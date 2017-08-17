A Bit Of Silver And Gold Gushing From Its Spring

Silver Spring - Evaluating a quarter

Silver Spring (NYSE:SSNI) reported the results of its second fiscal quarter last week. The results, based on a non-GAAP presentation for revenues (billings), were a significant upside surprise. Operating expenses dropped to levels that had been forecast, but which probably were not totally believed by many analysts and investors. As a result, there was a significant over-attainment in non-GAAP operating income. The company provided what most regarded as positive guidance - I will return to that with some more details later in this article. The shares rallied significantly - they were up 20% last week. What now?

Despite the spike, Silver Spring's shares have a long way to go. Investors, unless they were fortunate enough to buy the shares at the trough, are still hurting. Some investors felt that the announcement of major awards that closed this past quarter by the company was sparse, but then this is a company that has far fewer and much larger transactions than other companies of its size. The transactions are very lumpy and somewhat random in terms of timing; that is really why the company reports bookings, but once a year although a 12-month roiling bookings metric would be of some use in that regard. I will discuss growth potential and valuation later on in this article. For now, suffice to say, the shares are still at a level from which upside ought to be significant.

The shares are still down marginally on a year-to-date basis, and are down 6% over the last year. By comparison, IGV has risen by more than 30% since the start of the year and is up by a little less than that over the past 12 months. But more importantly, I believe, than the recent trading action of the shares is that the company appears to be “getting its act together.” It finally seems that the company's transition, underway since the new CEO arrived a couple of years ago, is coming to fruition. The company remains a leader in its space and it appears that SSNI is on the cusp of capturing some of the potential that investors have heard about but not realized over the years.

As most current stakeholders are aware, this company has a set of very peculiar reporting parameters. GAAP revenue numbers really are not of particular relevance in analyzing the company’s operational performance. For the most part, the GAAP revenue numbers are a function of the company’s deferred revenue balance. Reported GAAP revenues, therefore, do not have anything to do with the company’s current success in its selling activities.

The company’s billings, which most analysts/investors regard as a real revenue proxy, were about 10% above prior expectations and were up 9.5% year on year. Billings have elements of revenue that relate to current period sales as well as elements that relate to project completions. It has become more common in the last few years to see many cloud-based software companies in particular emphasize billings as opposed to bookings in their non-GAAP presentation. Some investors/analysts look at the company’s shipment of end-points. Needless to say, the shipment of end-points is highly correlated with reported billings. End-point shipments rose by about 30% sequentially, significantly greater than the reported sequential increase in billings. Cumulative end-points shipped, which is the basis for the company’s annuity revenues, are now 9% above the year-earlier level. The company has forecast that it will ship fewer endpoints in Q3 than it was able to ship in Q2.

The company doesn’t report any metric for quarterly bookings and it doesn't report bookings at all except at the end of the year; it is hard to say with precision, therefore, what the performance of the company might have been in terms of generating business last quarter. There were some transactions that were called out that were new nameplates and other transactions that were called out that represented substantial follow-on bookings. As will be reviewed below, probably the most important transaction this company completed was a partnership with ESB Telecoms of Ireland. Some deals from that partnership are expected to close in the current quarter. The CFO suggested that bookings for the year would be robust with a substantial high-visibility pipeline. I have no reason not to accept that assertion.

The cost of billings was about 55% for the quarter. That was down noticeably from Q1 results and more or less consistent with results of the prior year. The cost of billings was noticeably less than the projection that was made on the Q1 call. Non-GAAP operating expenses fell to just below the bottom end of the range that the company had projected the prior quarter. Importantly, gross margins improved because of strong shipments of high-margin end-points, a higher proportion of software in total shipments and because the company was able to recognize revenues for some of the work that had been done in Q1 for which it had been unable to bill customers.

The company doesn’t pay material income taxes at this point and it has no debt, so the non-GAAP metric for operating income is the equivalent of what non-GAAP earnings would be, if the company reported specific non-GAAP earnings. The company does not explicitly report non-GAAP results - perhaps because billings is a non-GAAP revenue measure. But it is easy enough to subtract non-GAAP opex from the non-GAAP gross profit of billings to arrive at a proxy number for operating income. Doing that yields an EPS number for the quarter of $0.06. That is self-evidently a couple of pennies above what the consensus would have been projecting.

Why own SSNI Shares?

Not because SSNI earned $0.06/share last quarter. And certainly not because of the specific guidance the company has provided for the balance of the year. The company hasn’t scheduled shipments of the same volume of end-points or software this current quarter and that is going to impact the cost of billings. And because of some specific one-time projects, opex will continue at current levels. Overall, the company is projecting Q3 billings in the range of $74-79 million, more or less consistent with those of the quarter just reported. So, Q3 expectations, at least the way I might project them, would be for just a penny or two per share in "profits." That should rise noticeably in Q4, but realistically, even using the most optimistic set of current expectations only yields a projected EPS proxy to around $.07-.08 for the period. That kind of operating performance isn’t enough, I think, to support a full-throated purchase recommendation.

There are two ways to address the issue of why own the shares? One of those would be to take some expectation for bookings, gross margins and operating expenses, and determine what the company’s likely earnings might be looking at 2018. The other perspective would be to take a look at what is driving bookings growth and attempt to develop some reasonable forward expectations.

The company’s CFO, in response to a question during the conference call, basically confirmed that it would be reasonable to project billings of around $330-335 million in the coming year. The current consensus is for billings of $333 million, and that is probably conservative as billings are expected to surpass $80 million in Q4 and rise sequentially from that level. In fact, management has suggested that there should be a very strong growth in billings for several years to come. Just to quote from a subset of the answer to a question regarding potential growth for this company provided by the CFO:

“We have a very strong backlog that sets us up for really good billings for the next three to four years. And I’d say, what I see in the pipeline is a good set of deals including some significant deals for late 2017 and into 2018. Our international focus, I think also gets us into another …avenue of growth. …but the back half of this year when we expect some of the deals such as...DEWA (Dubai Electric) to start rolling and in terms of billings.”

How might I quantify that kind of statement. I don’t want to claim second sight into the mind of the CFO. There are words like “significant” and “good set of deals” that are subject to various interpretations. What I do think seems reasonable is to suggest that based on the commentary from the CFO, billings next year are likely to be around $335 million or greater, with a cost of billings of 54%, down from the level that is likely for this year, and for operating expense of $125 million, down a bit from company projections for this year. That would produce non-GAAP "operating income" of about $30 million and an EPS proxy of about $.55. That is in essence a P/E of 24X. Now that is a number that provides some support for suggesting that the shares are under-valued. One doesn’t see all that many companies in the information technology space that have some growth prospects with P/Es of 24X.

So that brings this author and readers to the question as to what is some reasonable expectation for the longer-term growth in billings/bookings. I have written about growth potential for this company and the companies it faces as competitors in the market in the past. Not much has really changed. The company’s largest competitor, Landis+Gyr had been for sale. According to news reports, the field of prospective bidders for the company had narrowed to two, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF). Other potential bidders withdrew their offers. Valuations were said to be in the range of 5-6X the company’s EBITDA of $200 million. Apparently, neither of the two bidders was willing to match valuations that Landis+Gyr received from the public market. Ultimately, Landis+Gyr sold shares in an IPO last month. Again, it has been said that Landis+Gyr has had struggles in the marketplace primarily because of the financial woes of its owner Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY). As a public company, Landis+Gyr will be under some pressure to report real profits and not just EBITDA, and this is likely to put some upward pressure on competitive pricing in the markets in which this company competes with SSNI.

During the course of the conference call, management called out that it had won some specific competitive evaluations against Landis+Gyr. It says that wins simply because it has better products. It wouldn't surprise me given the pressures that Landis+Gyr faced as an operating unit of Toshiba that this is likely to be the case. But it is difficult for outsiders to accurately assess any changes in the competitive landscape - and when asked about it, the answer supplied on the conference call didn’t completely address the question.

So far this year, the biggest news in terms of marquee potentials has been the win in Dubai and the partnership announced with ESB Telecoms in Ireland. That partnership over time will most likely include 2.3 million ESB electric service end-points that ESB owns - although the initial partnership is based on deploying an IoT network that will allow Ireland’s commercial and industrial enterprises to connect to a Starfish based network and will offer municipal users the smart-city applications that are starting to become mainstream in terms of deployment.

One of the positive elements of the ESB transaction is that it opens up a TAM for Silver Spring that is outside the company’s traditional markets of smart meters and smart street lamps. There are probably far more potential devices within ESB’s customer base that can be managed, beyond the traditional devices that Silver Spring's software has been used to control. Again, without specifics, trying to quantify the opportunity is not really feasible. But for Silver Spring, this is the first opportunity of its kind, and during the conference call, management said that initial revenues from the partnership are scheduled to begin this quarter. Once the company announces some of the use-cases of the new offering and quantifies some of the opportunity, it might be feasible to develop a set of expectations around this company’s IoT potential.

My own expectation - which like most of these things is more in the nature of a guess than anything else - is that the use of the company’s technology for IoT solutions beyond the current set of meter and streetlight deployments is likely to have greater opportunities overall than have been forecast for this company’s utility business. But it seems likely that over time the concept of smart cities is going to broaden beyond streetlamps to parking spaces, waste collection, fire detection, transportation congestion sensors and water and waste water monitoring. I have linked here and here to studies about emerging technology and about some of the use cases that seem likely to be deployed as part of IoT initiatives in coming years. I think the takeaways from these studies - which do not address SSNI or any other vendor specifically - is that they illuminate some of the more advanced technology trends that are making it possible to economically deploy a wide range of smart city applications and it seems reasonable to imagine that SSNI will have solutions that address many of these opportunities.

Market statistics as presented in reports compiled by third-party research have been and continue to be exceptionally optimistic and probably not completely realistic. One wonders where cities will find the funding to deploy all of the applications described in these reports when a city of the size and wealth of New York can’t manage to completely build one subway line and a vitally important transit tunnel despite self-evident threats to health and safety to say nothing of overall economic vitality. I have linked to a couple of studies that speak about market worth hundreds of billions and even trillions of dollars by the early years of the next decade with CAGRs of 20% or more. Needless to say, there are many, many contenders for the market described by these studies and further at this point and probably on into the future, SSNI is going to compete in just a small slice of the overall market described in these studies.

I really do not have a specific answer for investors who look at the track record of this company since it became a public entity and wonder when consistent double-digit growth will be manifest. During this past conference call, there was some suggestive commentary that double-digit growth in both bookings and billings had become visible over the next several years. And I think it is also fair to surmise that the company will be able to sell more of its more profitable software and end-points as compared to consulting services in the coming years. But I would be the last person to say that I can prove any of that. It is a discussion without an absolute answer currently, and an opportunity more than an established trend at this point. I think that the combination of the more visible outlook for significant earnings, cash flow and revenue growth in 2018 coupled with the more speculative aspects of growth from a variety of smart city initiatives is enough to support a recommendation to own the shares. And I think that some of the standard valuation metrics back up that point of view.

Valuation

As of this writing, SSNI has a market cap, using a projected full-year share count of 55 million, of about $710 million. With cash and equivalents at $118 million on hand, that brings the enterprise value to $590 million. Using an estimate of revenues over the next four quarters of about $325 million brings the EV/S multiple to about 1.8X. I think that such a multiple reflects both investor disenchantment with the historic inability of SSNI to cash in on opportunities coupled with a lack of coverage and a rather complicated financial reporting paradigm. In the IT sector at this point, most companies with EV/S multiples of less than 2X aren’t growing and have serious issues in the market or have a difficult market in which to operate. And SSNI is hard to classify easily except that it sells green tech solutions. It sells some software, some hardware and some consulting services. Further as detailed in the article, the parts of this company that are likely to sustain the most rapid growth into the future are the solutions that are just now emerging and some of them will be a function of joint ventures and alliances. There is no single source of market research that calls out the growth rate for either advanced meters or streetlights specifically. While the overall growth rate forecast for smart cities is very high, most of that growth is coming from IoT solutions that are just now in the process of being born and are just now expected to produce revenue for SSNI.

But some of these risks are significantly mitigated by the level of EV/S valuation the company has at the moment. It isn’t necessary to believe in all of the hype about green tech and smart cities to conclude that SSNI shares are valued at levels that incorporate very little, if any optimism about the company’s future.

As mentioned earlier, my own “earnings” estimate for 2018 is significantly different than the consensus numbers. I think using billings and cost of billings as a proxy for revenues and cost of revenues is about the only way investors can look at this company’s operational performance and compare it to other businesses. Based on the commentary on the conference call, I think it is reasonable to believe that 2018 billings should reach $335 million with a favorable mix of end-point and software revenue. Because of the way this company reports, there is no pro-forma tax rate that it estimates, and it will be years before it reports some kind of normalized tax rate. I have no reason to imagine that my estimate of operating expense of $125 million is a particular outlier in terms of an expectation. Essentially, the way my thinking goes, this company would produce just 9% operating margins next year, which suggests that there is significant upside beyond that level.

In terms of looking at specific operating expense ratios, the company spends a very substantial 23% of revenues on a GAAP basis on research and development while spending a very modest 12% of revenues on sales and marketing. General and administrative costs at 15% of revenues is quite high and almost certainly will be remediated going forward. I think it wouldn’t be unusual to think that the company might want to leverage its research and development spend to some extent and fund that from reducing general and administrative costs. Management is optimistic, as mentioned earlier, that it will close some whale size deals at the end of this year and through 2018 that will validate both its product strategy but will also validate its go-to-market strategy. Obviously, at this point, investors are not convinced that this will be the case.

The company is generating a little bit of cash at this point, but no one buying these shares is doing so because of its free cash flow yield. The CFFO last quarter was just above $3 million. That is about consistent with the operating income proxy that I have calculated. As reported, cash flow is heavily dependent on the level of net margins generated from the change in deferred revenue which can be somewhat confusing. In terms of reported cash flow, more than all of it came from stock-based comp last quarter. Stock-based comp last quarter was about 9% of revenues, down from 10% of revenues in the prior year.

One issue that is certainly going to be of interest to investors is the potential for this company to be consolidated. Quite clearly, at the current EV/S valuation and even with just modestly positive CFFO, the company is going to come up on many screens as a potential acquisition. Many vendors, both in the IT space and elsewhere, would find accretion potential and further synergies through the acquisition of SSNI. Given the sub-billion-dollar purchase price necessary to acquire this company, the potential list of vendors who might be interested is long starting with old-line technology dinosaurs such as IBM (NYSE:IBM) and HPE (NYSE:HPE) and extending to other competitors in this specific space such as Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI). I have no way of knowing if an acquisition might of SSNI might be impending. It simply wouldn’t surprise me.

There is an old saying about one swallow not making a spring - although to be sure there is another saying about spring arriving when the swallows return to San Juan Capistrano. This past quarter was in the way of being one swallow for this company, but there have been some impressive sales wins interspersed with quarters of less visible success at various points over the past 18 months. More than a single swallow, as best as I can determine. I am willing to provide the benefit of the doubt to a company when its valuation is quite this low and its opportunities seem quite substantial. I think that SSNI shares should afford investors positive alpha going forward and the possibility of hitting an investment home-run through a consolidation transaction is one that should not be ignored.

