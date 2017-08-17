Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Gasoline and distillate build slightly even as refinery utilization decreases from last week.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of August 11, 2017.

Overall total commercial crude and petroleum product stocks continue their counter-seasonal fall, as inventories combined fell by 7.3M barrels. We say counter-seasonal because in looking at the 5 year rolling average (i.e., '13-'17) crude and petroleum product stocks grew by 100K barrels during this week. If we looked further back (i.e., '10-'14), stocks drew by 1.3M barrel, which means this week's decline was almost 5.5x greater.

From a "Big 3" component standpoint, the draw above was led entirely by crude. Gasoline inventories grew slightly and distillates increased as well.

Crude draws accelerated even from last week's hefty draw, and registered a 8.95M barrel decline. Total inventories draws (excluding SPR) year-to-date have dipped even further into negative territory having crossed the zero point last week. Including prior SPR releases, as of Wednesday's report, we've eliminated the entire 24M barrels of crude that built up in 2016.

Gasoline inventories increased by a negligible 22K barrels, as imports were calmer this week following the elevated 1.1M barrel per day import from last week.

Distillate demand continues to exhibit strength, as it only increased by 702K barrels. This is higher than the rolling 5 year average of 270K barrels increase for the week, but overall it's important to note that from June to mid-August, distillates have historically built by 9M and 5M barrels for '10-'14 and '13-'17 5 year averages, respectively.

Overall a bullish report for crude if not for products. As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

8.95M barrels of crude drawn. It's the largest single week draw since 2014, and places total crude in storage (both commercial stocks and the US SPR) at where they stood in October 2015. Crude inventories (excluding SPR) currently stand about 57M barrels above the 5 year average.

Here's what WTI prices have looked like as inventories approach the 5 year average. If crude draws continue through the next few weeks, we could see prices eventually reset higher.

