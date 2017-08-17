Advance Auto: Time To Be Greedy

Photo credit

Advance Auto (AAP) has undergone one of the most epic implosions I’ve ever seen from a company that used to be considered among the best in its field. AAP has been a tremendously successful retailer for a very long time, but as you can see from the chart below, investors have completely abandoned the stock. The most recent culprit was a very unfortunate Q2 earnings report and the action looked like capitulation selling if I’ve ever seen it. But does that mean AAP is a buy here? It certainly looks that way to me.

There isn’t much to say about the chart other than it is downright hideous. The stock traded in a pretty wide channel for better than a year but a couple of months ago, waning sentiment sent shares out of the channel and the selling hasn’t stopped since. The stock hit just $82 a couple of days ago and while Wednesday’s rally was impressive, surely that is little solace to those who’ve been holding and waiting for a rebound. The major moving averages are both very negatively sloped at this point and the momentum indicators have been taken to the woodshed so there isn’t much to like from a technical perspective. But the value investor in me thinks there’s something here even if the chart is horrendous.

In terms of the quarter itself, there also wasn’t a great deal to like. That is, except for comp sales. We all know that retailers of all sorts are struggling with comp sales but AAP was a little early to the party and began struggling several quarters ago. In fact, its Q2 from last year was a -4.1%, showing so the fact that it was flat this year is actually quite the improvement. Of course, that means that its comps were 4.1% lower than Q2 of 2015 so that’s not great, but hey, at least they didn’t fall again. So there’s that.

I do think that AAP seems to have found a bottom in terms of comp sales declines. The first half of this year has put in a -1.5% comp versus -2.8% last year, and while that still means comps are declining, the declines are getting smaller, and if the second half can come through with something that isn’t terrible, the stage is set for a rebound in 2018. AAP did guide rather alarmingly for a -1% to -3% for the entire year, implying that comps are going to worsen as the midpoint of that guidance is 50bps worse than what it produced for the first half. However, I think management put out some ‘kitchen sink’ guidance that it thinks it can beat. If that’s the case, $92 is going to prove to be a tremendous buy point. If not, well, you know the rest.

AAP is also moving the wrong direction with respect to margins as it saw operating profits fall 220bps to 8.6%. That’s a huge decline and while many retailers would be tickled to have 8.6% operating profits, that isn’t AAP’s style. Gross margins fell 90bps on unfavorable mix, supply chain costs and commodity headwinds. That’s not totally unexpected considering how weak comps have been and part of the decline in gross margins was due to its planned inventory reduction. But still, gross margins don’t look great here.

And the move up in SG&A costs isn’t helping as those rose 120bps as AAP is simply spending too much money. Its revenue is flat so its SG&A costs should be flat or lower, not moving up by $30M+. I’m disappointed AAP is still spending like it has comp sales growth because it hasn’t for a while and thus, should be exercising some spending discipline, but isn’t. That will hold back margins whether or not comps and gross margins improve so I’m disappointed in a lack of progress.

Guidance was horrible but as I said, I think management knew this was going to get ugly and decided to just go for it. As a result, I think what management presented is a worst case scenario and the good news for all of us is that this is what is now priced into the stock. Even after Wednesday’s strong rally, the stock is still under 13 times next year’s earnings. Importantly, analysts have AAP returning to sales growth in 2018 and that should help with margins. As a result, the EPS rebound that is forecast for next year should come to fruition barring some unforeseen disaster.

I must say that I was a bit shocked by just how quickly and brutally this stock sold off. Make no mistake; this is not the best auto parts retailer. However, it is cheap enough now that it doesn’t have to be and it looks to me like now is the time to be greedy.