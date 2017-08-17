Weekly Fund Spotlight: 7% Yield From This BlackRock Utility And Infrastructure CEF

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about one month ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

This week's Spotlight is on the BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (BUI), a global utilities and infrastructure CEF. If you have any requests, let me know!

Basic details about the fund and its relevant passive benchmark, the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) are provided in the table below.

Fund BUI JXI Inception Nov. 2011 Sep. 2006 AUM $347m $148m Avg. volume 41k 26k Yield 7.09% 4.06% Leverage-adjusted yield 7.08% 4.06% Leverage 0% 0% Premium/discount -0.39% n/a Price $20.46 $48.59 NAV $20.54 n/a Expense ratio 1.15% 0.47% Active expense ratio 0.68% 0% Morningstar rating ***

*

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

BUI is a relatively new fund, having been incepted less than 5 years ago. Its liquidity should be sufficient for all but the largest investors.



Description of fund

BUI is a global utilities and infrastructure fund. According to BUI's website, the fund's main investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Specifically:



The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments anywhere in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains. The Trust considers the 'Utilities' business segment to include products, technologies and services connected to the management, ownership, operation, construction, development or financing of facilities used to generate, transmit or distribute electricity, water, natural resources or telecommunications and the 'Infrastructure' business segment to include companies that own or operate infrastructure assets or that are involved in the development, construction, distribution or financing of infrastructure assets. Under normal circumstances, the Trust invests a substantial amount of its total assets in foreign issuers.



Management and expense ratio

BlackRock runs 74 CEFs, of which 9 are equity funds and 65 are fixed income funds. Besides BUI, one of the equity funds is the BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII) which we recently described as part of a pairs trade here. BlackRock is also one of the major players in the ETF space, with its renowned iShares brand.

BUI itself is managed by a team of three portfolio managers, Christopher Accettella, Alastair Bishop, and Kyle McClements, who have all been with the fund since inception in Nov. 2011. However, BlackRock does not give any further biographical details on the personnel.

BUI's total expense ratio is 1.15%, which is entirely the baseline expense as the leverage of the fund is basically 0% (quoted as 0.14%). For the peer group comparison, I selected three other CEFs from CEFConnect's "Utilities" category, the Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), the Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) and Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU), which are all global equity utilities and infrastructure funds. Some funds (e.g. ERH, UTG) were excluded from the peer group comparison because they were purely domestic, while others (e.g. MFD, GUT) were excluded because they contain a sizable non-equity component.



Among this CEF peer group, BUI has the lowest baseline ratio of 1.15%, while MGU's is the highest at 1.82%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF, in this case JXI. The active expense for BUI is calculated to be 0.68%, which I consider to be moderate. BUI has the lowest active expense amongst its peer group.

BUI employs next to 0% leverage, which is the lowest out of the four global utilities and infrastructure CEFs. The other three funds have between 27% and 39% leverage.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Portfolio

According to the BUI's website, the fund has 62.96% of its assets in utilities, with the remainder in transportation (16.07%), energy (15.26%), capital goods (3.44%) and real estate (1.52%). Therefore we can consider the fund to be broadly split between 63% in "utilities" and 37% in "infrastructure".



(Source: BlackRock)

In the fund's latest annual report (Dec. 2016), the managers had this to say about their utilities exposure:

Against a backdrop of historically low interest rates, the demand for equity yield has led to valuations for U.S. utilities that are high relative to their historical levels, placing even greater importance on stock selection. As such, the Fund was focused on owning companies with strong management teams that offer the potential for above-sector growth in earnings and dividends. The Fund had a preference for regulated utilities over their non-regulated counterparts given their existing barriers to entry, strong balance sheets, and lower sensitivity to commodity prices.

On their infrastructure exposure:



Additionally, about 37% of the Trust’s assets were in global construction and infrastructure operators and master limited partnerships at period end. This positioning was based on the healthy dividend yields and potential long-term capital growth these assets offer, along with diversification across geographies, economies and industries globally.

Amongst the peer group, BUI has the highest percentage in utilities (62.96%), whereas MGU has the lowest utilities component (40.32%). The non-utilities component in each of the CEFs can be broadly considered to be "infrastructure". As utilities and infrastructure can have very different risk-reward profiles (for example, energy infrastructure stocks are highly sensitive to commodity prices), these differences should be borne in mind when selecting a fund from the "utilities" category for one's portfolio. The benchmark JXI is 100% utilities (unfortunately no global utilities and infrastructure ETFs were available). (Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

In terms of geographical allocation, BUI has 69.74% in North America. It also has 23.64% in Europe and 5.87% in Asia Pacific.

(Source: BlackRock)

Looking amongst the peer group, BUI is the most domestic-focused (70%) of the global utilities and infrastructure funds, while MGU is the least domestic-focused (36%). The benchmark JXI has 61% in North American exposure.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Turning to individual holdings, the fund runs quite a concentrated portfolio, with the largest holding NextEra Energy (NEE) accounting for 8.93% of the portfolio. NEE's MLP, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is in fifth place at 3.64% and is also the largest MLP by weighting. Dominion Energy (D) is in second place, at 4.67% weighting, while the Italian utility Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is in third place at 4.50%, and is the largest foreign holding. The well-known British company National Grid (NGG) is in sixth place at 3.47%.



(Source: BlackRock)

Looking at the market capitalization distribution, BUI appears to have a smaller-capitalization tilt compared to the benchmark, with 40% of holdings classified as medium or under, compared to only 19% for JXI.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

In terms of valuation metrics, BUI appears to be more expensive than JXI across all four metrics (P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF). This might be related to BUI's highest domestic exposure, as U.S. stocks are currently more expensive than international stocks.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

For growth metrics, BUI scores higher than JXI for earnings growth but worse for the other three growth categories. However, I am not sure how accurate these numbers are, and overall, I consider the valuation metrics to be more important than the growth metrics.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Finally, a very important point to note is that BUI employs a call-writing strategy that can provide downside protection in flat or declining markets, but limit upside potential in strongly advancing markets. According to the fund website, 34.93% of the portfolio is overwritten, using single stock covered calls. The other funds in the peer group, DGP, GLU and MGU, do not employ options as part of their strategy.



Distribution history

BUI pays a $0.1210 monthly distribution, corresponding to 7.01% distribution on price (7.06% on NAV). The distribution has held steady since inception of the fund in Nov. 2011 (note that the fund changed from a quarterly distribution schedule at inception to a more investor-friendly monthly distribution schedule sometime in the middle of 2014).

(Source: CEFConnect)

Among the peer group, BUI's yield of 7.09% is second-lowest (the highest is DPG at 8.56%). However, it should be noted that BUI has basically zero leverage, whereas the other three CEFs employ between 27% and 39% leverage. Once adjusted for leverage, BUI actually has the highest yield (for example, the leverage-adjusted yield of DPG falls to 6.74%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

As BUI makes extensive use of options, it is difficult to assess the distribution coverage of the fund. This is because option income is classed as return of capital [ROC], and in certain cases fund managers can deliberately classify more of the distribution as ROC to improve tax treatment. However, BUI does not appear to have "tax-managed" or "tax-advantaged" as part of its investment mandate.

Looking at the financial highlights of the latest annual report, a few things stand out which I have highlighted below.



(Source: BlackRock)

Firstly we can see that on a NAV of $19.50 at the start of the last financial year (ending Dec. 31, 2016), the fund has received $1.37 per share from investment operations (consisting of $0.56 in net investment income and $0.81 in realized and unrealized gains), while paying out $1.45 in total distributions (from which 34% was classed as income, 37% was classed as realized gains and 30% was classed as return of capital). This means that its NAV remained relatively steady last year, falling only slightly from $19.50 to $19.42. However, it should be noted that when market conditions are adverse, NAV erosion can occur. For example, in 2015, the fund lost $1.99 in realized and unrealized gains. Combined with the $1.45 payout, this acted to decrease the NAV by $3.44 that year.

Another thing we notice is that the net investment income [NII] is actually very small, at only 2.83%, which gives the fund a coverage ratio of only 0.39. However, as I have previously mentioned, looking at coverage ratios may not be all that appropriate for option income funds.



The final thing I wanted to comment on is BUI's incredibly low turnover of only 8% in the last financial year, which is particularly surprising considering that BUI uses a call writing strategy. The year before, the turnover was 20%, while in in 2014 it was 41%. In 2013 the turnover was a whopping 133% and in 2012 it was 90%. Therefore it seems that the low turnover in 2016 might have just been an anomaly.

Performance

BUI's total return performance on NAV over the past 1 year has been +5.22%, which is the second-highest amongst the peer group. Note that the performance figures are adjusted for leverage (denoted with *) to ensure a fairer comparison between the different CEFs. Furthermore, NAV rather than price performances are considered because the latter are dependent upon fluctuations in premium/discount values, which can be capricious. Out of the four global utilities and infrastructure CEFs, MGU has had the best leverage-adjusted NAV total return performance of +9.97%, which is probably due to its high concentration in infrastructure stocks that have performed very well over the past year.



(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Over the past 3 years, BUI has had the highest leverage-adjusted annualized NAV total return performance of +4.03%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

On a 5-year basis, MGU again leads with +9.69% annualized leverage-adjusted NAV return, while BUI comes second with +7.98%.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

Valuation

BUI currently exhibits a discount of -0.39%. Its 52-week average premium/discount value is -2.24%, giving it a 1-year z-score of +1.10. This indicates that it is slightly more expensive relative to its recent history.

(Source: CEFConnect)

However, looking at the premium/discount behavior of the fund since inception, we can see that it actually traded at substantial discounts through most of its lifetime (3-year average: -7.62% and 5-year average: -8.17%). In hindsight, that would have been a better time to buy the fund.

BUI's discount of -0.39% is the narrowest among the peer group. MGU has the widest discount, at -10.90%.



In terms of 1-year z-score, BUI actually has the lowest z-score of +0.9 among the peer group, while GLU's is the highest at +3.0.

Brief verdict

BUI has a unique option strategy and good historical performance, but keep valuation in mind when buying or selling the fund. In the members section, each category in the Weekly Fund Spotlight is rated out of 5 stars and a more detailed recommendation is provided.

Previous Weekly Fund Spotlights:



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.