projected future income of my portfolio, and not just the income the portfolio produces today. The reason why is because even small investments that produce only modest income boosts in the immediate term can produce dramatic income increases in ten or twenty years in the future, once the full impact of compounding takes hold of the portfolio like a pit bull dog on a slab of raw steak. In some cases, I've found that buying a stock that's 10% down today can produce an extra 100% of projected dividend income in 20 years - which is why I typically start rubbing my hands together when I see a high quality dividend growth business start to sell off. Ironically, you find that with a spreadsheet like this, taking a 20 year long-term view of your investments delivers far more instant gratification than taking an immediate term view of your investments.

You might be thinking that projecting dividend income in 20 years is impossible - life being what it is, there are dividend cuts to worry about, companies go out of business, tastes change, and so forth. That is precisely why it is imperative to own nothing but the very highest quality businesses available. These are the businesses that are most likely to not only stand the test of time, but that will use time intelligently to generate corporate income growth.

So you see, these three things that I am talking about, they all tie together.

Here is a snap shot of a portfolio of what I see as exceptional businesses that are reasonably priced. I entered the ticker symbols and the number of shares in the top two rows. When one of the companies I own raises a dividend, the spreadsheet will automatically update itself. Whenever I reinvest dividends, I will update the spreadsheet. Over time, the spreadsheet will have more and more data to extrapolate, and will provide a better and better view of what my future portfolio income might look like if I keep doing whatever I've been doing up until that point.





I have blacked out the sections of the spreadsheet that deal with prices - it's like putting blinders on a horse, and will help me avoid any emotional reactions to anything the stock market does to the price. When dividends come in, I will check the prices for each stock and invest in whichever one seems cheapest at the time.

You see today that the portfolio produces $2,764 of projected annual dividend income. I set an income goal of $10,000 - which I entered into row 18. The spreadsheet calculates that it will take 98 years for my portfolio to reach that goal - as of today, there has been almost zero income growth. As the companies I own raise dividends and I reinvest dividends, the spreadsheet will extrapolate from that growth I realize and should determine that I have less time to go before the portfolio hits it's income goal.

You can use the tool yourself with your own portfolio if you want. Simply click the link, when you get onto Google Sheets click the "file" button in the upper right hand corner you see in the screen shot, and then "make a copy". From then on, you can add your own ticker symbols and number of shares, adding rows as you need to.

In full disclosure, I own positions in all of the stocks in this mini portfolio, but in different proportions and in with many other positions besides. What I do with this portfolio is not what I necessarily will be doing with my own real life portfolio. Finally, I'd like to thank you for reading.

