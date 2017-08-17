One Of America's Best High-Yield, Fast Growing Dividend Stocks Is A Screaming Buy

In today's era of low interest rates, and extremely high equity valuations, it can be hard for high-yield, value focused dividend growth investors to find a good place to invest fresh capital.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), the gold standard of the currently distressed skilled nursing facility or SNF industry, has just what it takes to navigate the troubled waters of this sector, while ensuring a generous, highly secure, and steadily growing payout.

Best of all, right now, Omega is absurdly undervalued, making it one of America's best long-term, high-yield investment opportunities.

A Fantastic Business Model...



Source: Investor Presentation

Omega Healthcare is America's largest SNF REIT, with investments in almost 1000 facilities across the US (42 states), and the UK that represent almost 100,000 beds.

Of course, the key to Omega's success as a dividend growth stock, including 14 straight years of annual payout increases, and 20 consecutive quarterly hikes, is that the vast majority (83%) of Omega's revenue is derived from long-term contracted, triple net leases.

That means that Omega's 77 tenants, (the SNF and senior housing operators) pay the maintenance, taxes, and insurance costs, while Omega just sits back and lets the adjusted funds from operations or AFFO (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend) to pour in.

In fact, Omega, thanks to its highly specialized niche, is one of the most profitable healthcare REITs in America.

REIT Operating Margin Net Margin AFFO Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Omega Healthcare 59.5% 40.2% 76.1% 4.2% 9.8% 6.5% Industry Average 32.3% 24.6% NA 3.5% 7.5% NA

Sources: Morningstar, OHI Earnings Release

Now, remember that traditional margins and returns on shareholder capital are calculated using GAAP earnings, which are inappropriate for REITs because their high depreciation (on properties that actually appreciate in value) creates artificially low earnings.

However, the above table is meant to point out two things. First, Omega's profitability is fantastic relative to its peers, and more importantly, its AFFO margin is sky high.

That means that 76% of the REIT's revenue is falling to the bottom line, and able to secure and grow the generous payout, as well as be used to further grow its cash-rich asset portfolio.

Sources: OHI earnings supplement

Speaking of which, you'll notice that this has been a rather slow year for new investments, especially compared to 2016's record-setting pace of acquisitions.

That was due to the $3.9 billion acquisition of Aviv Realty (not included in the above table), in 2015 that closed in 2016, and expanded the REIT's property portfolio by 56%.

2017 is designed to be a "rest and digest" year, in which Omega consolidates it recent purchases and slows the pace of new ones. That explains the relatively slow pace of sales, and AFFO/share growth in the first half of 2017.

Metric First Half 2016 First Half 2017 YoY Change Revenue $441.7 million $467.5 million 5.8% FFO $325.9 million $331.9 million 1.8% AFFO $338.3 million $355.7 million 5.1% Shares Outstanding 198.8 million 206.4 million 3.9% AFFO/Share $1.70 $1.72 1.2% Dividend $1.18 $1.27 7.6% AFFO Payout Ratio 69.3% 73.7% 6.3%

Source: Earning Releases

Note that while AFFO/share has been basically flat year over year, thanks to the low payout ratio (safe level for healthcare REITs is 85% or below), Omega has been able to continue rewarding dividend lovers with its quarterly payout increases.

Of course, just because 2017 is a slow growth year doesn't mean management isn't still hunting for great properties to add to the empire.

For example, in the second quarter, Omega invested $134 million in new properties (as well as $48 million in new construction and renovation at projected 9% to 9.5% cash yields) including:

An $11 million first mortgage loan (secured by three SNF facilities in Michigan), at 9.5% interest rate with 2.25% annual escalator.

$9 million to purchase a 100-bed SNF in North Carolina with rent equaling a cash yield (AFFO/purchase price) of 9.5% with a 2.5% annual rent escalator.

$115 million to purchase 18 retirement homes in the UK, representing 992 beds. These are under a 12-year master lease with a cash yield of 8.5% and a 2.5% annual escalator.

Source Of Capital 2017 Capital Weighting (Guidance) Cost Of Capital Retained AFFO 24.8% 0% Debt 38.4% 4.3% Equity 36.8% 10.7% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 5.6% Cash Yield On New Investments NA 8.5% to 9.5%

Sources: Earnings Release, Management Guidance, Earning Supplement, Gurufocus

The reason I mention these acquisitions is to make a very important point about Omega's long-term growth potential.

Because REITs must, by law pay out 90% of taxable net income as unqualified dividends, they have a very limited ability to fund growth through retained cash flow, and must thus constantly borrow or raise equity capital (sell new shares) to grow their property portfolios.

This means that it can be hard for shareholders to determine whether or not a REIT is actually growing profitably and covering its payout safely, or if management is just growing for growth's sake, and thus actually destroying shareholder value, while potentially setting investors up for a nasty dividend cut.

In order for a REIT's management to do right by investors, meaning growing accretively, a REIT must have a weighted average cost of capital or WACC, that's below the cash yield it obtains for new investments.

In the case of Omega Healthcare, the net investment spread between its cash yield and WACC is currently about 3.4%. That may not seem like much, however, for REITs (as well as other pass-through stocks such as MLPs), any spread of 3+% is considered good and capable of generating strong dividend growth, and with it, market-beating long-term total returns.

... Plus The Industry's Best Risk Management Team

The long-term thesis for healthcare REITs is simple, and undeniable. America's aging population will require more medical care, and demand for SNF and senior housing facilities in particular, is set to grow well above the current capacity of America's SNF infrastructure.

Meanwhile the average retirement home costs $82,000 to $121,000 a year, meaning potentially huge profits for triple net lease REITs with exposure to assisted senior housing such as Omega Healthcare.

However, there are also plenty of risks to the SNF industry, which explains why these REITs have traded at low valuations, and high yields for the last few years.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

For one thing, high medical inflation has been a growing concern for decades, not just for future retirees who will be living on a fixed income, but also for the Federal Government. Because over time Medicare and Medicaid are having to shoulder an increasing share of the burden for paying for our nation's fast growing medical costs.

This has led to Medicare and Medicaid transitioning to new, outcome-based, (as opposed to pay per service) models, that has resulted in a lot of SNF industry distress.

Specifically this includes reforms instituted by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that means shorter stays at SNF facilities, as well as lower reimbursement for operators.

And since the actual demographic demand boom isn't likely to occur until the 2020s, this has resulted in the SNF industry facing gradually declining occupancy rates over the last few years.

Combined with rising labor costs in the medical industry, this has put the squeeze on SNF operator margins and stressed their ability to cover fixed costs, such as rent to OHI.

For example, the EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent) coverage ratio is an industry standard for determining how healthy an SNF operator is.

And while it appears as if the industry is finally starting to stabilize, both in terms of EBITDAR coverage and occupancy, nonetheless Omega, like any SNF REIT, still has to deal with a few distressed tenants.

Specifically, Omega has 11 operators who have EBTIDAR coverage ratios under 1, representing 10.3% of rent, and 8.55% of total REIT revenue. Two of them (among its top 10 tenants) are 90 days late on rent.

However, these two tenants are not actually defaulting on payments but rather paying smaller rents that they can afford more frequently (sometimes on a weekly basis) with the shortfall being equivalent to being a quarter behind.

In addition, Omega has obtained some securitization guarantees from these and other distressed operators, and structured its rent as master leases, which means that any new properties that Omega acquires are automatically subject to the same terms as existing agreements.

Of course, master leases are not just being applied to those operators who are struggling, but are an integral part of Omega's overall portfolio strategy. That's because they allow for faster property acquisition, and help to maintain more stable cash flow over time.

That's because under a master lease agreement, an operator can't simply shut down an underperforming facility and cease paying rent, because its rental contracts with Omega are basically "all or none" meaning that in order to operate any facilities requires making rental payments on all of their properties owned by OHI.

Another important risk management strategy is to have as diversified an operator base as possible, so that the failure of one doesn't result in a substantial decline in cash flow that threatens the dividend.

As you can see, no single tenant represents more than 10% of Omega's revenue.

In addition, its hundreds of lease agreements are both highly staggered and for very long periods (often over 10 years). This helps to ensure highly recurring and dependable AFFO with which to secure the dividend.

For example, under a worst-case scenario in which the ACA (ObamaCare replacement) is passed and results in a few major operators going bankrupt, (as occurred during the SNF apocalypse of the early 2000s) due to certain harmful provisions pertaining to Medicaid (dominant SNF payer), Omega's dividend would likely still remain secure.

That's because the payout ratio is low enough to allow for its top three tenants to go bankrupt and cease all rental payments, yet the current AFFO would still be sufficient to cover the dividend (though it would have to stop growing obviously).

Or to put it another way, while the SNF industry is currently undergoing a painful transition, Omega's world class management team has been navigating the industry downturn well and ensuring the steadily growing payout remains highly secure and dependable.

REIT Debt/EBITDA Fixed-Charge Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital Credit Rating Omega Healthcare 4.8 4.3 51% BBB- Industry Average 5.7 NA 51% Junk

Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Earnings Supplement

The other major safety factor to consider is the balance sheet. After all, given that this is a highly capital intensive industry, one where high leverage ratios are necessary, shareholders need to make sure that any REIT they own (especially an SNF REIT) doesn't have a dangerous amount of debt.

Fortunately, Omega has a long history of better than average, and stable credit metrics.

Most importantly of all, the REIT's debt covenants are nowhere near being breached, which would result in creditors calling in loans immediately, and potentially requiring a dividend cut or outright suspension.

In fact, Omega's financial strength is so great that it has one of the industry's few stable investment grade credit ratings, from all three rating agencies.

This is why, despite Wall Street's pessimism about the SNF industry, Omega continues to enjoy plenty of access to low cost debt capital.

For example, in the most recent quarter, Omega was able to refinance $400 million of 5.9% interest bearing bonds, with 4.8% yielding 12-year unsecured notes.

In other words, not just does Omega have no debt coming due until 2021, but its strong financial position allows it to continue lowering its overall borrowing costs even in a rising rate environment.

Better still? Omega currently enjoys $1.1 billion in available liquidity, meaning it has about 18 to 24 months worth of buying power to continue expanding its cash rich portfolio asset base.

Creates A Mouth-Watering Payout Profile And Total Return Potential

REIT Current Yield 2017 AFFO Payout 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Omega Healthcare 8.3% 75.2% 5% to 9% 13.3% to 17.3% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Gurufocus, Management Guidance, Earnings Releases, Fast Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Money Chimp.com

At the end of day, all of a REIT's fundamentals boil down to its payout ratio, specifically the yield, dividend safety (balance sheet, payout ratio, counterparty risk), and long-term growth potential.

As you can see, Omega not only boasts a yield more than four times what the S&P 500 offers, but its long growth runway, greased by a massive demographic megatrend and some of the industry's best access to low cost growth capital, means that this REIT is likely to generate not just safe, and fast growing income in the coming decade, but also market-crushing total returns.

That's thanks to a valuation that greatly overestimates Omega's risks, resulting in the ability to buy shares of this best in breed industry name at fire sale prices.

Valuation: Omega Remains One Of America's Most Undervalued Dividend Stocks

Source: Ycharts

Over the past year, Omega has not just underperformed the S&P 500, but most REITs as well.

Of course, that just means that today's valuation is even better, making for one of the best long-term, high-yield income investments you can find on Wall Street.

REIT P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Omega Healthcare 9.3 11.8 8.3% 6.4% Industry Average 18.0 NA 5.1% NA

Sources: Hoya Capital Real Estate, Fast Graphs, Earnings Release, Management Guidance, Gurufocus

For example, today Omega's P/AFFO (REIT equivalent of a PE ratio) is not just about half that of its healthcare REIT peers, but also 21% lower than its historical norm.

Meanwhile, on the most important valuation metric of all, dividend yield, Omega is not just offering a far better payout than most healthcare REITs, but also one of the highest yields it's ever offered.

In fact, over the past 22 years, Omega's yield has only ever been greater 23% of the time. In reality, Omega's yield is even more attractive because that 22-year stretch includes the SNF apocalypse when OHI, as well as all SNF REITs, were forced to temporarily eliminate their dividends entirely.

This resulted in an all-time high yield of 41.8% on February 15, 2001 when shares fell to $2.39 (resulting in a 77% inflation adjusted yield on cost for anyone who bought OHI and held on to this day).

Basically, Omega's yield has only ever been higher during the financial crisis, and a few months in 2011. Of course, that's history, and all profits are earned in the future.

But when we take a long-term 20-year view, using a discounted dividend growth model (computes the present value of future dividends discounted at market's 9.1% historical total return since 1871), we see that Omega is even more undervalued than its current yield would indicate.

Forward Dividend 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth Rate Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $2.56 5% (current trend) $50.55 -7.6% 37% 6% (conservative scenario) $52.96 40% 7% (likely scenario) $55.54 43% 8% (bullish scenario) $58.42 45% 9% (best case scenario) $62.29 49%

Sources: Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Management Guidance

For example, the current share price is anticipating Omega's dividend declining by 7.6% a year for the next decade, representing a cumulative cut of 55%. In other words, Wall Street is pricing in a worst-case scenario, one that ignores the REIT's actual fundamentals and the demographic tailwinds that will likely greatly improve the fortunes of SNF operators by the end of 2027.

Which basically means that Omega Healthcare has an insanely low bar to clear to generate market-beating total returns. In fact, with a likely margin of safety (discount to fair value) of 43%, Omega is one of America's most undervalued, high-quality dividend growth stocks.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While the SNF industry appears to have stabilized in terms of coverage ratios and occupancy, there is always a risk that ongoing healthcare reform and DOJ investigations (which pertain to three of Omega's top operators) will result in a continued industry decline; especially if the expected increase in occupancy rates over the coming years is slower than anticipated.

Then of course, there's the white elephant in the room, rising interest rates.

The Federal Reserve's long-term plan is for seven more rate hikes by the end of 2019. In addition, it is expected to start rolling off its balance sheet (not reinvesting a portion of its maturing mortgage and long-term Treasury bonds) in September, which is likely to raise long-term rates.

In other words, the entire REIT industry faces a potential worst-case scenario of rising rates that would potentially greatly increase their cost of capital.

However, because of the very long-term length of its leases, Healthcare REITs in particular are extremely rate sensitive.

That's because they have some of the greatest inflation risk, being unable to reset rental agreements and thus relying on annual escalators to preserve the purchasing power of their AFFO.

The good news however, is that, while Omega has a yield beta of 1.29%, meaning that each 1% increase in 10-Year Treasury yield results in a dividend yield increase of 1.29%, this is still a lower beta to yield than most healthcare REITs.

Source Of Capital 2017 Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Cost Of Capital (2.25% Increase In Interest Rates) Retained AFFO 24.8% 0% 0% Debt 38.4% 4.3% 6.5% Equity 36.8% 10.7% 14.6% WACC 100% 5.6% 7.9% Cash Yield On New Investments NA 8.5% to 9.5% 9+%

Sources: Management Guidance, Earnings Release, Earnings Supplement, Gurufocus, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Federal Reserve Dot Plot

And while true that much higher interest rates would mean a potentially huge increase in Omega's cost of capital (as much as 58%), the good news is that the REIT would still likely be able to grow.

That's because the above table assumes a worst-case scenario in which the Fed not only completes its monetary normalization plans, but also that long-term rates rise at a 1:1 ratio with short-term rates.

However, long-term rates are set by the bond market, based on future inflation (and economic growth) expectations. And as we've seen in the past eight months, when long-term rates have actually decreased despite two rate hikes from the Fed, the relationship between short and long-term rates rarely moves in lockstep.

In addition, remember that rising rates usually results in lower real estate prices, meaning that the cash yield on new investments Omega will be able to obtain in a much higher rate environment would also likely increase.

That would help to maintain its net investing spread (Cash yield - WACC), as it has successfully done in the past, when the REIT grew even in the face of 5% to 6% Treasury yields.

Of course, just because Omega may continue to thrive in a higher rate environment, individual investors need to take into account the potential for large short-term losses.

2019 Projected Dividend 2019 Potential Yield (Interest Rates +2.25%) 2019 Potential Share Price Current Share Price Potential Downside $2.96 11.2% $26.43 $31.79 16.9%

Sources: Management Guidance, Fast Graphs, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Gurufocus

For example, assuming Omega continues its current trend of increasing the dividend one penny a quarter, then the forward dividend at the end of 2019 will be $2.96.

And in a worst-case (though unlikely) interest rate scenario where 10-Year Treasury yields rise to 4.45% or so, Omega's yield could rise to 11.2%, resulting in a share price of about $26.5, or close to a 17% decline from its current levels.

While this isn't a concern for long-term investors, who would benefit greatly from potentially locking in such a fantastic yield, or price insensitive retirees living entirely off of passive dividend income, some investors could be significantly hurt by such a medium-term decline.

For example, if you are retired and using the 4% rule, then being a forced seller in such a scenario would be less than ideal to say the least.

Which is why I recommend that anyone who is currently on, or planning to use the 4% rule consider maintaining a one to three-year emergency fund.

Specifically that means keeping sufficient cash in a low risk asset (such as a money market account) to cover 12 to 36 months worth of expenses.

Such an approach, in addition to funding as much of that 4% withdrawal in safe and steady dividends, means you greatly minimize your sensitivity to share prices of all kinds, and can thus avoid being a forced seller in a down market.

Bottom Line: At Today's Valuation, Omega Is One Of America's Best Income Growth Opportunities

Don't get me wrong, Omega Healthcare, while the hands down best SNF REIT in America, is still not quite a SWAN (sleep well at night) stock, thanks to the ongoing trouble in the industry.

However, within the next decade, the transition to new Medicare/Medicaid payment models should be complete, and combined with a massive wave of new demand for SNF and senior housing facilities, that should finally end Wall Street's skepticism about this industry.

Which basically means that Omega Healthcare Investors, as the industry's best run REIT, is likely to become a Wall Street golden boy in the coming years. That will mean higher valuations, lower yields, and relatively less attractive total return opportunities.

Which is why, the time to climb aboard the boomer retirement fueled high-yield dividend gravy train is now, when Omega's is trading at firesale prices.