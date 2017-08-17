A Reversal In The Energy Sector As Big Business Abandons The White House

Shortly after President Donald Trump's surprise election victory last year, I wrote an article here at Seeking Alpha in which I described the event as a "seismic shift" in U.S. energy policy. I detailed how the share prices of fossil fuel companies, especially merchant refiners and coal miners, were rapidly outpacing the broader S&P 500 index while those of renewable energy companies straggled well behind. President (then President-Elect) Trump was busy naming successful investors to important advisory positions and forming White House councils filled with business executives and the "Trump Rally" was on. Investor sentiment indicated the existence of strong expectations in the market that the new administration would be a major boon to America's business environment, especially to some sectors that had faced hurdles under the Obama administration.

Today's news in the Wall Street Journal that Mr. Trump is disbanding the White House Council on manufacturing following the decision by the White House Strategic and Policy Forum to disband itself marks a startling reversal, especially given that Mr. Trump has been in office for less than seven months. Neither development was unexpected of late given the large number of executives that have announced their departures from the councils following the negative reaction to Mr. Trump's comments on the deadly protests in Charlottesville. However, this new break between Mr. Trump and the broader business community signals a much larger shift to market expectations and investor sentiment, especially within the energy sector.

Nowhere has this been more apparent than in the merchant refining sector, which was one of the strongest post-election performers after Mr. Trump announced that the owner of CVR Refining (CVRR), Carl Icahn, had agreed to be his administration's special adviser on regulatory reform (see figure). Mr. Icahn strongly advocated for the revised Renewable Fuels Standard [RFS2] biofuels mandate to be changed in a way that would directly benefit merchant refiners while reducing their compliance costs in the lead-up to the election. The market responded to the news of his new advisory role by sending merchant refiners' valuations sharply higher on the assumption that Mr. Icahn would be able to quickly implement his proposed reform. Not surprisingly, these initial gains have largely been unwound as the reform failed to materialize, culminating in the Trump administration's decision, as reported by the financial media earlier this month, to reject it outright.

Likewise, the coal mining sector has experienced a particularly pronounced reversal as optimism that thermal coal demand would experience a renaissance under the Trump administration has dissipated. The "Trump Rally" enthusiasm for the coal sector was always misplaced given persistent low natural gas prices, not least because Mr. Trump's campaign pledge to restore the coal mining sector while maximizing U.S. natural gas output was a bit paradoxical. Still, the reversal is noteworthy, not least because that sector has received the most policy support from Mr. Trump via his decisions to cancel his predecessor's Clean Power Plan and withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

If coal mining names have experienced the largest share price reversals in percentage terms, U.S. petroleum and gas majors have suffered from the biggest changes to their market capitalizations due to their large scales. The share prices of Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) rallied into last December in part on hopes of an improved regulatory environment but then began to falter as the price of WTI crude failed (and has continued to fail) to move and remain above the $50/bbl threshold that investors associate with positive margins (see figure). It has not helped that the policy decisions that have come out of the White House have largely been negative for these companies; the Clean Power Plan was expected to boost natural gas demand while executives at the firms had lobbied for the U.S. to remain in the Paris Agreement so as to avoid the risk of carbon tariffs being imposed on the country's exports by its major trade partners.

While the sentiment in the fossil fuel sectors has retreated from its earlier optimism, the share prices of renewable energy companies have broadly rebounded after declining in response to the election result. Tesla (TSLA) has led the pack (see figure) as headlines about the new Model 3 and positive developments in its batteries business have overcome any bearishness resulting from the continued presence of cheap petroleum. Furthermore, Tesla is also now in the solar PV business following its acquisition of SolarCity and that sector has experienced strong gains for the share prices of First Solar (FSLR), Vivint Solar (VSLR), SunPower (SPWR), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), and Sunrun (RUN).

While the movement of natural gas prices above their 2016 lows has contributed to this performance, the bigger story here is the decision by many of the country's largest states, including California, New York, and Massachusetts, to adopt exceptionally ambitious state-level renewable energy targets in response to America's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Politicians in both California and Massachusetts are pushing legislation that would target 100% renewable electricity by mid-century, whereas New York has ordered the development of an energy storage target that will work in conjunction with its previous goal of achieving 50% renewable electricity by 2030. With one in five Americans living in those three states, and with many smaller states adopting their own renewable electricity targets, the market is not wrong to expect robust future demand growth for renewable electricity capacity despite the Trump administration's contrarian (at least from the perspective of officials in the aforementioned states) energy policy goals.

Finally, the response of the renewable fuels sector has continued to be mixed, reflecting the vastly different messages that it received from Mr. Trump's campaign in the months prior to the election. The Trump administration's decision to blend the statutory volumes of corn ethanol in 2018 disappointed refiners but satisfied an important electoral constituency in the Midwest. REX American Resources (REX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), and FutureFuel (FF) have all delivered solid share price gains since the election despite substantial volatility, whereas Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) and Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) have lost value; ethanol MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) is roughly flat over the same period (see figure). The Trump administration's reported decision on Mr. Icahn's proposed biofuels mandate reform notwithstanding, the ethanol sector is still concerned that the White House will ultimately respond to the refining sector's lobbying effort on the mandate with a reduction to future blending volumes (or something similar). That said, the ethanol sector's relatively weak earnings in Q2 have certainly also been a drag on share prices.

If the first seven months of the Trump administration have demonstrated anything to investors, it is that things are not always as they seem. I certainly would not have expected fossil fuel tickers to be down and renewable energy tickers to be up following what is historically the most productive period of a new president's incumbency. (Admittedly, if I had, I would not still be driving a car that is old enough to have its own driver's license.) The market is indicating that a seismic shift in the energy markets has indeed occurred, albeit not in the way that I (and the broader market) envisioned back in November. Given the recent deterioration of the ties between the Trump administration and America's business leadership, it seems quite possible that this new paradigm in the energy sector is here to stay for a while as stasis becomes the new norm in Washington D.C.