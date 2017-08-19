A 9% Yield, Record Earnings, Very Strong Coverage, And More Growth Due In 2017 For This Niche LP

Remember the song, "What A Difference A Day Makes"? We'd like to abridge that title to "What A Difference A Quarter Makes" for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), one of our long-term holdings, which just did a complete turnaround vs. a sub-par Q1 '17. It reported record revenues (up by 18%), EBITDA (up by 27%), and distributable cash flow (up by 27%). Although net income wasn't a company record, it grew by 46% in Q2.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company, and Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS is its sponsor. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, UK.

To say that shuttle tankers are a niche industry would be an understatement - these tankers comprise only around 1% of the world's conventional tanker fleet, and are a vital key solution for oil companies looking to monetize their product. Since many ports don't have the infrastructure to accommodate large tankers, producers charter shuttle tankers to get their oil into port. These are specialized vessels that take 2.5-3 years to build, so there isn't a lot of speculative new-building going on in this industry.

Fleet

Like many of the high yield stocks and LPs we cover in our articles, KNOP works on long term, fee-based contracts, with strong counter-parties such as Statoil (NYSE:STO), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). This serves to provide stable cash flow for distributions. The company now has an average of 4.6 years left on its fleet's contracts, with an additional average of 4.5 years extension at the charters' option.

KNOP's management has grown the fleet by 250% since the IPO. Its fleet also has an age advantage - at the end of Q2, the KNOT fleet of 13 vessels had an average age of 4.3 years compared to the rest of industry average for shuttle tankers of around 12 years.

(Source: KNOP site)

Distributions

Management has kept the quarterly distribution steady at $.52 over the past eight quarters. When asked about potential future distribution growth on the Q2 earnings call, it said:

"We have raised funds between $21 and $29 per unit and many of our common unit holders have remained loyal, so we do not want to dilute, and we see double-digit distributions as a signal that investors would rather prefer increased coverage and investments, and secondly, de-leveraging rather than increasing dividends". "The reality is today, at 9%, and the unit price not going up too much, we’re comfortable at the distribution level. If the unit went up to $25, $26 and obviously we would definitely increase distribution".

KNOP pays its distributions in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle for LPs, but there's a big difference at tax time: unlike most LPs, it's elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes, so investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form (We can almost hear a collective sigh of relief coming from accounting offices across the globe).

Q1 '17 was rough for KNOP - its coverage dipped below 1x in Q1 for the first time, due mainly to a lengthy scheduled off-hire and acquisition timing issues (The coverage ratio dropped primarily due to the equity being raised before assets were dropped into the MLP).

But look how it's bounced back in Q2: the company had its highest distribution coverage ever, at 1.43x, thanks to record distributable cash flow, as new assets kicked in.

Management's DCF calculations are straightforward - it adds back depreciation and amortization, plus non-cash items and unrealized losses, while deducting capex preferred distributions and unrealized losses.

(Source: KNOP site)

Earnings

Management posted guidance for 2017 earlier in the year. We wanted to get an idea of how its actual Q1-2 figures compared to its 2017 guidance so far, so we put together this table, which merely pro-rates guidance growth.

At first blush, it looks like it's not performing up to snuff since it hasn't hit its pro-rated low end guidance. However, that's due to that sub-par Q1, when it didn't have the full benefit of the new assets.

Fast forward to Q2, and it actually exceeded its pro-rated high end guidance figures for net income, EBITDA, DCF, and distribution coverage.

How'd it do it? Those new drop-down acquisitions. It received full quarterly earnings from the Tordis Knutsen vessel, and approximately one month of earnings from the Vigdis Knutsen, which closed on June 1, 2017.

But wait, there's more growth on the way in Q3 and Q4: Management said on the earnings call:

"The outlook for the third quarter should improve further as the (Vigdis) Knutsen will be on hire for this whole quarter". (Emphasis ours)

In addition, on August 15th, the partnership entered an agreement to purchase the shares of the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Lena Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers for $142M - with delivery effective from the start of October 2017. Management expects the Lena Knutsen to contribute $15.8M in EBITDA annually, so that will further increase Q4 earnings.

Management estimates that the Lena's $15.8M in EBITDA should cover its interest charges by over 5x.

(Source: KNOP site)

The Lena was delivered in June 2017 and should commence a five-year charter to Royal Dutch Shell in September 2017 until Q3 2022.

In the year to date, management has raised about $145 million of new equity to finance the new acquisitions, which has grown total units by 9%. Coverage has risen by 6.6%, with revenue up 10%, EBITDA up 11%, and DCF up by 13% over the past four quarters.

Options

KNOP's covered call yields aren't that compelling at the moment.

Performance

KNOP has outperformed the market and the Guggenheim Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) over the past year, but has trailed in 2017.

Management has also been working on renewing/extending contracts for some of its vessels which had contracts expiring in late 2017 (Windsor Knutsen) and in 2018 (Hilda and Torill Knutsen). So far, it's gotten the Windsor extended to October 2018.

The company addressed this on the Q2 earnings call:

"The Windsor Knutsen has been on a two-year contract from 13th of October 2015 with Brazil Shipping, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell with a further six years of extension options. In July ’17, the first option is listed taken charter codes reaching October 2018."

It still has plenty of time to re-contract the Hilda Knutsen and Torill Knutsen, whose contracts expire at the end of Q3 '18 and Q4 '18, respectively. Also in its favor is the fact that these are highly specialized vessels, which would take 2.5 to 3 years to replace.

Privately held Preferred Units - Management sold a total of 4.1M preferred units in two private placements in February and May.



These 8% (~$2/unit annually) preferred distributions will take seniority over common units in any liquidation scenario, in addition to lessening the amount of DCF available to pay common unit distributions, by around $1-2M/quarter.

However, as we detailed above, KNOP's distribution coverage just hit a record in Q2 '17, even after accounting for the preferred payouts.

Analysts' Price Targets

KNOP was sitting right around analysts' average price target of $22.90 at press time.

Valuations

Since the shuttle tanker industry is so small, there aren't a whole lot of comps. Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) is very active in the shuttle biz, but has been "lost at sea" over the past two years, as it cut its quarterly distribution from $.56 to $.11 in February 2016, and just cut it again to $.01 as part of the following deal.

Teekay announced a major restructuring deal in late July for a strategic partnership with Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU). As part of the deal, Brookfield will become a co-sponsor of TOO via investing $610 million in Teekay Offshore at a price of $2.50 per common unit and receive 65.5 million Teekay Offshore warrants. Following the investment, Brookfield will own approximately 60% and Teekay (NYSE:TK) will own approximately 14% of the common units of Teekay Offshore.

Generally speaking, KNOP's 8.80 Price/DCF is toward the middle of DCF valuations we've seen recently, which ran from 6+ to ~10+. However, with its new assets continuing to kick in more DCF over the next two quarters, that valuation could get cheaper if the units don't rise in price.

Financials

Like most LPs, KNOP's debt ratios wax and wane quarterly as it takes on more debt, and then its assets begin contributing to earnings. Q1 '17 saw a high point, at 7.15x, which fell substantially - down to 5.69 as of Q2 '17. As noted previously, management is focused more on deleveraging than increasing distributions - we should see KNOP's Net Debt/EBITDA ratio subside by the end of 2017.

ROA and ROE got back on track in Q2 '17, after dipping in Q1 '17.

Here are some financial comps for KNOP vs. TOO. However, TOO's numbers may change substantially, after the Brookfield deal:

Debt & Liquidity

"We do not have any loan maturities before the second half of 2018, primarily $275.6M outstanding, we are looking at this with a view to refinance before the end of the year. The total interest bearing debt outstanding was about $906 million. This has increased due to the acquisitions of the Tordis and Vigdis vessels." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call)

Management also discussed its 2017 funding efforts on the earnings call:

"We raised about $145 million of new equity and a $100 million of lump-sum debt, together with $25 million in credit facilities, all on attractive terms."

That equity raise included two preferred unit offerings, which, unfortunately for retail investors, were sold privately.

Here are KNOP's long-term liabilities and equity for Q2 '17 (on the left) vs. 12/31/16:

(Source: KNOP site)

Summary

We're upgrading KNOP to a long-term buy in light of its rapidly improving earnings, its strong distribution coverage, its strong, long-term contract base, its niche positioning, and its attractive 9% distribution yield.

