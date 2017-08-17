Even At $24.48, Not A Fan Of Tanger Factory Outlets

I expect many more retail bankruptcies and retail square-footage reduction. This doesn't bode well for Tanger's near-term prospects.

Ascena is Tanger's second-largest tenant and they need to shrink.

A subscriber asked me to take a closer look at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) to assess if I thought it was a compelling value, trading here just under $27 ($24.48 as of August 16 th close). The advantage and disadvantage that I have is that I haven't looked at REIT since B School, at Babson’s night school program, when I took a real estate class that was taught by a retired and former industrial REIT executive who lived just down the road in Wellesley, Mass., and was happy to share his knowledge with students.

Excluding dividends, SKT is down nearly 35% over the past 12 months (now down 39.5% as of yesterday’s close).

Source: Google Finance

For perspective, to help reacclimate to the space, the first thing I did was read the work of many of Seeking Alpha's resident REIT experts. Surprisingly, I was a bit concerned that most if not nearly all authors were bullish to super bullish.

Generally speaking, the issue that I had with most authors’ theses and frameworks was that their work was very rear-view-mirror focused. Yet, stock prices are about future earnings.

Moreover, here is an important headwind that many authors have either missed or failed to acknowledge: Tanger's second largest tenant, Ascena Retail (ASNA), is a complete mess.

Ascena's balance sheet is super stretched from its Ann (Ann Taylor and Ann Loft) acquisition. Note that ASNA's annualized interest expense is $100 million per year.

Ascena Retail is struggling to make money.

And they have way too many stores. There is no doubt in my mind that they will be closing more stores.

Here is more granular details on ASNA's leased space within SKT's portfolio.

Source: SKT's FY16 10-K (pg. 25)

Moreover, as a country, we have way too much retail square footage per capita, so I am not convinced that Outlet Shopping Center segment can completely sidestep the large pruning.

SKT's 5.60% dividend doesn't get me too excited, either.

Source: Fidelity

Especially when you can now get 7.50% owning Macy's (M) and Macy's owns some great urban real estate. Macy’s owns 2.1 million square feet at Herald Square in Manhattan and 1.3 million square feet (State Street) in downtown Chicago, and other valuable urban real estate.

Source: Fidelity

After reviewing the Tanger Q2 2017 earnings transcript, here are some concerns:

Bankruptcies and Shortened Leases Terms:

More on shortened lease terms:

Defensiveness and unwilling to answer:

Valuation:

So SKT has 95 million shares outstanding x $24.48 = a market capitalization of $2.33 billion. And, as of June 30, 2017, it has $1.732 billion in long term debt. Therefore, SKT's enterprise value is $4 billion. Last year SKT generated $240 million in cash flow from operating activities. So its trailing cash flow from operations yield is roughly 6%.

At the end of the day, I think there will be many more retail bankruptcies, shrinking overall retail square footage, and a rationalizing of space for even the best retailers. Given this backdrop and lackluster relative valuation, I am not remotely interested in Tanger as an investment, at least at nearly $27 per share (nor at $24.48).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.