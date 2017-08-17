Why We're Getting Ready To Short Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Even in the most optimistic “blue sky” scenario, AMD shares are overvalued.

Intel has far greater financial and operating resources with which to compete against AMD.

AMD has notoriously underperformed Intel in the extremely competitive microprocessor market for years.

In a separate post on my exclusive “Valuation 360” service, I go into more depth as to the "valuation range" and "true value" of AMD shares – including why we are holding off on making a trade in AMD today – as well as technical analysis.

In a recent post titled “Technology Stocks Are Getting Frothy - 5 Tech Ideas You Might Want To Consider As Shorts”, I highlighted recent comments from a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, William Koldus, CFA, who in his June 26th post titled “It's 1999 All Over Again”, points out that the “growth” style of investing, and with it, technology stocks have grossly outperformed “value” style stocks over the most recent bull market.

I also pointed out that renowned market technician, John Murphy, has brought to the forefront the same narrative, adding to the conversation the inverse relationship, historically speaking, between interest rates and the tech sector.

At first, I was reluctant to admit the market was near a peak – my argument being “where else are you going to put your money?”

But I let the thought stew, and when Howard Marks came out with his memo on July 26th titled “There They Go Again...Again”, which similarly spoke to the idea that we may indeed be at a market top, I couldn’t help but take notice.

I couldn’t help but take notice that many stocks, which I have formerly viewed as “dogs”, are now getting premium valuations in the market.

One of those stocks is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

The Backstory

In the first year that I started managing other people’s money, one of the first tasks at hand was to build out my coverage base.

To steal some advice from the great Warren Buffett:

Adam Smith: If a younger Warren Buffett were coming into the investment field today, what areas would you tell him to point himself in? Warren Buffett: Well, if he were doing – if he were coming in and working with small sums of capital I’d tell him to do exactly what I did 40-odd years ago, which is to learn about every company in the United States that has publicly traded securities and that bank of knowledge will do him or her terrific good over time. Smith: But there’s 27,000 public companies. Buffett: Well, start with the A’s. Source: 1993 interview with “Supermoney” author Adam Smith

So, I downloaded a list of S&P 500 companies and started with the A's.

When I got to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., this is what I saw:

What I saw was a company with a near perennial free cash flow deficit, struggling to turn a profit (and often failing) with limited to zero long-term sales growth.

I immediately added the name to a list of companies I wanted to short.

But when I approached one of the men helping to oversee the portfolio, he offered a word of caution.

He went to suggest that Intel (INTC) was playing a game of cat and mouse with AMD. That it was in Intel’s best interest to keep AMD around, barely hanging on by a thread so as to avoid the threat of anti-competitive pricing on the part of regulators – should AMD go out of business.

The Situation Today

As fortune would have it, last year, shares of AMD shot up an incredible 200% news on the back of a profitable Q2 (2016) and improved shares growth.

I was glad we weren’t short.

But given that shares had risen so precipitously, I wanted to have one of our analysts revisit the stock now that it was at $12. The report came back that AMD had done a good job of strategically positioning themselves and that “this time it might be different”.

I took the analyst at his word and laid the idea to rest.

Until that is, I came across this report by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor and tech specialist Mark Hibben titled “Intel's Rope-A-Dope Strategy”.

In the article, Hibben echoes the same sentiment regarding the relationship between Intel and AMD that I had been warned about just a few years earlier.

This was enough for me to pull up my sleeves and revisit AMD again, myself.

AMD and the “Intel Effect”

Before getting into the valuation, I want to highlight a couple of excerpts from AMD’s annual report.

To put it bluntly, competition in the microprocessor market is extremely intense:

Generally, our industry is intensely competitive. Products typically compete on timely product introductions, product quality, performance, selling price, cost, software and hardware compatibility and stability, brand recognition and availability. Technological advances in the industry can result in frequent product introductions, regular price reductions and short product life cycles for some products. Our ability to compete depends on our ability to develop, introduce and sell new products or enhanced versions of existing products on a timely basis and at competitive prices with competitive costs. What's more, market leader Intel has a dominant position in terms of how this competition typically plays out. Intel Corporation has been the market share leader for microprocessors for many years. Intel’s market share, margins and significant financial resources enable it to market its products aggressively, to target our customers and our channel partners with special incentives and to influence customers who do business with us. These aggressive activities have in the past resulted in lower unit sales and a lower average selling price for many of our products and adversely affected our margins and profitability. Intel exerts substantial influence over computer manufacturers and their channels of distribution through various brand and other marketing programs. As a result of Intel’s position in the microprocessor market, Intel has been able to control x86 microprocessor and computer system standards and benchmarks and to dictate the type of products the microprocessor market requires of us. Additionally, Intel is able to drive de facto standards and specifications for x86 microprocessors that could cause us and other companies to have delayed access to such standards. As long as Intel remains in this dominant position, we may be materially adversely affected by Intel’s: business practices, including rebating and allocation strategies and pricing actions which may limit our market share and margins;

product mix and introduction schedules;

product bundling, marketing and merchandising strategies;

exclusivity payments to its current and potential customers and channel partners that require or result in exclusive product arrangements;

de facto control over industry standards, and heavy influence on PC manufacturers and other PC industry participants; Intel has substantially greater financial resources than we do and accordingly spends substantially greater amounts on marketing and research and development than we do. We expect Intel to maintain its market position and to continue to invest heavily in marketing, research and development, new manufacturing facilities and other technology companies. To the extent Intel manufactures a significantly larger portion of its microprocessor products using more advanced process technologies, or introduces competitive new products into the market before we do, we may be more vulnerable to Intel’s aggressive marketing and pricing strategies for microprocessor products.

Summary:

The market in which AMD competes is extremely competitive. Intel has far greater resources with which to compete, and this is not expected to change anytime soon, by AMD's own admission.

Keep in mind that, for fiscal year 2016, Intel spent just shy of $13.5 billion on research and development expenses – expenses targeted at delivering new, innovative products for the future.

While Intel spent close to $13.5 billion, AMD during FY2016 spent just $1 billion.

Question: Who do you think is in the better position to compete going forward?

I’m sure there are AMD bulls who will take this opportunity to suggest that AMD’s recent run of success will allow it to devote that much more to R&D going forward.

But please keep in mind that on its most recent run, AMD is operating in the red and burning through cash.

So, maybe I’m wrong about this – but then, again, maybe not.

The Problem with AMD’s Current Valuation

The problem with AMD’s valuation today is that the stock is already priced for perfection – or perhaps, beyond perfection.

Scenario #1

Currently, street estimates are for AMD to generate $5.7 billion in sales by 2017. This includes 18% sales growth in 2017 and 12% growth for 2018.

Let’s give the company the benefit of the doubt that it can grow sales incrementally by another 14%, bringing our forecasted sales to $6.5 billion.

That $6.5 billion figure is 50% higher than what the company ended 2016 with.

Then, there’s the profitability.

We could go back to 2010 and 2011 when AMD produced 7.3% and 7.5% margins, respectively.

AMD's Profit Margin - Past 10 Years (2 tables):

Dec-07 Dec-08 Dec-09 Dec-10 Dec-11 Net Profit % -56.19% -53.34% 6.96% 7.25% 7.48%

Dec-12 Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Net Profit % -21.82% -1.57% -7.32% -16.54% -11.63%

Or, AMD’s most profitable period in recent memory was Q2 2016 when it generated a 6.7% net margin.

AMD's Profit Margin - Trailing 6 Quarters

Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 TTM Net Profit % -13.10% 6.72% -31.06% -4.61% -7.42% -1.31% -11.82%

But let’s give it the benefit of the doubt and forecast a 10% margin.

This is roughly half of Intel’s net margin but better than the company has achieved for a full year at any point over the past 10 years – so we’re being pretty conservative.

AMD - Pro Forma Sales 6,500 PM @ 10% 650 Add: NCC 140 WC 200 Less: Capex 75 FCF 915

According to Yahoo (3.06x) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (2.70), AMD has a beta of roughly 2.88, taking the mid-point.

AMD’s cost of equity:

2.5% + (2.88 x 7.5%) = 24.1%

When it comes to growth, AMD’s 10-year average sales growth is -2.76%.

Unfortunately, because the company has been persistently operating in the red, it’s difficult to come up with a long-term growth rate for earnings.

We could, however, use the market’s long-term growth rate of 8% and apply it to AMD.

Therefore:

915M FCF x 1.08/(.24 - .08) = 6,176 M/947 shares out = $6.52 Fair Value for AMD shares

Scenario #2

Yet, I’m sure there are still AMD bulls out there who think this is the time that AMD makes a run for it and finally knocks Intel off the throne.

We could, therefore, take Intel’s 20% profit margin and apply it to our forecast for AMD sales.

AMD - Pro Forma Sales 6,500 PM @ 20% 1,300 Add: NCC 140 WC 200 Less: Capex 75 FCF 1,565

Therefore:

1,565M FCF x 1.08 / (.24 - .08) = 10,563M / 947 shares out = $11.15 Fair Value with Intel’s 20% PM

I cannot myself imagine a more optimistic scenario than this, and yet, this scenario still suggests that AMD shares are overvalued by 14% as of Monday’s close.

Not to mention we would have to discount this value back at least one year.

Conclusion

AMD has notoriously underperformed Intel in the extremely competitive microprocessor market for years.

Intel has far greater financial and operating resources with which to compete against AMD.

Even in the most optimistic “blue sky” scenario, AMD shares are overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.