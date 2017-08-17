What's Next For Plains All American

After market close last Monday, Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) released earnings, which were generally in line with guidance, but in the only announcement of its kind last week, also informed the market about "a strategic review of the distribution policy", i.e. a likely second distribution cut.

How did it get here?

In 2016, our view, and the view of many on Wall Street, was that Plains would cut its distribution about 35%. Instead, Plains cut 21% and felt that was all that was needed. The stock traded better and was actually one of 2016's best performers, up 56%. 2017 has not been as kind to Plains.

Needless to say, this announcement was a surprise to many, including us. While we knew leverage and coverage were challenged, we felt the fee-based business growth PAA had been exhibiting would buy some time with the rating agencies as a "prove it" story. In particular, Plains had been guiding for increased EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter due to ramping Permian drilling activity and step-ups in minimum volume commitments. Based on that, we felt the agencies would give management some more rope in terms of seeing how that played out.

However, along with earnings, management guided down forecasted EBITDA for 2017 and 2018 due to lower-than-anticipated supply and logistics profits. This segment essentially increases the utilization of the pipelines and terminals segments but is subject to competition and influenced by basis spreads and the structure of the forward curve for crude oil.

What was once viewed as a $500 million per year business segment is now forecasted by management to earn $75 million in 2017. Quite a drop.

Exacerbating the issue for Plains has been a multitude of other factors:

Purchased the Alpha Crude Connector system in the Permian in early 2017 for over $1.2 billion and issued equity for the entire amount

Pre-funded 2017's capex of approximately $900 million with all equity via its at-the-market program in late 2016 and early 2017

Paid off the general partner line of credit of approximately $590 million with equity raised via the at the market program

In total, over $2.5 billion of equity was raised and very little cash flow to show for it. This was due to an elevated leverage profile that did not allow for debt funding to be utilized. But in doing so, coverage suffered and left little room for error on the operating side.

While the acquisition is likely to be a great purchase over time and the projects will eventually generate substantial EBITDA, that is simply not the case right this minute. Plains actually increased capex guidance for 2017 to $950 million. In short, it has a ton of projects via its enviable Permian position but difficulty funding them all.

Why the potential cut?

Especially in light of the rating agencies, which are exerting serious pressure, we think Moody's is likely to downgrade the company to high yield, and others may or may not follow. Obviously, this is part of the reason for the distribution rethink.

Plains noted it is likely to lower the distribution after a 60-day review. An illustrative example was shown by the company, which coincidentally was for an approximately 18% cut and would put the total distribution cut almost right in line with our original 35% estimate.

In short, lowered guidance due to weak supply and logistics segment earnings, along with substantial equity issuance to fund an acquisition and growth capex, has kept pressure on leverage and coverage, and the agencies are unwilling to wait to see how the fourth quarter plays out.

Hence the likely cut.

Looking forward

In our view, Plains remains a company with an outstanding asset footprint that touches over 50% of the crude oil that moves in the Permian basin on a daily basis. And, the projects it has put into service and is building currently are driving growth in fee-based cash flows of over 18% based on management's guidance.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This article contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This podcast reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.