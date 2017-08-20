The Nest Egg Portfolio: Did Norges Bank Cause The PostNL Share Price Crash?

The retirement fund now has a coverage ratio of 113%, and I expect the "top up" payments to be suspended soon - this will reduce the cash outflow by 120MEUR/yr.

Introduction

Result season is usually a busy time as it’s one of the four periods in a year the owner of a dividend-focused portfolio needs to pay attention to the actual operating and financial results of the companies he/she has invested in. Is the dividend sustainable? Is the management team sending out warning signals in a trading update? The devil could be in the details, and by carefully reading the quarterly updates, you might be able to avoid losses by taking swift action.

PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY), one of the companies in the Nest Egg Portfolio, saw its share price fall by almost 20% after it released its financial results over the first half of the year. In this article, I will determine if this changes my investment thesis.

All share prices mentioned in this article are the closing prices as of Thursday, except for OCI NV (OTCQX:OCINY), for which an intraday price was used at the moment of writing.

Portfolio update

Why did PostNL collapse after reporting its financial results?

The market seems to have reacted pretty bad on the financial results of PostNL almost two weeks ago (PNL on Euronext Amsterdam). Whilst the company is indeed guiding for the lower end of its operating profit guidance (220-260M EUR), the market seems to interpret this as a "reduced" outlook. On top of that, the potentially increasing regulation on the post market also creates some additional uncertainty.

Rant modus on

Everyone could have seen and expected tightening regulations coming as foreign entities are allowed to enter other postal markets due to EU rules. That’s why I was in favor of PostNL being acquired by its Belgian counterpart Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) which is also included in the Nest Egg Portfolio. The operating margins of Bpost are much higher, and a combination of Bpost-PNL would have created additional synergy advantages allowing the combined company to deal with any regulation change. It was beyond my intellectual capacity to see how the Dutch government (which doesn’t even own a single share in PostNL!) torpedoed the approach by Bpost, although the 5.75 EUR per share was a very fair offer. Note, just 8.5 months after rejecting the 5.75 EUR offer, PostNL is now trading 40% below Bpost’s offer.

Rant modus off

About regulatory changes

The company provided a good summary of the challenges it’s facing, so I "borrowed" these two slides from its presentation.

Source: Company Presentation

This sums it all up pretty nicely, and it’s also worth to highlight PostNL’s CEO has used a pretty aggressive approach in the local Dutch media. For some examples (you will need to use Google Translate), see here and here.

So okay, let’s have a look at the Q2 and H1 results. Were they really that bad?

PostNL’s revenue increased by 1.5% to 836M EUR in Q2, thanks to a 36% increase due to e-commerce deliveries, which allowed it to keep its cash operating income pretty much unchanged at 46M EUR, whilst the normalized profit increased by 40% to 29M EUR.

The adjusted operating cash flow in Q2 was 62M EUR which already takes an 8M EUR provision charge into account (pension liabilities & other). The capex was just 29M EUR, resulting in a free cash flow of 30M EUR in Q2 (post tax and interest income). This brings the total free cash flow over H1 to 30M EUR, but this result is a bit skewed as the remainder of the tax payments over FY 2016 were due in Q1 2017.

PostNL only owes 21M EUR in taxes over H1 2017 (and not the 63M EUR it paid), so the adjusted H1 FCF is 57M EUR. As PostNL has 443M shares outstanding, it generated a free cash flow of almost 13 cents per share in the first half of the year, allowing the company to declare an interim dividend of 6 cents per share. As I mentioned before, the dividend payments have resumed after PostNL was able to clean up its balance sheet, helped by the sale of its stake in TNT Express (OTC:TNTEF) to FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

PostNL will go ex-dividend on Wednesday with a payment date of August 28th. Shareholders will be able to elect a cash dividend or a stock dividend, and at the current share price (the conversion ratio will be announced later), I’d be tempted to take my dividend in stock. I would expect shareholders to be able to receive one new PostNL share per 55-60 shares they own (depending on the VWAP between August 22 and 24).

The main takeaway points:

PostNL has confirmed its guidance for this year (the lower end of the guidance is still meeting the guidance) whilst it reconfirmed its guidance for 2020 (underlying cash operating income of 310-380M EUR).

In Q2 alone, PostNL contributed 30M EUR in cash to the pension fund, which is the same amount as in Q1. However, I expect these contributions to stop. Read this:

The pension payments might actually already stop from this quarter on. As these payments have reduced the free cash flow in H1 by approximately 40M EUR (60M EUR pre-tax, so the 40M EUR is a very conservative post-tax guesstimate), the normalized free cash flow would have been closer to 100M EUR rather than 57M EUR, and this strengthens my view the market has been overlooking this.

Did Norges Bank cause the collapse?

One of the potential reasons of the crash of PostNL’s share price could have been the fire sale of its stock by Norges Bank. As you can see on the screen shot below, as of at August 3rd, Norges Bank owned 23.01 million shares ("gewoon aandeel") of PostNL.

Fast forward to August 8th, which is just three trading days later (August 5 and 6 were weekend days). On August 8th, Norges Bank filed another update, announced its position fell to less than 3% of PostNL’s share count:

In just three trading days, Norges Bank dumped 9.8 million shares of PostNL, which accounts for almost 40% of the total trading volume in PostNL in those three days.

This could explain the initial selling pressure but does not justify why PostNL continued to drift down as Norges Bank filed another update last week confirming its position broke through the 3% limit again after adding 0.5M shares to its position.

So whilst the aggressive selling of Norges Bank might have put everything in motion, I do not believe it’s the main reason why the company’s share price continued to fall in the subsequent days.

As I explained above, the financial results were okay-ish, and should PostNL indeed be able to reduce or stop the pension-related payments, its cash flow result would almost double, and I think the market is forgetting about that. Yes, the regulatory issues will persist and will have an impact, but PostNL thinks the impact will remain limited to 50M EUR per year, which is less than half the money it would save on suspending the retirement fund payments now the coverage ratio is exceeding the 110% level.

I remain confident in PostNL’s ability to meet its targets for 2019-2020 although the company is now already priced like it will miss those estimates. I am adding 400 shares to the portfolio at 3.44 each for a total investment of 1,401 EUR. As the shares are already trading on an ex-dividend basis, the 400 new shares will obviously not be entitled to the 6 cent interim dividend.

Note, even though the Nest Egg Portfolio will always report the dividends as a cash addition, PostNL is offering a scrip dividend as well, and in my personal portfolio, I have requested the dividend to be paid in new stock rather than cash (the conversion price will be determined by the VWAP on August 22-23-24, so I would prefer the share price to remain low for the next week or so).

Other Additions

Please note this article was submitted before the end of the trading day on Friday. However, I would expect the put option on Flow Traders to expire "in the money", and if that’s indeed the case, this update will be reflected in the next portfolio overview next week. The same remark is valid for NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) as its share price is trading well above the option strike price of 34 EUR.

And finally, I forgot to add the ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) put option from last week to the portfolio overview. This has now been rectified, and the (written) put option is now included in the portfolio. This has no impact on the cash position (as I did add the cash generated).

Incoming dividends

I’m unaware of any dividends hitting the portfolio last week. In case I missed anything, please let me know in the comment section!

The current portfolio + updates

Updates/Other News

It looks like quite a few shareholders of BT Group (NYSE:BT) were waiting for the dividend to be clipped, as the company’s share price continued to decline after the ex-dividend date. Even though it’s still trading above the price when it was added to the Nest Egg Portfolio, I would be interested in investigating the possibility to write some naked put options to increase this position. I will provide an in-depth review of BT Group’s situation shortly, and I hope to have made my mind up about my next step by then.

Source: StockCharts.com

Tristan Brown wrote an interesting article about Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Shell was highlighted in one of the previous editions of the Nest Egg Portfolio wherein I determined the company’s dividend is safe for the time being, but its cash flow situation doesn’t allow it to reduce debt without the scrip dividend and asset sales. Brown, however, looks at Shell from a different perspective and zooms out to determine whether or not Shell is preparing itself for the "different energy reality".

And things are indeed changing on the energy front, as for instance Total (NYSE:TOT) also acquired battery maker Saft (OTC:SGPEF) (OTC:SGPEY) last year in an attempt to break into the energy storage market (which I thought was a solid move). It does look like the giant energy companies are preparing themselves for a diversification away from pure upstream and downstream activities.

Conclusion

I believe averaging down on PostNL could prove to be a good choice. The operating results are still reasonably good, and whilst there’s an undeniable slowdown in the letter market, the package division is doing really well. Add the fact the company will very likely be allowed to stop making the required 30M EUR/quarter payments to recapitalize its pension fund, and I think the second half of the year and 2018 will be better than what the current share price would make you believe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNLYY, BPOSF, TOT, RDS.A.

