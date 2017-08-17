A Marked Improvement At Turkcell Restores Some Confidence

Prioritizing high-quality 4G services has reignited growth at Turkcell, with revenue up more than 20% in recent quarters and expansion of EBITDA margins from the low-30%'s to the mid-30%'s.

Shareholders of Turkcell's (NYSE:TKC) ADRs might understandably feel as though they've been cursed. Even when the company is executing very well on its strategy and seeing an exceptional improvement in results, the adverse move in the Turkish lira chews up most of the benefit. Since my last piece on Turkcell around a year ago, revenue expectations for FY 2017 have risen around 13%, and the local shares are up better 20% … and the ADRs are up less than 10%. Strong dividend payments this year sweeten the pot a bit, but Turkcell remains the sort of stock where you feel like you have to cover your eyes and peek between your fingers whenever there's news.

While I'm admittedly being a little flippant about this situation, I do believe Turkcell's strong execution over the past year deserves respect. Likewise, I think the recent trend in performance lends a great deal more credibility to management's long-term strategic view of the company. There is still a lingering shareholder dispute to resolve and ample uncertainty about Turkcell's M&A plays (not to mention plenty of uncertainty about Turkey itself), but the shares look around 20% undervalued today, and that's enough to keep me interested.

Bad News First – The Uncles Are Still Fighting

The squabble between Turkcell's second and third largest owners, Cukurova and the Russian entity now known as LetterOne, continues to drag on. A year ago, a London arbitration panel dismissed Cukurova's claims against LetterOne and ordered that it must either buy LetterOne's stake or offer its stake to LetterOne. This would have resolved the matter and eliminated the near-constant bickering that has interfered with regular dividend payments and elevated the risk for shareholders.

And, as is par for this course, the November 2016 came and went and nothing has changed. I could get into the weeds of the “he said/he said”, but the bottom line is that no transaction between the parties took place, and we're left with the same stand-off that has persisted for years. On a brighter note, there was at least enough comity (or common sense, or sheer self-interest) earlier this year to let the annual meeting take place and get approval of a substantial dividend (to be paid out in three installments, including two remaining ones in September and December).

As for what happens next, I will again pivot toward the flippant and suggest you might as well look to your tea leaves or the flight of birds to figure that out. I'm sure there will be further legal motions, but the issue with international arbitration is that it can ultimately be quite difficult to enforce the decision. Moreover, Turkey's government may have some interest in letting things continue like this – this squabble isn't harming the company's on-the-ground operations and letting a Russian entity own over a quarter of the company could be a bargaining chip that the government doesn't wish to cash in just yet.

For its part, Telia AB (OTCPK:TLSNY) is scaling back its involvement. The company sold half of its directly-owned stake in Turkcell earlier this year, reducing its total ownership to about 31% (7% direct and 24% through the Turkcell Holding circus that includes Cukurova and LetterOne. Telia has said it doesn't intend to sell out of Turkcell Holding, which is a positive; while Telia's ongoing dispute with Cukurova complicates the issues between Cukurova and LetterOne (Telia has an injunction on Cukurova shares relating to $1.1 billion arbitration award from 2011), Telia is arguably the player that has most consistently acted in Turkcell shareholders' best interests.

More Sanity On M&A Is A Big Positive

One of the biggest changes I've seen in Turkcell over the past year or two is that the still relatively new management team seems to be taking a much more disciplined approach to M&A and capital management in general.

You could certainly argue that Turkcell tried to low-ball Telia on bidding for the 59% stake of Fintur that Telia owns (Turkcell owns the rest), but management stuck to its guns and they tabled that discussion. In fact, now Turkcell is working with Telia on efforts to sell the entire business, with a year-end target in mind for a deal. Turkcell is also still trying to move ahead with an IPO of its tower business, and while it is not an M&A deal, management showed a lot of discipline when it came to bidding for the rights to broadcast Turkish soccer – letting another company win the deal instead of overpaying.

This isn't to say that Turkcell has abandoned M&A entirely. Management has reiterated its interest in assets in the Balkans, North Africa, and Middle East (especially Iraq and Iran), but seems much more disciplined about price/value now than in the past. Management said they're not interested in Oger's Turkish assets and the company is pursuing a case against MTN Group (OTCPK:MTNOY) in South Africa alleging that MTN Group acted improperly regarding its Irancell license.

Now, On To The Business

Turkcell's plan over a year ago was to continue to focus on growing its 4G business, with mobile data serving as a major driver. That plan has worked out very well. Revenue growth has accelerated from the high single digits to over 20% in the last three quarters, while EBITDA margins have expanded toward the mid-30%'s. Not only has Turkcell reversed a downward trend in revenue market share versus Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) and Turk Telekom (OTC:TRKNY), it has seen subscriber growth as well, with subs up 5% in the last quarter and three consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in revenue per user.

The plan now is “more of this, please”. Smartphone penetration has risen to 70% of the subscriber base (versus 45% in Q2'15), with mobile data use up more than a third in the last quarter, helping propel mobile data revenue growth of 65% and taking mobile data to nearly half of mobile revenue (with data and digital services now at 65% of total revenue).

There are multiple reasons this is an effective strategy for Turkcell. As is the case with MTN in many of its markets, Turkcell's network quality is superior to that of its rivals (Vodafone and Turk Telekom), but that edge is more meaningful (and more marketable) the higher up you go in terms of service intensity – Turkcell can't really offer enough to justify its price for basic voice customers, but active data users notice the difference (and are willing to pay for it). Moreover, as also seen at players like SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), 4G services can be significantly more profitable to provide; in the last quarter, Turkcell was able to support a 29% increase in revenue with less than a 5% increase in operating expenses.

Looking ahead, there are still opportunities to grow this business further. Subscriber trends appear to be accelerating, and the company is seeing multiple tailwinds – more subscribers are signing up for bundled packages, more subscribers are going to post-paid packages (which generate almost three times as much revenue as pre-paid), and churn has dropped by half in just a year. At the same time, Vodafone and Turk Telekom have been behaving pretty responsibly with respect to pricing and a change in Turkish telecom regulation (removing pricing floors) has allowed Turkcell to allocate its revenue in a more tax-efficient fashion (complying with the prior rule forced the company to allocate more revenue in its bundled services toward more heavily-taxed voice even though that was contrary to actual usage).

Turkcell also still has options to grow its fixed-line business. Turk Telekom has been outgrowing Turkcell in terms of subscribers, but Turkcell has still managed to grow to around mid-teens share. Still, 28% subscriber growth in the last quarter is nothing to sneeze at, and Turkcell and Vodafone are cooperating more on asset-sharing, a move that should help a little. Still, given the importance of location for fiber-to-the-premises (you have to have the physical infrastructure for customers to sign up), I wouldn't be too surprised if management chose to allocate some of its “excess earnings” (that is, earnings ahead of initial expectations) toward future capex, particularly as the company's digital services (OTT and IP TV) are growing well off a small base.

The Opportunity

The seeds Turkcell planted in terms of driving 4G adoption and use seem to be blooming now, and that has led me to increase my expected revenue growth rate (from around 7%-8% to 9%), as I believe Turkcell can continue to log good ARPU growth and competitive subscriber adds even as the year-over-year comps become more difficult in the coming quarters. I likewise think the company can leverage the heck out of this revenue growth and add a couple more points of EBITDA margin leverage.

I don't expect the boom to last indefinitely, though. I can't believe that the Turkish government and regulators won't move to increase taxes on mobile data services as revenue here surges. Likewise, I expect more intensive competitive behavior from Vodafone and Turk Telekom in the coming quarters/years, as well as more capex spending from Turkcell to support its fixed-line growth opportunity.

M&A is a major question mark; there are still some attractive markets out there, but not many and Turkcell is likely to find that entering attractive markets will carry a high price. I have more confidence in this management team, though, and I am cautiously optimistic that they will make well-reasoned decisions that create value over the long-term.

Between my elevated revenue growth expectations and my expectations of additional future capex to support fixed-line growth, my fair value moves up to around $11 assuming high single-digit revenue growth, mid-teens FCF margins, and long-term FCF growth in the low double-digits. On a constant currency basis relative to my old estimate, I'd be raising my value estimate by closer to 25%.

The Bottom Line

There are valid reasons to avoid Turkcell and Turkey, in general – mobile communications is a maturing industry, competition can be intense (and sometimes irresponsible), and Turkey is still a volatile situation. What's more, this shareholder dispute could imperil dividend payments again in the future, and management could prove to be less disciplined with respect to capital and M&A than they have been so far. Even so, considering the meaningful operating leverage as the model shifts towards more mobile data, I'm more bullish on Turkcell than I've been in a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTNOY, TKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.