Subtle But Strong Clues Suggest Dish Network's Chairman And CEO Back At The Bargaining Tables

Amidst the rumors Chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen has gone to a strategy that has worked for him in the past.

In this piece, I will provide clues, which may show that Dish Network shares (DISH) are headed for much higher valuations than current levels. This is not an “Insider Buying Story.” The clues are subtle (my favorite kind) and will require a bit of a preface in order to be understood. So, please stay with me…

Many of you who are familiar with my work over the years may recall that I have a particular problem with blanket assumptions, especially when it comes to insider buying. Once a reliable signal before the Internet of Things days and prior to the wide distribution of Insider Trading data, early followers could take an event of an insider buying their own company’s shares to the bank. At the time, the assumption was always that insiders could sell for any number of reasons, but buying? Ahhh, that could only be solely for the profit motive.

This assumption, from the dark ages, has more holes in it now than the sum of all the golf courses owned by a particular U.S. President. You see, in the ’80’s I began to distribute, through my old company, Invest/Net, insider data to leading newspapers around the county. By mid-decade, over 180 publications were receiving our insider feeds. It was all new at the time. The media loved it. It turned out, when it came to insider purchases, insiders really loved it. I remember one instance where a particular bank CEO called me to tell me how the news of his recent purchases was better than spending money on advertising. He was not alone.

As the acceptance and cognizance of insider information evolved, so did creative moves by companies designed to showcase their insiders “eating in their own restaurant.” First came the outrageous and now defunct practice of companies loaning money to their insiders to buy shares, with only the posting of the purchased shares for collateral. There are many incidences of such practice, not the least of which propagated by the ’90’s management team of the old Conseco Corp. At the time, I was happy to collaborate with an old friend, Herb Greenberg, on this in the article below:

[Herb's Hotline: Lernout's Latest Attempt to Tout Its Stock]

Once The Street was onto the loan game, companies began new practices such as touting insider ownership requirements. And let’s not forget the token buys by certain insiders who had sold many millions worth of their respective companies shares near their peaks only pick up a few thousand bucks worth of the stuff after the shares tanked.

To wit, I have spent the latter part of my career searching for alternative, more subtle, evidence of bullish thinking by insiders. Thinking that is highly unlikely to be connected with any sort of hype, yet speaks loudly to me. Today, I am going to show you a fascinating one:

The strategy involves the depositing of insider shares in Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts, or GRATs. A GRAT is a generation skipping trust and a well-documented estate planning vehicle. So well known are GRATs, the simple example below, as explained by Investopedia, is sufficient at this time:

“A Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT) is an estate planning technique that minimizes the tax liability existing when intergenerational transfers of estate assets occur. Under these plans, an irrevocable trust is created for a certain term or period of time. The individual establishing the trust pays a tax when the trust is established. Assets are placed under the trust and then an annuity is paid out every year. When the trust expires the beneficiary receives the assets tax free.”

These trusts can work well. Take a look at this 2015 Forbes article containing some great examples:

[Tax-Free Transfer: GRATs Are Great]

It is not a difficult exercise to understand that a GRAT funded with an insider’s equity works best when that person creates the trust when he/she suspects the probability of the shares deposited to move higher by the end of the trusts life. Although it is true that should the deposited shares drop during the trust’s life, there is no real penalty (other than the outright depreciation of the shares’ value), the formation of the vehicle implies a timing element. It’s fairly academic: If an insider is thinking about firing up a GRAT, it is unlikely that the person would choose to do so if he/she suspected some negative developments on the horizon. Conversely, if the insider suspects higher share prices ahead, the time to create and fund the GRAT is sooner rather than later.

This is not meant to imply that any time a GRAT is formed, investors should assume good news (back to my “blanket assumption” caveat). These things are created regularly and are typically small in nature. But there are times when certain influential (read: controlling) insiders move large blocks of shares into GRATs. When such individuals (founders, large shareholders etc.) are in a position to effect significant strategic decisions involving their companies future, my attention is raised.

There is no better, and no more potentially actionable, example of this strategy than that of Dish Network’s (DISH) Chairman, CEO and controlling shareholder, Charlie Ergen. Ergen’s GRAT timing with Dish Network (DISH) shares have been correlated with success in the past and he is again at the game.

DISH has been highly suspected as a merger candidate, given its need to get into the wireless game. The high costs of such a venture, however are considered not only prohibitive but also potentially damaging to its balance sheet. Much more palatable, and much more touted, is a potential merger of DISH with an existing wireless provider. In the recent past, Verizon has shown up in this discussion. This past January, an Investor's Business Daily article cited speculation by Morgan Stanley that Verizon Communications (VZ) could offer $85 per share for Dish Network (DISH) and its wireless spectrum:

[Dish Upgraded, Stock Rises On Verizon Takeout Scenarios]

Then in February, according to the article below, T-Mobile CEO John Legere offered the following “I predict 2017 will mark the end of Dish as we know it”…”This time next year, they’ll no longer be a standalone entity.” This, of course, threw T-Mobile into the speculation mill:

Why Rumors of T-Mobile Buying Dish Network Are Heating Up

Then, on June 8th, the name “Amazon” popped into the ring. This a new twist since Amazon, of course, is not a wireless carrier and, like DISH, would benefit in a partnership that would take it into that business:

[Amazon and Dish Network could be exploring potential wireless partnership, according to a report]

Something extremely interesting occurred in late May, prior to the recent Amazon speculation. Ergen, who has been both prolific and timely with his GRAT creations over the past 10 years, entered into his latest on May 30 of this year (expiring on that date in 2020). This one involves 40 million shares at around the $66 level. Prior to this, his next previous GRAT effort was 32 million shares deposited into a similar 3 year trust, created on November 30, 2015 (expiring on the same date in 2018) with the shares trading at $61.50. The 2015 GRAT was the first of Ergen’s since very large efforts back between September, 2008 and November, 2010 (see chart below) totaling 200 million shares between them.

Charlie Ergen's GRAT Formation Dates... In shares, in Millions

Again, this speaks to timing. The earlier GRATS covered a 30 month time period and occurred at an averaged price of about $23 each. DISH shares began an ascent, beginning in 2011, that would result in an over 300% move by late 2014. During the five-year period after the final 2010 GRAT, Ergen refrained from entering into any new such formations.

In late 2015 he began anew with his GRAT strategy, but this time at triple the price of his earlier efforts. This, as rumors of combinations heated up anew:

[With T-Mobile Deal Dead In The Water, Dish Could Lease Spectrum To Verizon]

And now, just this past May and one week prior to rumors of a possible Amazon/Dish deal, Ergen opens up his latest GRAT covering 40 million shares at his highest price on record.

The names of possible merger combinations for DISH are numerous. The outcome of any potential transaction is, of course, impossible to predict. As I handicap this scenario however, given his latest movements, I would find it hard to believe that Charlie Ergen is not again active at the Poker tables and betting on a good hand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.