Exelixis: Time To Reach The Top

On Wednesday, Exelixis (EXEL) announced that it had submitted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the FDA for its advanced kidney cancer treatment. The first thing investors must know is what an sNDA is. An sNDA is a label modification for an existing FDA approved drug. That is because Exelixis drug Cabometyx has already been approved by the FDA for advanced renal cell carcinoma. The catch is that the treatment was approved to only treat patients who had already received prior treatment with anti-angiogenic therapy. The FDA approval for this indication was won by data from the METEOR trial.

Well, the company is now seeking to gain approval for Cabometyx in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, but those who have not received any prior therapy. In my opinion, this is an important step for Exelixis who is probably looking to be on top in this indication. That is because if it receives approval in this updated indication, it can generate a lot more revenue than it currently does.

Phase 2 Data

The sNDA application is based on a phase 2 study data from the Cabosun trial. This phase 2 trial enrolled 157 patients who had not been previously treated with any therapy for advanced renal cell carcinoma. Patients in the trial were randomized into two different dosing groups. One group of patients received 60 mg once daily of Cabometyx. The other group of patients received 50 mg of sunitinib for 4 weeks on therapy, followed by 2 weeks off therapy. The primary endpoint of the study was progression-free survival (PFS). One thing to note is that the comparator drug in the study sunitinib is marketed by the name of Sutent by Pfizer (PFE). The trial had two secondary endpoints. They were overall survival (OS) and objective response rate (ORR). In my opinion, the most important result of this trial was that the primary endpoint of PFS was met. Patients on Cabometyx saw a PFS of 8.2 months, compared to the Sutent group with 5.6 months. Subtracting the difference, there was a 2.6 month PFS rate improvement in the Cabometyx group. That is a 46% improvement in PFS, which is really good. The ORR for Cabometyx was 46% versus 18% for Sutent. Even the overall survival was much better. OS for Cabometyx treated patients was 30.3 months versus only 21.8 months for those that took Sutent as treatment. What I find remarkable is that Cabometyx proved to be better than the current standard of care treatment Sutent, for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma

Potential Competitor

With Exelixis' Cabometyx achieving a better PFS rate compared to Sutent, it means that it will be top of the line treatment in this patient population. I will say that there is still a competitor that has not yet completed its clinical trial. This competitor would be Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). When comparing the PFS number between Bristol-Myers Squibb's combo therapy against Cabometyx, Cabometyx has the superior number. In terms of ORR, both are pretty close. Cabometyx obtained 46%, while Opdivo plus Yervoy got 41.6%. The overall survival for Cabometyx treated patients was 30.3 months. The OS comparison can't be made yet, because the Opdivo plus Yervoy trial is still in the process of being completed. The overall survival for Bristol-Myers Squibb's combination treatment won't be known until 2019. In any case, Cabometyx will have the first mover advantage. That is because the sNDA was just filed, and Exelixiis is likely obtain FDA approval much earlier than 2019. More detailed results from Bristol-Myers Squibb's clinical trial can be seen in my Seeking Alpha article entitled "Bristol-Myers Squibb Combination Treatment Not At The End Of The Crossroad."

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma is a cancer that is formed in the kidney. There are fewer than 200,000 cases per year in the United States. Although, the market opportunity worldwide is pretty big. That's why in my opinion it is a big deal for Exelixis to get to the finish line for its updated label in the entire patient population. Right now, Cabometyx is only approved to treat advanced RCC patients that have failed prior therapies. This updated label would include all cases of RCC patients. That is very important, because the market opportunity for the entire RCC market is huge. That is because the global RCC market is expected to reach $4 billion by 2020. This is a huge opportunity for Exelixis to obtain, but first it must receive FDA approval for its updated label.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec Filing, Exelixis has cash and cash equivalents of $380.3 million as of June 30, 2017. The company is in good shape with its cash. The company had $479 million in cash at the end of December 31, 2016. That means that the company burns about $16 million per month or $48 million per quarter. That is not so bad considering that it already earns product revenue along with collaboration revenue. Product and collaboration revenue for the second quarter came in at $99 million. That means that the cash burn rate is not so bad considering that Exelixis produces a sufficient amount of revenue.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with investing in Exelixis. The first would be that it is possible that the FDA may want overall survival to be established as the main endpoint before approval. If that happens, then the FDA will require the company to run another trial with OS as the primary endpoint. Another risk would be if Bristol-Myers Squibb does well on its OS endpoint when its trial results are read out. Considering that Bristol-Myers Squibb's trial won't finish until 2019, that is not a near-term risk that Exelixis needs to worry about.

Conclusion

Exelixis' phase 2 data supports approval for Cobametyx in untreated advanced RCC patients. There is still the possibility for a competitor to get in on the market, but such a move won't happen until 2020. That means that Exelixis has the market cornered. The market opportunity is massive, and that means that Exelixis has a chance rake in massive profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.