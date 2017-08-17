Profit From Weak Inflation With SDY

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the attractiveness of the SPDR Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) as an investment option. To do so, I will evaluate its recent market performance, fund characteristics, and market trends to determine where the fund may be headed as we march towards 2018.

First, a little about SDY. The fund's objective is to match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. This index is designed to measure the performance of the highest dividend-yielding companies in the S&P Composite 1500 Index that have also followed a policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. While many ETFs focus on dividend-paying companies or high yields, SDY has a specific focus on companies with raising payments. The fund currently sits at $89.45 and its most recent quarterly dividend payment was $0.51/share. Based on its most recent payout, SDY has an annual yield of 2.28%. Year to date, the fund has underperformed the market as a whole, with a return of about 6%, once dividends are accounted for. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up about 8.50% over the same period. However, there are a few reasons why I feel SDY will perform well going forward, which I will outline below.

One, the possibility of another Fed rate hike in December this year is becomingly increasingly less likely. This is important for SDY, because dividend funds have prospered for years since the Fed cut interest rates to historic lows. Today's (8/16) price action highlights this fact, with SDY rising .46% on the news of weaker than expected wage gains and inflation, compared to a gain of only .14% by the S&P. I would expect out-performance like this to continue if bets on the rate hike continue to dwindle throughout the rest of the year. Traders are already taking note, even four months out of December. The federal funds futures market indicated there is now a 37.4% chance of a rate increase in December, which is down from last week's reading of 46.8%, according to CME Group. I'm in-line with this sentiment, as I do not expect the Fed to increase rates in December, but rather will push out the next increase to 2018. It appears the market is largely in agreement, including some Fed officials who, during the most recent meeting, were quoted as saying they could "afford to be patient" when deciding to increase rates. Therefore, I expect a new rotation back in to funds which have above average yields, directly benefiting SDY.

Two, inflation has remained stubbornly low, which makes the dividends paid by SDY all the more valuable. Furthermore, weak inflation readings will make the Fed less likely to raise interest rates, which is an extension of the first point discussed in this article. The Fed's members have had a mixed reaction to these economic signals, and they are coming up with multiple theories on why the weak inflation figures persist. Some Fed officials view the retiring of baby boomers who are in their peak earning years, and subsequent hiring of younger (and lower-paid) workers, is contributing to the metric. Others suggest companies are losing hope of major economic policy changes under the Trump administration, which has led firms to cut back on hiring and spending expectations. The minutes suggested that some officials wanted to see more evidence that inflation was rising before they would cast a vote to raise rates. All this uncertainty could cause some volatility in the market, making reliable funds like SDY look more attractive, as investors wait to get a clearer signal from the Fed before fleeing dividend funds for riskier alternatives.

Three, I like SDY specifically because of its exposure to the financial sector. While I just mentioned the potential for rate hikes as a negative, SDY's financial exposure acts as a built-in hedge if that occurs. SDY has a 15% sector allocation to the financial sector, providing the fund with a good amount of exposure. The benefit of holding financial companies during a rising rate environment is because as the economy improves and rates go up, banks and other financial firms increase the rate at which they charge for loans and other products at a faster pace than what they pay out for deposits. This will increase their interest rate spread and overall profitability, all other things being equal. An added benefit is that, with a strengthening economy, more financial activity will occur, such as requests for loans and other services, and the percentage of loans that go in default or other bad debts will decrease. Overall, a growing US economy will be a boon for financial firms, and since they make up a sizable amount of SDY's portfolio, it will provide a nice cushion as rates rise.

Of course, investing in SDY is not without risk. The fund has been under-performing the broader market this year, and that trend could easily continue for the second half of 2017. The chief risk would be if the Fed does raise rates in December, or generally begins to raise rates faster than anticipated. My hypothesis around SDY performing well mainly derives from a slowdown in interest rate increases. If this does not materialize, SDY will almost certainly continue to under-perform. While the Fed has backed away from guidance on a third hike this year, the minutes from the July meeting suggest the selling of debt and mortgage-backed securities will commence in September. This is a tightening of monetary policy, and may have some adverse impact on dividend funds, even if for the only reason that it gives the impression the Fed is confident enough in the economy and economic indicators to back off its stimulus measures. However, I continue to believe the Fed will be very forthcoming of its intentions and will not engage in policies that spook or rattle the market. Given the recent developments, I expect looser than expected monetary policy for the remainder of 2017, not unexpected tightening.

Bottom-line: SDY is not a high-yield specific dividend fund, but one that focuses on reliability and quality, only including companies with a track record raising their dividends. This will help SDY remain competitive even in a rising rate environment, as the companies within the fund increase their dividends, the fund's yield should continue to increase over time. While it's important to recognize SDY has underperformed year to date, the market had been working on the expectation of more aggressive tightening by the Fed with three rate hikes on the horizon for the year. However, interest rates have remained at historic lows, and the possibility of a third rate hike now stands at under 50%. Coupled with stubbornly weak inflation readings, dividend funds are poised for a rebound heading in to the final stretch of the year. With today's gain as a sign of things to come, at least in the short-term, I would encourage investors to take a serious look at this fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.