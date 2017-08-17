Commentary On Consonance Capital Positions Of Interest

As always, readers should consider reviewing institutional holdings as a starting point for their own research and avoid blindly following managers (or other investment professionals).

In addition to looking at news headlines, technical scans and other tools, another favorite activity of mine is taking a look at quarterly filings from favored hedge funds. We seek to get inside the heads of the managers and finish with a few takeaways.

I recently highlighted a few positions of interest from BVF's filing. Today we highlight a few of Consonance Capital Management's holdings.

Amarin Corp. (AMRN)

The position is holding steady at a weighting of just under 12% and is the fund's largest holding. I outlined potential in future run-up opportunities in May, and the stock gained nicely in July offering investors a chance to take partial profits before reverting when the company announced the REDUCE-IT study would continue as planned after completion of an interim review. While issues with intellectual property and the ensuing generic threat are a concern, if positive data comes later on it's a decent bet that the stock price could double or more.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

The fund added slightly to this position, with the weighting approaching nearly 10%. Shares have rebounded significantly year-to-date and appear likely to climb higher. The diagnostic firm's most recent earnings report was encouraging on several fronts, beating on revenues and earnings while record demand for hereditary cancer tests was highlighted. Diversification of the business as seen in new product volumes growing by 20% is also indicative of continued success.

Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAAP)

The fund added significantly to this stake, with the weighting now above 8%. Readers know I'm optimistic on the company's future, having visited the story a couple times in the past year. In my most recent piece, I highlight recent growth in their diagnostics division as the NETSPOT launch continues to progress and focus on future regulatory catalysts for clinical candidate Luthera.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Even after a significant runup in the past year, the stock appears undervalued if one believes that Translarna approval in the United States is a strong possibility under a more relaxed FDA. The fund has taken a new, large position in the stock (around 8% weighting)- from the most recent quarter we can see that rapid growth in Translarna sales, a successful Emflaza launch in the United States and promising data for their spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) program partnered with Roche point to continued upside. The Advisory Committee Meeting in late September for Translarna and the PDUFA date of October 24 serve as significant catalysts that could cause a run-up in share price. As always, tread carefully here, as the FDA decision could go either way and while I'm all in favor of new treatment options for DMD patients, I'm leaning negative.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

The stock accounts for around 8% weighting in the fund and has been added to slightly. While the stock has been a good winner for readers which I outlined last year, competition from other firms and the threat of generic replacements for Korlym keep me cautious at this point. On the other hand, the company recently raised guidance again and mid-stage data for second generation compound CORT125134 is coming soon.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

This position was added to significantly and now accounts for around 7% of the fund's holdings. A bet on the company is largely a bet on the approval and commercial prospects of LJPC-501 for treatment of catecholamine resistant distributive shock. Pivotal data was quite promising, a large target market is in focus and management appears to be putting their money where their mouths is by scooping up shares. Readers should look for their NDA to be filed with the FDA in the near term.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

This one is a significant new position for the fund accounting for nearly 6% of holdings. Auryxia sales growth of 71% in the most recent quarter along with increased full year guidance bodes well for future prospects. During the quarter the treatment was added to Medicare Part D formularies at two of the largest Medicare Part D insurance providers, while PDUFA date of November 6th for the company's supplemental new drug application for the treatment of patients with iron deficiency anemia and non-dialysis dependent CKD provides a material, near-term catalyst.

Retrophin (RTRX)

I have revisited the story here several times, most recently in December. The stock has an around 5.5% weighting in the portfolio and has been added to recently. My original thesis was based around sparsentan targeting a $600 to $800 million opportunity, revenue growth in their core business of approved drugs and a bullish outlook on RE-024's prospects in PKAN after an SPA protocol was reached with the FDA. In late July dosing was commenced in the pivotal FORT trial and management has guided for full enrollment by the second half of 2018. Several key patents have been added for the sparsentan program and investors can expect an update on the design for a pivotal trial in the near to medium term.

Final Thoughts

While I've addressed a few of the above stocks prior, I plan on revisiting Retrophin and Amarin at some point in the near term. Additionally, although I see a couple red flags with PTC Therapeutics it's still an interesting story that merits closer attention, not only to see if it's still investable but also a case study to follow.

