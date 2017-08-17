Cocoa Prices Weaken Anew On Early Hints For The Main Growing Season

Overall, the trading range for cocoa prices looks like the best scenario for now.

For the past several months, I have maintained that cocoa prices and the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN (NIB) are bottoming. I also figured that the bad news could not get any worse until at least forecasts for the next growing season (2017/2018). On Tuesday, August 14th, Reuters reported on optimistic outlooks from farmers in the Ivory Coast. Farmers claimed that the main growing season could start as early as mid-September, last through December, and produce an “abundant” crop. NIB promptly gapped down and fell 3.9% to close right above my $22 buying point for playing the current trading range. I pulled the trigger and bought. Note that the British pound (FXB) was weak on the day while the U.S. dollar (UUP) was strong. A reversal in that relationship on Wednesday also appeared to have no impact on cocoa prices.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN is threatening another test of all-time lows.

Note that a return to weakness across the agricultural sector is likely acting like a sympathetic drag on cocoa and making it even more vulnerable to negative news. August has beaten the PowerShares DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) down to a new all-time low.

The PowerShares DB Agriculture ETF has lost 5.8% month to date on its way to fresh all-time lows.

The prospect for more price challenges did not discourage the Ghanaian government from committing to a flat producer price for its cocoa farmers in the 2017/2018 growing season. This policy comes from an odd economic calculus. The government wants to encourage its farmers to meet high production targets for a market that may be yet again oversupplied. From Dr. Osei Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture:

“…we are keeping to our promise to the farmers to make them happy and fully motivated to produce more of the crop as the government strives to meet its one million tonne target per year…”

At play may be strong confidence in the ability of Ghana and Ivory Coast to figure out how to command better pricing in the world market. Combined, the countries produce about 60% of global cocoa output, and they are looking for ways to transform that majority share into stronger influence over the market. Ghana is also making a policy choice to revitalize its cocoa production to earlier robust levels. From Ghana’s Finance Minister:

“Ghana’s cocoa output, which was over 1 million tonnes in 2010/11 crop year, declined to an average figure of 830,000 tonnes per annum in the past five years; it is the objective of the government to reverse this declining trend and increase production to more than one million tonnes per annum, within the next four years”

It remains to be seen whether hitting the 1M target in an oversupplied market will generate more revenue. Ivory Coast and Ghana will have to succeed on their price fixing “modalities.”

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) produced its last monthly market report for June 2017. In this report, ICCO described June’s price swings down, up, and back down again as the result of reports of high global production, followed by adverse weather conditions, followed again by supply concerns on the announcement from the Ghana Cocoa Board of 6-year high production in Ghana. On the demand side, European grindings came in with a promising 2% year-over-year increase. No projections for the next growing season were yet offered.

Without a clear path to new price catalysts, I am keeping my expectations on NIB very modest. I will be happy just to see the trading range maintained for the balance of 2017.

