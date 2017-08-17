FOMC Minutes: In Disagreement

The minutes of the July’s FOMC meeting were released on Wednesday. Given the recent Yellen statements that the ‘core’ inflation movements will be the main hike drivers, the market focus in the FOMC minutes was largely on the discussion regarding the inflation outlook.

Regarding inflation, the statement stated the following:

“The staff’s forecast for consumer price inflation, as measured by the change in the PCE price index, was revised down slightly for 2017 in response to weaker-thanexpected incoming data for inflation. As a result, inflation this year was expected to be similar in magnitude to last year, with an upturn in the prices for food and non energy imports offset by a slower increase in core PCE prices and weaker energy prices. Beyond 2017, the forecast was little revised from the previous projection, as the recent weakness in inflation was viewed as transitory. The staff continued to project that inflation would increase in the next couple of years and that it would be close to the Committee’s longer-run objective in 2018 and at 2 percent in 2019.“

Also, the FOMC discussed the recent inflation underperformance. The minutes indicate that the FOMC members’ opinions regarding inflation differ quite a bit. While some participants noted that much of the recent decline in inflation reflects idiosyncratic factors and residual seasonality, some participants see some likelihood that inflation might remain below 2% for longer than currently expected. Also, the FOMC is divided what conclusions to draw from the recent inflation softness. It seems like some FOMC members would prefer to wait until inflation picks up in order to opt for the next rate hike.

At the same time, some FOMC members fear that the economy is overheating and see risks to financial stability. In their opinion, a delay in gradually removing policy accommodation could result in an overshooting of the Committee’s inflation objective that would likely be costly to reverse. Also, they stated that a delay could lead to an intensification of financial stability risks or to other imbalances that might prove difficult to unwind. Elsewhere, the FOMC has rather positive assessment on the current economic situation and outlook.

The EUR/USD already faced a correction in the past few days on the back of surprisingly well US hard data and a release of rather dovish ECB statement from their last meeting in July. However, I believe that a more significant EUR/USD correction is still ahead of us in the rest of the year due to two main reasons. First of all, growth acceleration, strengthening labor market and unemployment below its estimated natural level should be enough to convince the Fed to deliver another 25bp rate hike this year. Moreover, the equity indices have reached their record highs recently and the last thing that the Fed wants is to overheat the economy once again. The second reason in favor of my view is that I expect that the ECB’s exit from bond purchases will be much slower and gradual than the market currently expects. The stronger euro will further weight on the already subdued euro zone's inflation and the ECB will have to sustain from anything that might be interpret as increased hawkishness and further boost the euro. The ECB already voiced concerns about the euro appreciation on their latest meeting in July.

