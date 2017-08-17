Omeros: A Breakout Quarter For Omidria

Omeros to have three OMS721 phase 3 trials by the end of 2017 and two new candidates in the clinic in 2018.

Omeros (OMER) reported a strong second quarter last week. Omidria sales rose 71% Y/Y and 40% sequentially to $17.2 million, beating the analyst consensus by $2.5 million and my estimate range of $15-16 million (which included an estimated $1 million inventory benefit). It’s important to note that the actual inventory benefit compared to Q1 was around $0.7 million and that the rest is genuine demand. Units shipped by wholesalers, or sell-through, increased 34% over Q1 2017 and 113% over Q2 2016. The lower Y/Y net sales growth relative to sell-through growth is largely due to the full rollout of the volume discount program, which had a 400 basis point impact on gross to nets in Q2.



CEO Demopulos said on the earnings call that the annualized net sales run rate for Omidria based on last few weeks of sales is $75 million, or almost $19 million per quarter. However, I want to be careful around these annualized estimates the company provides as weekly sales can be volatile and Q3 is seasonally weak quarter due to the summer holidays. Nonetheless, I think we have reason to be optimistic about Omidria’s growth in the second half of the year. My previous full-year net sales estimate for Omidria was in the $61-66 million range and I am increasing the range to $66-69 million due to the Q2 beat and somewhat higher expectations for Q3 and Q4.

I am still conforming to a linear growth trajectory, but now think that there is potential for the uptake curve to bend upwards. We might have already seen the bending of the uptake curve in terms of vials shipped, but the impact is not yet seen in sales growth due to the lower net price per vial. The company said that the volume discount program is largely rolled out at this point and that net price per vial in Q3 should be similar to the level achieved in Q2. This is another reason to expect the uptake curve to bend upwards but I would still expect pricing to go slightly down sequentially as additional customers start using the volume discount program.



In fact, I’ve done some calculations based on sequential sell-through growth since launch to see what the growth would have looked like with an unaffected price (if there was no volume-discount program). In the table and two charts below, we can see clearly how units shipped separated from net sales growth in Q4 2016, which is the time of the volume discount program implementation. The units shipped chart below provides a “pretty picture” when it comes to underlying demand.

This chart and calculations were made on the day of the earnings report and immediately available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers. Omeros has since presented at the Wedbush PacGrow Conference and provided the chart that looks like the one I made based on the quarterly sell-through data the company provides on every earnings call.

There are no new developments on Omidria’s reimbursement status in 2018 yet, but Dr. Demopulos did talk about that on the call. There are several potential options:

The first option is ASP (average selling price) + 6%.

The second option is to have two separate APCs (ambulatory payment classifications), one APC reimbursed at a higher rate than the other – the one with a higher rate would contain Omidria and the other would be for a procedure when Omidria is not used.

The third option is an extension of pass-through for a period of time that allows the correction of some of these problems.

Omidria partnering in the EU was one of analyst questions, and Dr. Demopulos said they are still evaluating options. The company wanted to establish the U.S. market first, to have real world data to support the product. Asia is another market the company will target with Omidria in the future.

OMS721 to be in three phase 3 trials before end of 2017



The company reiterated expectations for the OMS721 phase 3 trial in IgA nephropathy to begin enrolling patients later this year. The program was recently granted breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation by the FDA. CEO Demopulos said once again that, and this time with conviction, that there is a strong possibility for the IgAN phase 3 trial to leapfrog the aHUS trial to the finish line given the number of patients suffering from IgAN in the U.S. alone (150,000 to 180,000). The company noted strong interest of treatment centers across Europe and Asia following the data presentation in Madrid in June. We still don’t know what the design of the phase 3 trial in IgAN will look like, but there is a strong chance that proteinuria will be the primary endpoint for full approval. Omeros also announced follow up data on patients in the phase 2 IgAN trial, showing sustained proteinuria reductions in three of the four patients one year after treatment cessation as well as an indication of improvement in the estimated glomerular filtration rate in three of the four patients.



There were no significant updates on the aHUS trial – the company just noted that it is open for enrollment and that they are getting additional sites online.



In addition to these two phase 3 trials, Omeros also expects to start the third phase 3 trial of OMS721 in HSCT-TMA patients later this year. Dr. Demopulos noted that this trial could also leapfrog the aHUS trial to the finish line, since there are 20,000 patients in the U.S. alone compared to the limited population of aHUS patients and the fact that most are already being treated with Soliris, making it harder to find and enroll patients.



Dr. Demopulos also talked about lupus nephritis and said the company is exploring options in this indication as well.



Additional pipeline updates



Two additional candidates should move into the clinic in 2018:

OMS906 – it is being evaluated in multiple indications, and the first one should be PNH.

OMS527 in addiction disorders – the company expects to submit an IND or CTA in early 2018.

OMS824 was mentioned as well. I assumed this program was effectively dead after two years of no progress or news, but the company is apparently not giving up just yet. A range of indications is being evaluated based on internal work and ongoing discussions with the FDA.

The phase 2 trials of OMS721 in TMAs and renal diseases are still ongoing and we might see additional data from these trials in the following months.



Financial review



Omeros ended Q2 with $29 million in cash and equivalents. The company did a secondary offering this week and the net proceeds should put the pro-forma cash balance slightly above $100 million and the company also has access to additional $45 million under its CRG loan facility. The capital raise puts the financing overhang behind us and enables the company (along with growing Omidria revenues) to accelerate R&D efforts in the following quarters. The financing round also reduces the risk of Omidria's pass-through status expiration at the end of 2017.



Conclusion



Omeros has made considerable progress in 2017. Omidria’s quarterly sales are approaching $20 million and the pipeline is progressing nicely with two active phase 3 programs of OS721 in aHUS (enrolling) and IgAN (to start enrolling later this year) and the potential for the third phase 3 program in HSCT-TMA to start before the end of the year. Additional data from ongoing trials and the resolution of Omidria's reimbursement status are the main near-term events that could catalyze the stock. Omidria's reimbursement status is also the main near-term risk for the stock, as its net price could go down in 2018 if the company doesn't secure separate reimbursement after pass-through expires on January 1, 2018. Pipeline failures are another risk to the thesis investors need to consider.

