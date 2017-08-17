Market Failure - The Forgotten Source Of Crisis

On one hand, crisis emanates from risk posed by weak institutions. On the other, crisis is a general panic, a flight to quality.

The Crisis had two basic sources:

Market failure.

Institutional failure.

Splitting the sources of crisis like this is a useful in considering future crisis prevention. Why? Because efforts to prevent the next crisis have been 100% focused on institutional failure. The institutions have been protected from failure by building walls of capital. But that wall of capital is a two-edged sword. It protects the bank but increases the likelihood of a general market failure.

Think of a crisis as a flash flood. Walls of capital, the Dodd Frank institutional crisis remedy, protect economies from crisis just as levees protect river-dwellers from floods. A levee is micro-protection from a macro-event. Suppose, for example St. Louis (or Citibank) builds a levee. This levee reduces the danger of a flood to St. Louis (a capsized Citibank), while increasing the danger of a flood for every other city and village on the mighty Mississippi. But, you say, what if everybody builds a levee? The problem with that is it increases the peak flood level for every single city for a given rainfall. Levees turn little floods into big floods. Walls of capital turn small liquidity problems into large liquidity problems by absorbing much of the money market's share of total savings.

This increase in capital's share of bank liabilities makes sense as a long run measure from a fiduciary point of view, since it shows investors a clearer picture of the risks of investing in bank claims. Investors in common stock know it's riskier than bank debt.

Levees (and walls of capital) are not a bad idea, but they are essentially retroactive. They treat water (lending) as a bad thing. A proactive measure would be analogous to the federal government's crude oil stockpile. If flood water were directed into reservoirs (vessels that convert overnight money into term funds) instead of sent down-river, heavy rains would cease to be less a problem and become more an opportunity. Similarly, if the money markets attracted private term liquidity during crisis shortages, funds would self-direct into reservoirs of private debt during a liquidity shortage. Of course, money markets once did that imperfectly in advance of crisis with simple term deposits.

Good capital policy; poor debt policy

Lack of attention to bank debt policy improvement, if it continues, will prove to be the primary next-Crisis failure of the financial system in general, and bank regulators in particular. The regulators fail to understand the systemic issues uncovered during the Crisis. While bank capital ratios have been nudged upward, nothing has been done to prevent another market failure. Indeed, the combined effect of post-Crisis Fed balance sheet expansion, demands on the banks to reduce what the Fed considers to be an unhealthy dependence on term deposit funding, and banks' outright avoidance of the scandal-ridden market for wholesale bank term deposits - following the vilification of LIBOR - the average maturity of bank debt has gone through the floor.

The overnight repo: a Crisis placebo

The repurchase agreement has become a kind of regulatory pacifier. Repos sound safe because they are "backed by Treasury collateral." And for 12 short hours, they are safe. Thanks to JPMorgan's (JPM) exit from the repo clearing business, leaving only Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to clear repo transactions, and the Fed's timely decision to separate stock Treasury collateral from "specials," and to publish transactions prices, we have something very close to a repo exchange. These measures have made the repo market about as safe a liquidity source as an overnight market can be. If the regulators were to designate the BK facility "systemically important," we would have a repo market with safety approaching that of the futures markets. This is a good thing.

So why is this an unsatisfactory situation? The sticking point is the behavior of BK and its institutional customers in the event of a liquidity crisis. What if Citibank, for example, experiences a liquidity crisis? Does BK close the repo spigot to Citibank? Of course. If BK leaves the spigot open, the entire repo market goes up in flames.

As with any liquidity crisis, the infinite liquidity source, the Federal Reserve, could cover BK, but Dodd Frank has sworn that the Fed will never again save the banks.

Meanwhile, the stock of Treasury collateral that oils the repo machine will dry up instantly as corporations, non-banks, and even the Fed pour riskier cash into the money market to suck up Treasuries.

How did the Crisis squeeze the banks into the overnight market?

There are two ways the Crisis killed the term market for bank money - guaranteeing that anything that threatens bank liquidity affects all major banks drastically and instantly.

Collateral blindness.

Failure to "get" the purpose of term borrowing.

Collateral blindness

Collateral does not open debt markets to borrowers. It limits market access. Fed funds (overnight borrowing among banks) and repo [overnight borrowing against Treasuries (usually)] are limited by the supply of Treasuries not held by the Fed. Dodd Frank thinks of collateral like a whale thinks of water. In every nook and cranny of Dodd Frank, the risks the Crisis bared were solved by new collateral requirements. The Dodd Frank answer to banking risk was Treasuries at the Fed, Treasuries in bank asset portfolios, and repos backed by Treasuries on the banks' liability-side.

The problem with all these contractually-bound Treasuries is that in the next flight to quality, there will be fewer Treasury holders with the ability to sell them. Whatever debt is not collateralized will find no cover, and its holders, no way to answer collateral calls. The liquidity current will quicken.

Term borrowing vessels

Once upon a time, before the sale by one bank of a deposit to another bank became a source of legal exposure to the bank and career risk to the trader, term deposits were viewed as a tool in asset-liability management. In these times of quiescent interest rate markets, the role of the term deposit in bank risk management has become that of a source of stable funding in liquidity crises.

A mechanism that would direct cash away from Treasuries and toward bank liabilities during a liquidity crisis by driving funds automatically toward the safest banks would substantially reduce the risk of market failure during a liquidity crisis.

