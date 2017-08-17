Google's Diversification Is Unmatched

The major headline on the quarter for Google (GOOG, GOOGL) was that they have to pay Apple (AAPL) for every Google search made on an iPhone. This resulted in larger traffic acquisition costs, which hurt margins. It looks like Google is going to have to just manage through this environment. They are still placed well and had a phenomenal quarter. Paid clicks are up 52% year-over-year and cost per click is down 23% year over year. With these things being said, the price to pay to acquire the additional traffic is worth it so far.

Google's smaller segments are also growing. YouTube has 1.5 billion monthly users who, on average, watch 60 minutes of video content per day. That average view time was only 30 minutes a year ago. Google Cloud's partnership with SAP continues to run well. Google Assistant software is placed within 70 different automation devices, opposed to Amazon Echo's Alexa, which is a standalone device. They are casting a wide net and exposing consumers to their products efficiently.

Please check out our YouTube channel and watch our new Young Bucks show!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.