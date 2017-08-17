Target Still Undervalued At $56 A Share

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) spiked up to the $57 level once its earnings numbers were announced on the 16th of August before the bell. Although stock couldn't hang on to those handsome gains throughout the day (shares finished trading the previous day at $54.47), Target shares still finished the trading day yesterday at $56.31 which was almost a $2 move from the previous day.

The top and bottom line beats didn't surprise me as the favorable trends in the financials that were reported in the middle of last month simply followed through to the end of the quarter. The similarities with Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) recent turnaround are already evident. The huge negative sentiment print that we saw at the start of the year has already been reversed. Furthermore Target's current share price now seems moons away from that $50 handle we saw only a short six weeks ago.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

This is the difference a pre-earnings report, along with a complete earnings report, can make in such a short time frame. We saw the same perceived dire circumstances of Wal-Mart in late 2015. Sentiment levels had reached their lowest numbers since the great recession, as the bears were out in force believing Wal-Mart was a dinosaur in the retail sector. How wrong they ultimately ended up being.

This is where Target has to have a clear advantage. Wal-Mart to a large extent has already provided the road map with respect to how it is bringing its giant retailing operations into the 21st century. I acknowledge that Target can't match Wal-Mart's acquisition spree in the e-commerce area, for example, over the past 18 months. But this necessarily is not the issue here.

The issue is growth, especially in the digital channels. This is what the market wants and what Target delivered in its second quarter with a 32% increase in turnover in this area. What Target bears need to take into account here is that the company's digital sales were practically nonexistent just a few quarters ago. It would be foolish to believe that sustained heavy investment in its digital channels will not eventually bear fruit.

Remember goods ordered online and picked up in store count as digital transactions. Goods do not need to be delivered to a customer's address for example. Management knows that digital growth is being favored by the market presently over standalone sales. Therefore expect e-commerce transactions to increase steadily over the next few quarters and for the share price to respond accordingly.

Moreover sustained investment in its private brands and its existing stores should improve financials over time. Remember, Wal-Mart has provided the road map. Overworked customers now need service and value more than ever. Some analysts believe Target's reduced focus on grocery will not help its growth prospects going forward. This could potentially have a grain of truth in times of economic contraction but since we are not at that stage, I feel Target's better shopping experience compared to a Wal-Mart or Costco (NYSE:COST) should keep the company in good stead going forward.

Target's mission will be to convert its almost 2,000 stores into local fulfillment centers. I have written extensively that the crux of the issue is leveraging its existing stores, as they are by far the most important assets in the company's long term strategy. The Grand Junction acquisition and REDcard penetration is how Target can fend off bigger retailers. Dominating its local markets is the recipe. Whereas competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will need to consistently invest in national pickup points, Target can leverage its existing footprint of stores for fulfillment, collection and shopping. It needs to execute.

Technically the stock does not have much resistance up to the $63 handle as long as it can clear the $57.50 resistance level. In fact, if indeed the stock market bottomed last Thursday ($2,438 on the S&P), this should constitute a brand new daily cycle as long as the lows hold. Furthermore we have the Jackson Hole meeting coming up, which should mean these lows should hold. FED meetings, for the past few years now, have always witnessed stock market rallies beforehand.

We are down 7 handles in pre-market as I write on the 17th. I expect a rebound. A correction is way overdue but I don't think the powers that be will let a severe correction take place this close to Jackson Hole. For the time being, we are staying very much long Target.

-- Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following my work or joining us in our premium service - Elevation Code --- The portfolio is up 17% year to date --

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.