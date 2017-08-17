Dr Pepper Snapple: Growth At A Discount

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) brings back particularly fond memories for me because it has already given my readers a 72% return. Although I took profits on that call options trade back in June, I still consider it to be a wonderful business, and in this article, I’ll review my reasoning and update my earlier piece. I consider all of the fundamental building blocks to be in place, but I think that I was overly pessimistic in my earlier piece about the dividend growth rate. I’ll update that forecast, along with a review of the financial changes that have occurred.

Financial Snapshot

The many positives that I highlighted in the previous article are still in place, though I am growing somewhat concerned about the first six months of 2017 relative to the same period last year. Although revenue is up about 4%, net income is down about 17%. This is a concern for me in light of the fact that I prefer a business that grows its net income at a faster rate than revenue for obvious reasons, so I’ll monitor this situation carefully. In the final analysis, though, I obviously won’t recommend ignoring the company because of this short-term disconnect between revenue and net income. At the same time, I’m less worried about the capital structure as I was in my earlier piece. The interest rate is relatively low, and most of the debt has relatively long duration.

Most importantly of all is the fact that management continues to reward shareholders. Share count continues to fall (down by about 2% from the same time last year) and the dividend continues to grow (up another 9% from the same period last year). As I’ve said repeatedly and no doubt tiresomely, a friendly management is a necessary precondition to invest because in the absence of that, shareholders don’t really have a chance to earn a decent return. In my view, Doctor Pepper Snapple's management continues to treat us very well.

Modelling The Dividend

In my earlier piece, I modelled a 5% dividend growth rate. Upon reflection, this is too conservative a forecast for a few reasons. First, a 40% discount to the growth rate is simply too conservative. The payout ratio remains relatively low and the interest rate on the debt load is only about 3.3%. In addition, as I mentioned in the earlier piece, fully 68% of the debt is due in the relatively distant future, suggesting that there’s little reason to worry about a slowdown in the dividend growth rate.

For that reason, I’m updating my forecast to a growth rate of 8% from these levels. When I model an 8% growth rate (still below the historical rate), I forecast a 10.5% CAGR from here. In addition, approximately 1/3 of the total return in this forecast comes from the dividend itself. This is important in light of the fact that the market itself is arguably overpriced, and so less of the return is a function of the mood of a capricious market.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DPS would turn bullish with a daily close above $92.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts, which we view as bullish. From here, we see the shares rising to $96.00 over the next three months.

Today, we will buy DPS call options, which will provide us with approximately 17x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $91.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $96.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe DPS is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

Investing is a relativistic game, meaning that we investors must choose between various imperfect options. We must choose A and eschew B. In my view, it’s a good idea to buy companies that are both trading at a relative discount to the overall market and that generate sufficient returns to make the exercise worthwhile in case the overall market swoons. In that case, an investor can still console themselves with dividends as they wait for the market to recover. In my view, Dr Pepper Snapple is a growth company that is trading like a value company, with the shares changing hands at a 20% discount to the overall market. In my view, this makes no sense and investors would be wise to load up before price and value inevitably intersect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.