Transocean-Songa Offshore Acquisition Spells Great Things

Transocean has the financials to handle a crash that lasts into 2020. This, combined with the new fleet, make it a strong company going forward.

Transocean has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, with its stock price falling by almost 90%.

Transocean (NYSE: RIG), based in Vernier, Switzerland, is one of the world's largest offshore drilling companies. The company has offices spread out across 20 countries and a market cap of more than $3.5 billion, despite its difficult time since the start of the oil crash. As we will see in this article, Transocean's recent Songa Offshore acquisition, combined with the company's fleet and financials, makes it a strong investment at the present time.

Transocean-Songa Offshore Acquisition

Transocean recently announced a substantial acquisition of Songa Offshore. This acquisition should cement Transocean's position in the offshore drilling markets.

Transocean's acquisition of Songa offshore adds four contracted, high-specification harsh environment semisubmersibles. More importantly in the present environment, Transocean has acquired rigs that all have contracts -- meaning there is immediate profit generation for Transocean. The deal adds $4.1 billion to Transocean's backlog into 2024.

That deal cements Transocean's position in the North Sea, a profitable oil market, and cements the company's relationship with Statoil (NYSE:STO). Statoil dominates North Sea drilling, so a strong consumer relationship, along with the rigs capable of handling the job, means that Transocean will dominate the market here. On top of all of this, the acquisition provides $40 million in synergies annually.

The acquisition is anticipated to close by the end of year and will be paid for with 50% equity, 50% debt, and a capped cash option. Overall, the deal will cost the company $3.4 billion for $4.1 billion in backlog and eight pristine rigs. The deal is anticipated to close in the next few months with significant shareholder approval from both sides.

As an investor, this deal is one of my favorite kinds to see. The company waited until offshore markets have run into an incredibly difficult time and the prices of offshore drillers have collapsed. The company then made an immediately accretive deal that will provide it with significant cash flow. And it has managed to do this while only issuing $540 million in direct equity, or diluting its existing shareholders 15%.

As part of the deal, Transocean has also issued $660 million in convertible debt at a reference price of $8.39 per share with a conversion price at a 22.5% premium. While this does mean another 16% or so dilution for existing shareholders, there are some important things to take into account here that keep the deal very accretive and rewarding for existing shareholders in the long run.

First, the debt is non-callable for the life of the instrument, until year-end 2022. This means they won't present a cap on Transocean's stock price where every time the company's stock rises above the call price, there's a risk of dilution if shareholders sell. Second, the debt has a call price respectably above Transocean's present share price. This means that some recovery is planned in for the company.

Lastly, as we saw above, the deal is immediately accretive to Transocean's revenue on the order of several hundred million dollars per year. That means by 2022, when the debt is called, Transocean will have already made more than $2.5 billion in revenue from the acquisition. And those profits should offset much of the expense of the dilution to the profits of existing shareholders.

Looking at the specifics, this is an acquisition made in a tough environment that will dilute existing shareholders by roughly 30% at its maximum. However, the acquisition increases Transocean's backlog by 40% during a time when every dollar counts. As you can see from the above graph, the acquisition meaningfully increases Transocean's backlog every year until 2023.

Afterward, as the rigs are re-contracted out, a likely event thanks to their highly technological nature, they will increase Transocean's backlog even further. This shows the highly accretive and strong nature of the deal that Transocean has made.

Transocean's Strong Fleet

As a result of this transaction, Transocean will complete its fleet changes and exit with a strong and modern fleet.

Since the start of the oil crash, Transocean has been focused on transforming its fleet for a changing oil market. The company has recycled 33 floaters in total, recycling its older, less-capable assets and getting immediate scrap value from them. On top of that, most of these assets would have had to be stacked in the current crash using up precious Transocean cash to keep them functioning.

As a result, Transocean now has 45 ultra-deepwater and high-efficiency rigs, and 10 other deepwater and midwater floaters that are likely on their way out at some point. Transocean wants to specialize in the market for complicated offshore drilling projects. These are projects where, in a high oil market, competitors can't simply walk in and make competing rigs. As we can see, Transocean is well on its way to accomplishing this goal.

Looking at Transocean's fleet compared to its peers, we can see that before the acquisition, Transocean already had by far the largest fleet. This acquisition continues that, with its fleet growing to 55 rigs -- almost twice its nearest competitor Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), with 33 rigs. However, Transocean has this immense size without the debt load of Seadrill.

Another important thing to see is that this acquisition propels Transocean ahead of Seadrill in total harsh environment floaters, from seven to 11 floaters compared to Seadrill's eight. This means that Transocean now has the largest harsh environment floater fleet -- an important fact given that the company is trying to dominate this market. This large, harsh environment combined with the company's new relationship with Statoil should enable its fleet to dominate this sector of the market. As an investor, I am excited to see Transocean taking prudent steps to accomplish its goals.

Transocean's Strong Financials

Throughout the transformation of its fleet and the acquisition, Transocean has maintained strong financials that will help the company going forward to survive a crash.

Most significant to Transocean surviving an oil crash is the company's liquidity through year-end 2019. At the present time, the company has $2.2 billion in cash, and it plans to generate another $1 billion through year-end 2019 from its profitable operations. The company plans to spend $0.7 in capex throughout this time, as it works to modernize its fleet and the company also has $1.7 billion in debt due. This means that Transocean should enter 2020 with roughly $0.8 billion in liquidity.

The above image shows the supply and demand balance in the oil markets. Starting in late 2013 the oil surplus began, and by mid-2014 prices had begun to drop. They hit what was widely believed to be their low in early 2016 at less than $30 per barrel. That means that it took roughly nine quarters from the start of the surplus for prices to hit their bottom and begin their recovery.

Looking at the flip side of things, the surplus is anticipated to end and become a deficit sometime around now. Assuming that prices take roughly nine quarters to recover, that means that oil prices should have recovered significantly by late 2019 or early 2020. Given that by the time prices recover Transocean will still have $0.8 billion in liquidity, we can see what a strong position Transocean's financials put it in.

Looking at a longer-term picture of Transocean's debt maturity profile, we can see that the company currently has a $3.0 billion revolver available for it to draw from in 2019. The company has $3.1 billion in debt from 2020-22 and then an additional $1.8 billion from 2023-24, with no debt due from $2.6 billion onward. A significant portion of this debt load in the near term comes from Songa Offshore.

Personally, as an investor, I would like to see the company continue its acquisition spree. The company's $3.0 billion revolver would be enough to purchase some major assets and their backlog from Seadrill, the company's second-largest competitor, which is struggling for cash. While increasing its near-term debt might not be the best idea, the company should be able to buy some quality assets at firesale prices. This shows Transocean's strong financial picture, even when taking into account the acquisition of Songa Offshore.

Conclusion

Transocean has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash, with the company's stock price dropping by almost 90%. Despite this, Transocean is an undervalued company at the present time and has been taking a number of steps to improve its market position as oil prices recover. The company recently acquired Songa Offshore in a multibillion-dollar acquisition.

The acquisition provides Transocean with significant backlog over the next eight years and a strong relationship with the oil company Statoil. At the same time, it enables the company to almost complete its fleet renewal plan as it builds itself the largest harsh-environment driller position of any offshore drillers. Transocean has managed to do this all while maintaining strong financials. As a result, Transocean is a strong investment at the present time, with the Songa Offshore Acquisition spelling great things.

