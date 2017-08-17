“I'd love to change the world

But I don't know what to do

So I'll leave it up to you”

--I’d Love To Change The World, Ten Years After, 1971

The U.S. stock market has been roaring for the past eight years and counting. Since bottoming in March 2009, the total returns for investors have been consistent and robust. But it has come in an environment where the underlying economy and corporate earnings have been lackluster at best. Thus, with stock prices growing much faster than underlying earnings for so many years, the market has become expensive not only on a short-term basis but also from a long-term perspective. And this has important implications for the expected returns from stocks over the next decade as this valuation premium is worked off.

The Long View

A metric that is commonly used to assess the expected long-term returns of the U.S. stock market is the 10-year cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio, which is also commonly referred to as P/E 10 or the CAPE. Based on principles put forth by the seminal “Security Analysis” by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd and most commonly referenced today through data provided by Robert Shiller at Yale University, the CAPE takes the current level of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) as the “P” and divides it by the inflation adjusted as reported earnings per share of the S&P 500 averaged over the past ten years. The benefit of viewing the market from this long-term perspective is that smooths out the swings in earnings caused by the changes in the business cycle over time.

Let’s get something out of the way right up front. A lot of investors today like to dismiss the CAPE today as no longer relevant. Many often point to the fact that it is relatively useless as a market timing tool to support their case. But here’s the thing: the CAPE is NOT, nor was it ever intended to be, a market timing tool. Just think about it. The CAPE is a metric based on ten years of historical earnings. Put differently, it is a metric based on the price of the stock market today relative to the earnings generated over the course of more than 2500 trading days that have preceded it. As a result, it’s not going to tell you much of anything about what the stock market is necessarily going to do tomorrow, next week, next month or even next quarter. Robert Shiller himself is often compelled to remind investors of this point, which is subsequently often misinterpreted by some investors in its own right as Shiller debunking the relevance of the model altogether.

Instead, where the CAPE is useful and where it has always been intended is to assess the expected returns of the stock market over long-term periods of time into the future. Not tomorrow. Not a month from now. Not by next January. But over the next five, seven, ten years or longer.

The following chart dating back to 1900 through today highlights the significance of the CAPE in predicting the long-term performance of the U.S. stock market (DIA) throughout this more than 100 years of stock market history.

Let’s take a moment to carefully explain the chart above.

The blue line above is the rolling 10-year annualized return on the S&P 500 Index (VOO) measured on a percentage basis for each month from January 1900 through August 2017. These returns are shown on the scale on the left side of the chart. With each new month, the S&P 500 Index (IVV) sets a new 10-year annualized return based on where it is trading now versus where it was trading ten years ago. In short, it is a view on long-term market returns at any given point in time.

The green line above is the rolling 10-year cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio on the S&P 500 Index. These CAPE (P/E 10) valuations are shown on the scale on the right side of the chart. The strong correlation between the blue line and the green line over the past century plus of market history through today speaks for itself in the chart above. And why the CAPE remains so important from a long-term expected market returns standpoint is the following – the green line in the chart above is formed not by the CAPE on the S&P 500 Index today, but instead from the CAPE on the S&P 500 Index from exactly ten years ago. Put simply, the CAPE at the beginning of any given ten-year period has demonstrated a strong ability to predict the eventual annualized return of the S&P 500 Index at the end of any given ten-year period. And anything that has a consistently strong ability to predict the returns on the stock market over the next ten years simply should not be ignored by investors that a presumably using the stock market to achieve long-term savings objectives.

Ten Years After

So what information is the CAPE providing us today? We know as fact the 10-year annualized returns on the S&P 500 Index through August 2017. At the same time, we also have CAPE readings through August 2017 that have consistently demonstrated through more than a century of stock market history the ability to predict expected 10-year annualized returns on the S&P 500 Index through August 2027. While certainly not perfect and subject to residual error, it is a tool that we can use to forecast where we can reasonably expect the S&P 500 Index to travel over the coming decade.

What then is the CAPE specifically predicting for the S&P 500 Index? Let’s begin with the first scenario. Notice on the chart above that the lines for the S&P 500 Index ten year returns and the CAPE moved almost exactly on top of each other from the late 1920s through the mid 1990s. This is nearly 70 years that makes up a majority of the historical time horizon. Over the past two decades since the mid-1990s, this relationship has deviated somewhat with 10-year total returns moving still with high correlation to the CAPE but with higher than normal over this time period. Given that any such gaps over time have eventually reconverged, let us assume in this first scenario that we these two metrics come back together over the next decade. This implies the projected 10-year annualized returns on the S&P 500 Index shown by the red line that extends the blue line on the chart below.

How can we interpret expected total returns ranging between +8% and -8% at any given point in time over the next decade? This information can be used to create a projection of the S&P 500 Index between now and August 2027. The following chart below shows the history of the S&P 500 Index from 2007 through today as well as the forecast of the S&P 500 Index from today through August 2027 implied by the CAPE forecast shown above.

What are the key takeaways from this first forecast implied by a reconvergence in the CAPE over the next decade? From a short-term perspective, the outlook is bullish. Stocks under this model are projected to continue rising through May 2018, peaking at nearly 2700 on the S&P 500 Index. But from there, the outlook according to this model becomes much more challenging, as the market spends the next nine years working off the valuation excesses accumulated in the eight plus years in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Clearly, this is a decidedly bearish long-term case for the S&P 500 Index. And if we sought to qualify the quantitative in this instance, such a scenario would likely involve a circumstance where monetary policy makers either finally step away from their propensity in recent decades to aggressively support financial markets or the markets finally impose discipline on central bankers at a time when the global economy also falters as it undergoes a major cleansing of the excesses accumulated since the late 1980s that were never allowed to be fully purged due to previously policy micromanagement.

I would not, however, consider this first scenario as a base case. Instead, I would view it as a worse case scenario.

Instead, let us consider a second scenario. As mentioned above, we see in the late 1990s that the 10-year total returns on the S&P 500 Index deviated to the upside with higher than normal returns while still moving with high correlation to the CAPE. Thus, let us assume in this second case that the S&P 500 Index is able to maintain this total return premium over what is implied by the CAPE over the next decade. Once again seeking to qualify the quantitative, this could be explained by the continued investor willingness to pay more for equities due to any number of factors, monetary policy makers that remain assertively supportive of financial markets (potentially remaining too supportive for a time), or global fiscal policy makers finally taking substantive pro-growth action after years of dithering during the post crisis period (this is not at all a political statement in any way, as those of all political stripes across the spectrum and from around the globe have been guilty of such ineffective action on the economic front for many, many years now). This results in the following projected returns for the S&P 500 Index over the next decade.

How can we interpret expected total returns ranging between +12% and +0% at any given point in time over the next decade? This information can be used to create a projection of the S&P 500 Index between now and August 2027.

Here we have an even more bullish short-term to intermediate-term outlook for the S&P 500 Index. This second scenario implies an S&P 500 Index rising toward 3200 by May 2018. The market subsequently peaks and oscillates between 2300 and 3200 over the next few years through early 2021. But what follows afterwards is a prolonged and grinding bear market that slowly takes the S&P 500 Index back to the downside over the next several years through the late 2020s. Nothing disastrous, mind you, but certainly not an exciting, lift all boats environment either.

This second scenario might be considered more of a base case if not moderatly optimistic given where the CAPE is today given the assumption for continued premium valuations.

Summarizing The CAPE And Ten Years After

Once again, the CAPE is NOT a market timing tool. It is not intended to predict what the stock market is going to do tomorrow, next month or next quarter for that matter. Instead, it is a tool that can be used to evaluate what the market is going to give you over the next ten years. And this is a very, very long time to plot your daily portfolio strategy over the next 2500 trading days.

So what is the likely scenario? Perhaps it is the first. Perhaps it is something marginally even worse. Perhaps it is the second. Perhaps it is something marginally even better.

While I’d love to change the world and say that “this time will be different” ten years after, this would require that we are ready to throw out more than a century of market precedent. And I am not prepared to do so until we begin to see substantive evidence suggesting otherwise, which to this point we have not. Thus, the most likely outcome over the next decade is likely to end up being somewhere in between the two scenarios mentioned above with a tilt toward the second scenario given a recognition for the continued adaptability and inventiveness of policy makers and market participants along the way. What probability strongly suggests it is not likely to be, however, is a market moving further to the upside in a relentless and robust fashion as it has over the past eight years, as this would be a vast outlier as implied by more than a century of history from the CAPE and the U.S. stock market.

So what does all of this imply for investors going forward? Yes, the stock market is overvalued today, but the bull market has the potential to continue running into the near-term future with the S&P 500 potentially reaching as high as above 3000 before it is all said and done. But what follows after the eventual peak looks far more uncertain, as the market is eventually forced to work off the excesses accumulated after so many years of running ahead of the economy and earnings during the post crisis period in one way or another.

This more challenging long-term outlook implied by either CAPE scenario should not be viewed with consternation by investors, however. Indeed, investors may have to work harder to generate respectable rates of return on their investment portfolios at some point in the future versus what they have experienced in the recent past, but nobody ever said that stock market investing should always be easy or that robust positive returns over time are simply a continuous given. And just because one might need to roll up their sleeves to successfully complete the task at some point in the future does not mean that they will not achieve these goals even more effectively in the future. For what often characterizes more challenging market environments are the absolutely superior long-term investment opportunities that frequently present themselves in various forms along the way.

