Retail giants that compete with Amazon are likely to slash their own prices to win back market share.

Amazon stock has soared, due to the company's revenue growth and increasing market share. But investors should not buy the stock today.

By Bob Ciura

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares have soared over the past several years. Based on market capitalization, Amazon is now bigger than Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco Wholesale (COST), and Target (TGT)--combined. Amazon dwarfs them all, due to its expanding valuation.

Investors have bid up Amazon's stock price, based on the company’s high rate of revenue growth. But for all of Amazon’s top-line growth, the bottom line has little to show for it.

Amazon is an exciting stock, but it is not an appealing stock for income investors. By contrast, one of its largest competitors in retail--Target--is a much better investment today.

Target’s combination of a 4%+ dividend yield and 100+ year history as a company, places it on our list of “blue chip” stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Furthermore, Target has increased its dividend for 46 years in a row. It is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Amazon does not qualify for any of these lists. It hasn’t been around nearly as long as Target, and because it barely generates any profit, it is not likely to pay a dividend for the foreseeable future.

This article will discuss the top 3 reasons why Target is a better investment than Amazon.

Reason #1: Consistent Profitability

Amazon’s massive share price gains have largely been fueled by its revenue growth. Amazon is a classic growth stock. Revenue increased 24% over the first two quarters of the year versus the same period a year ago, and the company expects continued 20%-28% growth for the current quarter.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8

Amazon’s huge revenue growth has propelled it to a nearly $1,000 share price and a market capitalization of $470 billion. By comparison, Target’s market capitalization is a relatively puny $31 billion, despite the fact that Target earned a higher profit than Amazon last year.

Amazon’s earnings have not kept pace with its revenue growth. Earnings per share declined 34% over the first half of 2017, which means it is unlikely the company will grow earnings at all this year. It has to spend increasing amounts of money to generate new revenue. AWS is a strongly profitable business, but the larger retail business is barely profitable.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Over the first half of 2017, operating profit in the North America retail segment declined 20%, despite revenue increasing 25% in that time. Plus, the international retail segment is unprofitable, which is why total operating income is down over 50% year to date.

This exposes the flaw in Amazon’s business model. Amazon has to offer low prices in order to take market share and grow revenue, but this results in hardly any profit. If it ever were to raise prices in an effort to grow profitability, it would likely hurt its revenue growth and market share.

Target obviously cannot offer 20%+ revenue growth, nor should investors expect it to. This is not to say Target cannot grow revenue; in fact, Target released earnings on August 16th, and reported a 1.3% increase in same-store sales, which measure sales at locations open at least one year. This was almost double the 0.7% growth rate analysts were expecting. Target's value to investors is that it has profitable growth—Target’s earnings-per-share from continuing operations increased 14% for the quarter, to $1.22. This is what fuels Target's ability to pay dividends.

Reason #2: Strong Physical And Online Presence

With all the attention that gets paid to e-commerce, it would be easy to think that nobody shops at physical stores anymore. But that’s not the case. In fact, if Amazon’s $14 billion purchase of Whole Foods Market (WFM) tells us anything, it’s that even the e-commerce leader sees the value of brick-and-mortar.

Physical stores serve as an important brand retention tool. There will always be passerby traffic and people who need to pick something up quickly. To assume that all brick-and-mortar retailers will be put out of business is to think that people will never leave their homes again, which seems misguided. This is why Target’s 1,800 existing stores are an advantage.

Plus, Target has a lineup of small stores, under the CityTarget and TargetExpress banners, designed to capitalize on street traffic in densely-populated areas. By 2019, Target expects to operate more than 100 of these stores, more than triple the number of small stores last year.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 77

These stores are perfectly situated in areas that have high foot traffic, such as big cities and college campuses. These smaller stores can take advantage of people walking to or home from work or class. Early results are promising, as Target's traffic increased 2% last quarter.

And, it's not as if Target has ignored e-commerce--far from it. Last quarter, Target’s comparable digital channel sales increased 32%. If anything, Target’s e-commerce and brick-and-mortar operations complement each other. Target can offer order pickup and it can also ship directly from its stores, which means its existing stores can also serve as distribution points for the online business. For example, last year, 80% of Christmas Eve digital orders were fulfilled in-store. In-store pickup volume is up more than 30% over the first half of this year.

Reason #3: Valuation and Dividends

Lastly, Target is a much stronger investment for value or income investors. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2, based on 2016 adjusted earnings-per-share. Target expects earnings to decline 11% at the midpoint of 2017 guidance, which explains Target’s poor share price performance. Even so, the stock still trades for a modest 2017 price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7.

Compare this with Amazon, which has a dangerous valuation. Amazon had earnings-per-share of $4.90 in 2016. Using the August 15th closing share price of $982.74, the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.

And, Target stock has a current dividend yield of 4.6%. Thanks to Target’s consistent profitability, it has paid steadily rising dividends for many years.

TGT Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The upcoming September payout will be Target’s 200th consecutive quarterly dividend.

With growth stocks, investors are typically willing to pay lofty valuation multiples, because they expect earnings-per-share to grow at a high rate. For some companies this can happen, but Amazon has still not demonstrated enough consistent earnings growth to justify such a high multiple.

Amazon seems to be a case of the “greater fool theory”. Essentially, the share price returns Amazon has generated over the past year have come from investors’ willingness to pay any price for the stock, rather than from sustainable earnings growth of the underlying business.

Final Thoughts

As the saying goes, history doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes. Those buying Amazon at today’s prices have seemingly forgotten the painful lessons of the 2000 tech bubble. Paying 200 times earnings for a company with revenue growth but inconsistent earnings growth, is a recipe for trouble.

Just as certain stocks that held sky-high price-to-earnings ratios in the last 90s turned out to be dead money for several years after the tech bubble burst, Amazon's future returns will likely be poor. At such a high multiple of earnings, Amazon stock could languish going forward as it grows into its valuation.

The value of any business is the sum of its future cash flows discounted to present value. Amazon is expected to generate tremendous cash flows going forward. It has not proven the ability to do this, however; it has only proven it can rapidly grow revenue. Target, on the other hand, has proven it can generate tremendous profits - and it has much lower expectations based on its market price relative to Amazon.

There is no questioning that investors who have owned Amazon over the past several years have earned spectacular returns. But whether the stock is a good investment today, is a different question entirely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.