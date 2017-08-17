Boeing: Money Over Morals

Boeing's decision not to depart from the council should not be hurtful to the company's share prices, or at least its impact should not be lasting.

Boeing Remains Loyal To Trump

Historically, The Boeing Company (BA) and the president of The United States have had a very cozy relationship. The aerospace business often involves politics, or politics often involves the aerospace business, depending on the way you look at it.

In the end, while Boeing has its own sales team, the president remains one of Boeing’s biggest salesmen. This is clearly demonstrated by then-President Obama securing a mega order from a Vietnamese airline while paying a visit to the country, and by President Trump, who brought an arms deal from Saudi Arabia. (Many of the deals with the Saudis are yet to be firmed up, and it should also be pointed out that most of the negotiations have taken place under the presidency of Barrack Obama.) Furthermore, President Xi of China announced an order for 300 Boeing jets when he visited the US. Of course, the presidents don’t secure the deals themselves, but they do play a role.

Trump and Boeing have become particularly close after Trump's criticism of the Air Force One program. When the president also criticized Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) F-35 program, Boeing saw its chance to pitch the Super Hornet to Trump and started pointing out the cost efficiency that their contracts offer. So, Boeing is focusing on saving money for the American tax payer - or, better said, they are doing business by focusing on saving money for the American tax payer.

Over the past couple of days, CEOs of some blue chip companies stepped down from Trump’s council as Trump halfheartedly condemned the Charlottesville attacks. In this article, I wanted to have a look at what the reasons could be for Muilenberg staying on. However, while writing this article President Trump tweeted that he has dissolved the Manufacturing Council and Strategy & Policy Forum. There are reports that the latter body has decided to disband itself. While the council has been disbanded, I still think the article is meaningful, as it highlights some of the reasons that Muilenberg did not leave Trump’s side - as well as what the benefits may be derived for Boeing due to Muilenberg’s decision.

CEOs step down from council

Over the past days several CEOs including the CEOs of Intel (INTC), Under Armour (UAA) and Merck (MRK) have departed from Trump’s manufacturing council following his soft response to the Charlottesville attack. Merck CEO, Kenneth Frazier, was most clear in explaining why he stepped down from the council, and that was followed shortly after by Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who stepped down not only because of the way Trump addressed the attack but also because of the attack that followed on Merck’s CEO and the current political climate.

Boeing’s seat at the table

One of the CEOs that had intended to stay on as a counselor is Boeing’s Dennis Muilenberg. The executive officers that stepped down clearly did so out of protest against the way Trump addressed the Charlottesville attack and in response to the political climate that has formed. These CEOs have weighed the importance of a seat on the council against the importance of making a statement and deciding to step down. You could ask, what would make Muilenberg want to stay on a council of a president who seems to be failing to address certain issues?

The answer is somewhat simple: to Boeing, having a seat in the council is still more important than making a statement. On the other hand, the way Boeing has treated its workforce under McNerney’s lead does not pay tribute to the American worker. While the council should all be about ‘American jobs’, Boeing has threatened to move jobs overseas in recent years and even has agreed to open a completion facility in China. So, Boeing clearly is not a role model company and I think the US jet maker remains part of the council because it gives them access to President Trump to achieve several other things that are on the Boeing agenda. I shortly discuss some of these agenda points below, as I think these are the main reasons that Muilenberg would have remained on the council if it had not been disbanded.

Defense

Source: boeing.com

Boeing’s defense business has been going through a tough time in recent years, as it saw important contracts for big programs such as the F-35 and the LRS-B (Long Range Strike Bomber) go to competitors. This has put significant pressure on Boeing’s Military Aircraft unit, which was already shrinking.

Boeing does have some programs in the form of the KC-46A, which is not quite financially successful yet, and the P-8. The defense contractor is also competing for the T-X contract and has offered a modified Super Hornet to replace the F-35 on some mission profiles.

In the defense industry, the US benefits from multiple players being active, so having close ties to Trump does not mean that Boeing will win all business. I do think that Trump would be an advocate for a modified Super Hornet and that could be a reason for Muilenberg not giving up the seat on the council, as it would have put Trump in an uncomfortable position.

Tax reform

Another reason for Boeing and other big companies such as Lockheed Martin, United Technologies (UTX), 3M (MMM) and General Electric (GE) not giving up their seats on the council was the prospect of a thorough tax reform, which would especially benefit companies that export a lot of products. This reform would boost profits and, in my view, would primarily be beneficial to investors - but, according to Trump, it would also result in job creation.

Unfair advantage Bombardier

Source: The Boeing Company

Boeing’s single aisle product is a commercial success, but it is no secret that it has been under a huge amount of pressure since Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and, more recently Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF), have brought competing products to the market. According to Boeing, Bombardier has received illegal aid from the Canadian government and has dumped its C Series aircraft on the US market, creating an unfair advantage for the Canadian jet maker. Having Trump on ‘quick dial’ means that Boeing has direct access to the most influential person in the US to battle this ‘unfair advantage’ even on the highest political level possible. This is another reason for Muilenberg's decision not to give up his seat on the council before its dissolution.

Mega order from Iran

Source: nyt.com

Boeing wants to sell a significant number of narrow and wide body jets to Iran, with the first delivery planned for 2018. Trump is a firm opponent of the nuclear agreement, which cleared the road for companies to do business with Iran. With demand for wide body jets having cooled since 2015, Boeing needed to look for orders elsewhere and the Iranian market opening was most welcome. Boeing still wants to deliver those jets to Iran and if it wants to do so, the last thing the company would do is embarrass President Trump by abandoning the council.

Conclusion

One could say that Boeing has failed to take a firm stance against hatred, acts of hatred and a political play that divides the country. On the other hand, it can also be said that Boeing is separating its political view from its position at the council and the CEO is acting in the best interest of the shareholders and the US.

For Trump, who has been looking for his support in the working class, but also at high executive level, it is a painful moment to see his council dissociate itself from the president.

As a Boeing shareholder, I have not been particularly worried about Boeing keeping its seat on the council, and I also do not see any negative consequences from Boeing’s decision to keep a position on the council. But also, Boeing should weigh the importance of this decision and see how far it wants to go to create value for shareholders at the expense of principles of equality and respect. So I am not worried, but I can’t say I am comfortable with Boeing’s CEO counseling a president who fails to properly condemn acts of hate and the fact that Boeing did not firmly dissociate itself from the president’s words. It gives the impression that Boeing is currently putting financial gains over some fundamental principles.

Although the council's dissolution means Muilenberg no longer has a seat on it, I do think that there are some positives to his decision. Trump slams those who criticize him, but is likely to remember those who stayed ‘loyal’ to him, and Muilenberg will be one of those people. This could give Muilenberg some space to discuss with Trump some subjects that are important to Boeing, such as a modified Super Hornet, Iran and tax reforms. So, while the council is no longer there, the Trump-Boeing relationship might have become stronger.

Do you think Dennis Muilenberg should have stepped away from the council before it was disbanded? Let me know in the comment section.

