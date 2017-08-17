Aaron's: Stubbornly Short After A Strong Quarter

I still don't like the business, but this is a much tougher short than it appeared three quarters ago.

Still, AAN looks overvalued, and I think there's room for the stock to settle below $40.

The optimism toward Progressive is a tough tide to fight as a short, given that any excessive risk-taking won't be seen for some time to come.

When you're short a stock and wrong, there are essentially two possible reasons:

You missed something in your thesis and/or the story played out differently than you expected; or The thesis still is reasonably intact, but the market still isn't listening.

#2 then leads to a couple different possibilities:

a. You're early, and the market is simply being dumber than it was when you were right the first time; or

b. You missed something in your thesis (in other words, this is actually scenario #1) and the market is trying to tell you that, but you haven't figured out what it is.

Obviously, those differing scenarios impact decision-making going forward. #1 is easy: call yourself names, cover the short, and hopefully learn from the mistakes made. #2 is where it gets tricky. Are you early - or are you wrong?

In the case of Aaron's (AAN), I think it's a little bit of both. Obviously, enthusiasm toward the Progressive lending business has been a big driver for AAN stock, which is up about 40% from where I shorted it late last year. The legacy Aaron's business has performed better than expected, with the company raising guidance for that business in its Q2 report.

All told, the story for Aaron's has played out somewhat better than I expected - but I'm still not sure what's driving the optimism behind AAN. This remains a combination electronics retailer/furniture manufacturer/subprime lender getting a 9.2x EV/EBITDA multiple and an 18x EPS multiple when blended peer multiples suggest something closer to 7x and 12-14x. The legacy Aaron's business is still declining. Driving revenue and earnings in a lender isn't really that difficult; doing so profitably and safely is the hard part, and Progressive has hardly proven its ability to do so.

Of course, the problem with shorting credit risk is that timing matters quite a bit (a lot of people were dead right in 2004 and 2005 and wound up much the worse for it) and Aaron's will have some easy comps in the legacy business next year. I still don't like the business, I still don't understand why anyone is paying $45 for AAN, and I still think fair value is well below current levels. But this is going to be a hard stock to short if Progressive, in particular, continues to grow its door count and revenue.

Q2 Earnings

As far as the Aaron's business goes, I'm not sure what in Q2 drives any optimism. It was a good quarter relative to expectations - but that's more a factor of low expectations than strong performance. Same-store sales still declined 8.1%. Aaron's did increase its full-year comp guidance - to a decline of 7-9% against previous projections of 8-12%. That's after negative comps of 3.4% and 4.1% in the last two fiscal years.

Margins did improve 100 bps, which admittedly is nice work by the company. There's some progress on DTC efforts, per the Q2 conference call. But a retailer can't cut its way to margin expansion, and accretion from Aaron's acquisition of franchisee SEI is being offset by additional investments to grow the business including in e-commerce.

Aaron's still is guiding for a year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA (of about 4% at the midpoint). It's still seeing sales fall steadily. That is not an attractive business, and given what multiples are like in retail these days, it still strongly looks to me like 47% of the business (on a profit basis) should be valued at maybe 5x EBITDA, in line with other struggling retailers. (Best Buy (BBY) is around 6x.)

That in turn suggests that Progressive should be valued at roughly 12-13x EBITDA (assigning a small amount of value to Dent-A-Med, which was acquired for $55 million) - and even after a strong quarter, that certainly looks aggressive. Revenue did increase 25% in Q2, an acceleration from a strong Q1. Doors are up 37%. The lower revenue per door is guided to improve in the back half, and commentary on the call certainly sounds positive toward the business. Agreements with Conn's (CONN) and Signet Jewelers (SIG) will drive door growth and revenue as well. Write-offs are low (5.5% in the quarter) and bad debt expense has held (9.7%).

So Progressive is performing well. But it should be performing well. It is an unique offering with a big runway for growth. At the same time, however, there is real risk here. Subprime financing is not exactly a hot space at the moment, with stocks like Santander Consumer USA (SC) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) flat or down. Signet's credit risk is a big reason why it's a short target and why its shares have been almost halved in nine months (admittedly, its accounting is a question as well). Conn's turned to Progressive after Aaron's rival Rent-A-Center (RCII) walked away. And in both cases, Progressive basically is getting the leftovers.

I understand why there's some optimism toward Progressive. But not this much. However you slice it, the consolidated valuation here looks stretched.

Valuation

The Aaron's business is guided to generate ~$175 million in EBITDA this year. Unless investors see a turnaround in that business, I don't see how it's worth more than 7x EBITDA, or about $1.2 billion. Financing or not, it's still a brick-and-mortar retailer, it's still got exposure left to declining electronics sales (notably in PCs, a long-time problem), and margins are going to deleverage if it can't stabilize comps.

Assuming Dent-A-Med is worth $100 million, almost twice what Aaron's paid (and that's a round and aggressive number), the current valuation implies that Progressive is worth right about $2 billion. (There are some modest synergies between the two businesses; Aaron's sells merchandise that Progressive takes back, for instance. But it's not like the two businesses combined make $20 or $30 million a year that they couldn't separately.)

On one hand, maybe $2 billion isn't that outrageous. It's a barely 10x EBITDA multiple for a business growing gangbusters. On the other hand, it's almost triple what Aaron's paid for the business a little over three years ago. It's a multiple that's about four turns above another subprime lender, Enova International (ENVA), that has a unique and potentially dangerous model. And that $2 billion figure almost certainly is conservative, unless investors truly believe that the legacy Aaron's business deserves a valuation in line with retailers that haven't posted a three-year comp stack of -15%.

I simply don't see how the numbers work here, or why Progressive's valuation appears to discount basically zero cyclical risk. Again, growth is impressive, but at the risk of being snarky, Lending Club (LC) posted impressive growth too.

I thought heading into 2017 that Aaron's was a $22-23 stock, maybe, and as such didn't cover when it hit $26 in February. The ability to control costs in the brick-and-mortar business and the growth of Progressive probably makes that case too bearish.

But it doesn't support $45 - or anywhere close. A 6x multiple on Aaron's and an 8-9x multiple on Progressive gets to $35. That's a 14x EPS multiple, which in turn implies some level of somewhat modest consolidated growth. From a long-term perspective, that seems reasonably correct given that Aaron's profits are declining and given that Progressive doesn't have that much more in the way of margin expansion.

Obviously, the market disagrees - and it may simply be that investors are seeing something I'm not. But I still this is a combination of one very weak business and one very risky one. That can work - until it doesn't. The problem with being short is that timing matters, too. And, obviously, my timing has been way off so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.