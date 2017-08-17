Wal-Mart Beats Estimates -- And Drops

Wal-Mart (WMT) reported second quarter results that were better than expected, but the company's shares dropped nevertheless. I believe that fundamentals at the company are looking good, and that Wal-Mart is an attractive retail play at the current valuation.

Wal-Mart beat estimates for the top line as well as for the bottom line with its second quarter results:

Revenues were up a little more than two percent year over year, which was primarily based on the company's strong comps sales performance: Excluding the impact of gasoline prices, Wal-Mart's comps were up 1.8%, primarily due to higher traffic numbers (although average transaction prices were up slightly as well). That is a big positive, as it shows that Wal-Mart is attractive to its customers even in a retail environment where e-commerce is taking market share -- many other brick and mortar retailers would be happy to report Wal-Mart's comps numbers. At the same time higher comps are beneficial for the company's margins, since higher sales at an existing location mean that the fixed costs of said existing location are covered by a higher amount of gross profits.

Wal-Mart is delivering solid comps, and at the same time the company's e-commerce business is growing fast as well: Net sales were up sixty percent year over year, which is much more than the online retail industry's total growth rate -- and also a substantially higher growth rate than what Amazon (AMZN) is delivering.

One of the key reasons for investors to hold shares of Wal-Mart are the company's strong cash flows, which allow for huge investments into the company's operations as well as for massive shareholder returns:

With almost $7 billion in free cash flow in the first two quarters of the current year Wal-Mart is producing much higher cash flows than Amazon and all other retailers, which allows the company to return billions to its owners every quarter. During the second quarter, Wal-Mart has paid $1.5 billion in dividends to its owners, and repurchased roughly $2.3 billion worth of stock.

WMT Market Cap data by YCharts

Since Wal-Mart's market capitalization is roughly $240 billion that means that Wal-Mart is repurchasing about one percent of its stock each quarter (or four percent of the total annually), which has led to a significant drop in the company's share count over the last couple of years. If Wal-Mart keeps the buybacks at the current pace, this alone will increase the company's earnings per share growth rate by mid-single digits each year.

With Wal-Mart's dividend standing at $0.51 per share per quarter the stock offers a dividend yield of 2.6% right now, which is substantially more than the broad market's 1.9% dividend yield. With the first payment in 2018 the dividend will be increased again, which means an even higher yield, although the dividend increase may be small again -- Wal-Mart is currently putting the focus on share repurchases over dividend increases, which has a curious impact:

WMT Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Due to the fact that Wal-Mart's share count is dropping faster than the dividends per share are growing, Wal-Mart's total dividend payments are declining -- if the company keeps things that way, the dividend is still growing, but becomes safer every year, since the total amount of money required to pay the dividends is shrinking. This also means that the free cash flow left over after paying the dividends is rising (all else equal), which allows for more investments into the company's operations, acquisitions, even more buybacks, etc.

Wal-Mart has guided for comps growth of 1.5% to 2.0% for the current quarter, which is relatively in line with expectations, and the company has raised the forecast for this year's earnings per share: Wal-Mart now expects to earn $4.35 per share this year (midpoint of guidance), which is more than the $4.30 Wal-Mart has guided for previously. The analyst consensus sees Wal-Mart earning $4.39 this year, which might explain why the company's shares took a hit in pre-market trading (dropping three percent). We have to look at the fact that Wal-Mart's management is quite conservative with its guidance statements, and it seems very possible that Wal-Mart's actual EPS number will come in higher than the $4.35 midpoint of the current guidance.

WMT PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Wal-Mart's shares are not expensive -- trading at 18 times this year's earnings, at 17 times next year's earnings and at only ten times its annual free cash flow. That seems like an inexpensive valuation relative to the broad market, although shares are a little bit more expensive than they used to be over the last year.

Takeaway

Wal-Mart's post-earnings drop does not seem reasonable: Comps, sales, earnings, cash returns all looked good, and shares of Wal-Mart are rather inexpensive. I believe that Wal-Mart's shares are thus attractively valued at the current level, especially since the company is showing a lot of strength in a difficult retail environment.

With a very low beta of just 0.29 and a dividend yield of 2.6% Wal-Mart can add stability and income to an investor's portfolio, which are two of the reasons I own this stock.

