Bitcoin: No Longer A Moonshot

Bitcoin is on a tear, but it could easily go higher. Higher? Even after surging 600% in the last year and hitting $4,000?



The last time Bitcoin went on such a tear it had a major correction. Will we see a major correction, again? It’s not likely, however, we are due a near-term pullback. But that’s beyond the scope of this piece. Instead, I’m more interested in the long-term viability.



The worry is that Bitcoin is very much binary - either in a massive bubble or still in the early stages of a major surge driven by mass adoption. The latter is what I’m betting on. Bitcoin is a scarce commodity and by all accounts will blow through $5,000 by 2018. This comes as there’s plenty of money that can flow into Bitcoin. There’s over $200 trillion in stocks, bonds and gold, just a fraction of that flowing into Bitcoin is a huge catalyst. Bitcoin as a store of value is very interesting.



While the adoption of Bitcoin as a payment form in the U.S. has its hurdles, seeing Bitcoin as a payment system in emerging economies isn’t unreasonable at all. Even Australia is considering making Bitcoin an official currency. But in developed countries, it’s catalyst is with Bitcoin becoming a store of value -- more so, an asset class that banks, investment firms and advisers mainstream Bitcoin and start pushing it to clients.



The math.



What’s good for cryptocurrencies is generally good for Bitcoin. Moving from just a $60 billion market cap for Bitcoin to upwards of a trillion seems aggressive. But that assumes that cryptocurrencies tap into less than 5% of the world’s investable assets. Moving from gold to Bitcoin is a key catalyst for the cryptocurrency. The value of gold is that it’s a scarce commodity, as is Bitcoin. And the returns on Bitcoin have been much better -- much much better than gold -- so there’s the continued fear of missing out. But while the baby boomers might be ‘slow’ to shift their gold holdings over to Bitcoin, to the millennial generation, Bitcoin is their gold. So while Wall Street argues over the utility of using it to exchange goods, don’t sleep on the fact that we could see Bitcoin as a gold substitute.

Don’t be intimidated by a $50,000 Bitcoin price target. Or even $100,000 - which means cryptocurrencies capture 10% of currency trading volume. Gold is a near $8 trillion market -- 160 times that of Bitcoin. More investors, including banks buying for customers and investing purposes, is a win-win for cryptocurrency. Then we have emerging markets looking to break away from fiat currencies and looking for alternative asset classes.

Are we looking at next year or next decade?

Change in technology happens fast and I believe we’ll likely see that $100,000 within the next half decade. The fork/split has gone well, and the computing power of Bitcoin means the innovation and use of the blockchain could soar. One big theses is that institutional investors will eventually come to market. That is, while retail investors can use Coinbase and exchanges, there’s no easy way for bigger investors to invest in Bitcoin. The conversation is no longer about the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies, but are more about the best way to invest. There are block trades and options coming to the cryptocurrency market, which is a big positive for getting institutional investors into the market. The CBOE plans to offer Bitcoin futures within the next year. This sets Bitcoin up to outperform stocks and bonds for the rest of the year. The fact that stocks are at all-time highs only helps drive more investors to consider Bitcoin. The fact that it’s still an under owned asset will continue to drive demand.

Coinbase, the foremost exchange for trading Bitcoins, has raised $100 million - now valued at $1.6 billion. Its job is to bring Bitcoin to the masses. It’s looking to open the door for even more retail investors to invest in Bitcoin. Coinbase has exchanged more than $15 billion in digital currency so far in 2017, more than it did in all of 2016. Imagine if a brokerage firm buys Coinbase to become the foremost leader in digital currencies. Fidelity has already partnered with Coinbase, and allows its customers to see cryptocurrency balances right from their brokerage homepage.



The path is laid out, with the greatest risk being the lack of adoption -- much like the hype we saw with Apple Pay and paying with smartphones, but it just hasn’t panned out, yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.