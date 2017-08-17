L Brands: Down 7% On Earnings, But This 6% Yielding Stock Might Have Better Days Ahead

Next year, L Brands will lap much of this, leaving open the possibility of a return to earnings growth in 2018 and beyond.

Unfavorable comps are due to the exit of swimwear and apparel, plus elevated expenses from new store openings and redevelopments.

The reason for the after-hours sell-off is that L Brands cut its earnings guidance for the rest of the year.

L Brands stock has had a terrible year, and fell another 7% on earnings, even though the company beat expectations on the top and bottom line.

By Bob Ciura

Specialty retailer L Brands (LB) has had a very tough year. Shares had already lost 40% of their value year to date, and fell another 7% in after-hours trading on August 16th. The company reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, but L Brands cut its earnings guidance for the remainder of the year.

L Brands looks very attractive as a dividend stock. It has a dividend yield exceeding 6%, due to its plunging share price. It is one of 400 stocks with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see the full list of established 5%+ yielding stocks here.

But, investors also need to be confident that the dividend is secure. The entire retail industry is getting hit hard this year, and L Brands is not immune. It has suffered from falling mall traffic, and its problems are compounded by its decision to exit the swimwear and apparel categories. This has weighed on the company’s flagship Victoria’s Secret brand.

After a long period of suffering, there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel. Next year, the company will anniversary the big declines this year. And, by then, it will also have opened several new stores in China.

This article will discuss why long-term value and income investors might want to take a closer look at L Brands.

Quarterly Review

For the second quarter, L Brands reported earnings per share of $0.48, on revenue of $2.76 billion. The company beat expectations on both measures. Revenue came in $10 million above forecasts, while earnings per share beat expectations by $0.04.

But on a year-over-year basis, the results were ugly. Adjusted earnings per share fell 31% for the quarter, due in large part to a comparable sales decline of 8%.

L Brands operates more than 3,000 company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and China. Its products are also sold in 1,000 additional franchised stores. It has two core brands, which drive the business:

Victoria’s Secret (61% of sales)

Bath & Body Works (30% of sales)

Other (5% of sales)

VS & BBW International (4% of sales)

The ‘Other’ category includes the La Senza and Henri Bendel banners.

L Brands’ declining sales and earnings are due to problems at Victoria’s Secret. Revenue grew across virtually all other segments last quarter, including Bath & Body Works, PINK, La Senza/Henri Bendel, and in the international markets. Victoria’s Secret is the big concern.

This stems from multiple factors, including falling mall traffic, as well as the company’s decision to exit swimwear and apparel. These two categories accounted for 5% of the comparable sales decline at Victoria’s Secret last quarter.

When L Brands made this decision, it gave sound rationale. Swimwear and apparel were selling well, but are not L Brands’ core competencies. And, these categories are cyclical, and L Brands preferred to devote resources to products that sell year-round.

That said, this decision has come at a great cost, which calls into question whether L Brands made the right move.

Growth Prospects

L Brands seems to be a case of good news-bad news. The good news is, L Brands has a good chance at returning to growth. It maintains a long-term growth plan.

Source: Investor Handout, page 18

The bad news is, it likely won’t happen until 2018. Next year, L Brands will anniversary the swimwear and apparel exit. The hope is that earnings will bottom this year, projected at $3.00-$3.20, and begin growing again next year, once the swimwear and apparel declines are out of the way.

It is not as if L Brands has no growth catalysts. Quite the opposite.

Bath & Body Works continues to expand, with 5.2% sales growth over the first six months of 2017. Other growth catalysts include La Senza and Henri Bendel, and new geographic markets. “Other” segment and international sales increased by 9% over the first half of 2017. These two segments make up slightly less than 10% of total sales, but this stands to increase going forward.

International sales increased 10% in 2016, with more to come, particularly when it comes to China.

And, as far as Victoria’s Secret is concerned, it still has a strong brand.

Source: Investor Handout, page 20

Eroding mall traffic is a concern, but even if consumer demand shifts to online, Victoria’s Secret is still a sought-after brand. For example, a fashion, retail, and beauty product market research report issued by Conde Nast in April, found that Victoria’s Secret scored the highest brand favorability rating among millenials, a key demographic.

In a national survey of more than 2,300 U.S. consumers aged 13-34, conducted last November and December, Victoria’s Secret received a favorability rating of 56%. The next highest-ranked company, Sephora, received a favorability rating of 38%. This indicates L Brands can shield itself from being “Amazoned”, which is arguably the biggest threat facing retailers.

China is a huge long-term growth opportunity. There were zero Victoria’s Secret stores open in China at the beginning of 2017, but earlier this year the company opened its first two stores there. This included the first full-assortment Victoria’s Secret, a 25,000-square foot, four-story building in Shanghai. L Brands plans to open four more full-assortment stores in 2017, and another 10-12 stores in 2018.

Valuation & Dividends

Investors willing to buy the stock during this period of uncertainty can do so at a low price. Based on 2016 earnings per share of $3.98, L Brands trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Of course, the company expects earnings to decline this year, which needs to be factored in. At the midpoint of its revised guidance, L Brands trades for a 2017 price-to-earnings ratio of 12.

L Brands clearly does not look expensive, but it may not be cheap either. It is not uncommon to see retail stocks with single-digit price-to-earnings ratios. If L Brands’ earnings continue to decline, the valuation multiple will likely follow suit.

Still, a low double-digit multiple is not a bad price for a high-quality brand, and the prospect of long-term growth. As a result, a lot is riding on whether L Brands can stabilize earnings. Fortunately, its earnings still comfortably cover its dividend.

The company has a current dividend payout of $2.40 per share, which represents a 75%-80% payout ratio, in terms of anticipated 2017 earnings. This is on the high side, but is manageable, provided earnings bottom out this year.

Final Thoughts

L Brands posted ugly results over the first half of 2017, and the decision to exit swimwear and apparel is looking worse with each passing quarter. A lot is riding on management’s decision to exit two categories which were performing well.

That said, the first and second quarter of the year are much less important than the second half of the year, particularly the fourth quarter. And, 2018 could be much better for L Brands, once it anniversaries the category exits. Looking even further, China stands to be a major long-term growth opportunity.

As a result, for investors with a long-term focus and a preference for high dividend yields, L Brands might be worth considering here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.