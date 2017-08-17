Energy Transfer: Can This MLP Be Saved?

Results should be binary: Energy Transfer makes good on promises to complete major projects, generate significant incremental cash, cover distributions adequately, simplify and de-leverage. Or else.

I've owned Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) units for many years. Over time, a relatively consistent narrative unfolded.

These companies embarked upon a transformation journey from a sleepy intra-state pipeline into one of the largest American midstream/downstream enterprises; and

Leadership embraces high-profile, high-risk, high-leverage ventures. CEO Kelcy Warren summed it up: "Go big or go home."

As we head towards year-end 2017, a day of reckoning approaches for management and investors.

Funneling Down

Energy Transfer is funneling itself down to reach some fairly binary outcomes.

First, the company is leveraged to the nearly the maximum extent possible. On the most recent conference call, one Street analyst remarked, its cost of capital "stinks." No bank covenants have been broken. However, Energy Transfer pays a high price for capital, with little additional headroom. An enormous backlog of major growth projects and corresponding dead capital await completion and commission to unlock much-needed cash flow. Currently, I estimate $6 billion to $7 billion is tied up. We'll explore that later in the article.

The 2015 energy commodity collapse, and severe industry downturn simply compounded matters.

So did Energy Transfer management's significant under-appreciation for the deeply-rooted anger and considerable resources behind domestic anti-oil, anti-pipeline groups.

Nonetheless, despite delay and incremental cost, these major growth projects are slated to come online by year-end 2017/early 2018. The success or failure of these works will define Energy Transfer's future.

Second, the company has a history corporate complexity. Management has promised simplification; and it's getting there. The org chart looks a lot different than it did a few years back. We now have General Partner ETE sitting atop just three major entities: Energy Transfer Partners (midstream assets), Sunoco LP (SUN) (downstream assets), and Energy Transfer LNG (a ticket to prospective domestic LNG export/import opportunities).

In 2017, CEO Kelcy Warren and CFO Tom Long offered clarifying pronouncements:

A MLP rollup is "inevitable."

Please note an exchange from the 1Q 2017 conference call:

Darren Horowitz ….my question is more from a timing perspective, how long Kelcy, do you let this continue where you start thinking about quantitatively the return on invested capital over a certain amount of time, having a meaningful effect on your economics before something more structural happens? Kelcy Warren They will know that with the flexibility we have in the partnership, with ETE's ability to assist the partnerships when necessary Darren, I don't know. The - as I have said before, I think an ultimate consolidation is inevitable.

Kelcy Warren made a similar remarks on the 4Q 2016 call.

Near-term M&A activity is unlikely.

The 2Q 2017 conference call reinforced management's view unambiguously:

Eric Genco And then I guess, switching gears a little bit. I wanted to ask about acquisition strategy overall. And then just how you think about things now.....but I just wanted to sort of get a sense from you as to -- with the units trading at double-digit yields and all the organic opportunities you have right in front of you, like, what level of appetite do you really have for a transaction, sitting here today, unless the perfect opportunity really fell in your lap? Tom Long You said it well, unless the perfect opportunity was presented. We have very little appetite. We are tired. I mean, it's been a tough year for us, tough couple of years. And we're to get on these projects on line and demonstrating -- creating distributable cash flow for our unit holders....I think it's time for us to take a little break on M&A.

It appears Energy Transfer management is taking a hiatus from breakneck M&A, concentrating upon digesting recent business, and steering towards a singular, rollup structure. On the third count, I believe such a move, or an interim step, could come as early as late 2018.

Modeling An Outcome

Given the forgoing backdrop, I attempted to model probable results. Does a long-term investment thesis hold up? Do the numbers pan out?

Let's dig in.

Energy Transfer Partners

From the ground-up, Energy Transfer Equity is only as strong as Energy Transfer Partners. The vast majority of ETE cash received is channeled up from ETP. Energy Transfer Partners' IDRs and distributions dwarf Sunoco LP and Lake Charles LNG cash contributions.

My model uses DCF (Distributable Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure) as the coin-of-the-realm.

In 2Q 2017, ETP generated $990 million DCF. This included only one month active operations from the Dakota Access Pipeline and Trunkline conversion. For purposes of a DCF baseline, we will use $1 billion per quarter, or $4 billion a year.

Now let's layer on outstanding major growth projects; not yet completed or operational:

Energy Transfer provided this chart in conjunction with an August 15, 2017 Citi MLP conference.

The table below adds my view on the associated capex spend; data taken from various Energy Transfer and other public sources.

Admittedly, some estimated capital employed figures are rough. Some projects have been a moving target. In any event, I premise ~$6.6 billion outstanding; meaning money that's been spent or will be spent, but is not currently yielding a meaningful cash return.

Next, let's presume once operational, these projects generate run-rate, annualized net $0.7 billion cash flow. That's a little better than 10% net cash-on-cash.

If successfully executed on-time and on-budget, in 2018 Energy Transfer Partners should see ~$4.7 billion total distributable cash flow.

Where's the money go?

Here's how I see it.

Energy Transfer DCF -- $4.7 billion

Less LP distributions -- 2.5 billion

Less IDRs -- 2.3 billion

Subtotal -- -0.1 billion

Add back synergies -- 0.1 billion

Net -- Breakeven

Notes:

2018 LP distributions are based upon 1.13 billion units outstanding, up from the current 1.08 billion units. This reflects the recent ETP 54 million equity offering. I bumped up 2018 distributions about 10% versus 2017 levels, and made an allowance for the revived DRIP.

ETP 2018 IDR transfers are a lot different than 2017. The 2017 IDR base is $1.5 billion. Next year, incremental $0.5 billion IDR subsidies roll off; plus ETP must pay an additional ~$0.3 billion IDRs on the presumed DCF via newly-operational incremental growth projects.

As a result of the SXL/ETP combo, Energy Transfer management promised $200 million merger synergies by the end of 2018. I credited half that amount in 2018.

Moving on to the ETP balance sheet, the company now holds $32 billion total debt. Subtracting a $1.5 billion pay down from the Rover sale to Blackstone, and another $1 billion from the recent equity offering, the figure could be reduced to $29.5 billion. Assuming new growth projects improve adjusted 2018 EBITDA to ~$7.3 billion (my best guess at the figure), Energy Transfer could find "clean" 4x net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage. That's within bank covenants, but lacking a great deal of cushion.

Bottom Line: Even if events go as planned, Energy Transfer Partners appears unlikely to do much better than a 1.0x 2018 distribution coverage ratio. The balance sheet and leverage is likely to improve due to a combination of lower net debt and higher adjusted EBITDA.

Energy Transfer Equity

We've determined it's possible for the ETP to fulfill 2018 ETE IDR obligations, and cover an increased distribution on a burgeoning number of LP units. The model indicates, without additional reductions, $2.3 billion IDRs will come due.

We can fill in the rest of the ETE distributable cash forecast:

Energy Transfer Partners IDRs -- $2.3 billion

Sunoco LP IDRs -- 0.1 billion

Lake Charles LNG cash -- 0.2 billion

Less partnership expenses -- -0.2 billion

Subtotal -- 2.4 billion

Less partnership distributions -- -1.2 billion

Net -- $1.2 billion

Notes:

Figures assume no 2018 ETE distribution increase. Current annualized cash distributions are $1.14 per unit.

The model includes ETE distributions paid on 128 million convertible preferred units, scheduled to go live by mid-2018.

Currently, ETE reported 3.8x bank leverage, well within covenants.

Bottom line: While ETP is backed up to the wall, GP Energy Transfer Equity may find itself long DCF. This is due to far higher 2018 IDR income. Year-over-year IDR relinquishments are scheduled to reduced by $500 million; an incremental $300 million is modeled due to ETP growth projects generating fresh cash flow. Energy Transfer Equity is in the "high splits," whereby it enjoys nearly half of ETP's incremental DCF transferred via IDRs.

The model indicates excess $1.2 billion DCF. This could be channeled back to ETP to assist the 2018 distribution coverage ratio, buttress the ETE or ETP balance sheet, or prompt an "inevitable" Energy Transfer MLP rollup.

Conclusion

A day of reckoning awaits Energy Transfer management and investors. It should arrive late this year or early 2018. Events and results should converge in a binary fashion as reported through upcoming earnings reports and investor communications. Key questions:

does Energy Transfer Partners make good on multiple, major capital growth projects, thereby generating significant incremental cash flow?

can ETP adequately cover 2018 LP cash distributions and IDRs after significant ETE IDR relinquishments roll off?

does excessive financial leverage come down for the Energy Transfer entities, thereby taking pressure off strained balance sheets and cost of capital?

does the enterprise announce plans to roll-up into a single, MLP entity; eliminating ongoing IDR payments, subsidies, and associated financial gymnastics?

Are you in or out?

You have a model to kick around and think about. Poke at it. All comments welcome. I try to respond to all relevant questions/statements.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETE, ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.