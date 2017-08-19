PRO Weekly Digest: Investing In Compounders At A Discount With Long Hill Road Capital

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage as well as feature interviews and other notable goings-on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Long Hill Road Capital manages a long-only investment partnership focusing on businesses with competitive advantages and long growth runways that are cheap and unpopular. We emailed with Long Hill Road Capital about the lesson learned by “only” doubling their money in NFLX, how to determine if a company is merely unpopular or structurally impaired and a key requirement for investing in special situations.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss how you manage risk in your long-only portfolio?

Long Hill Road Capital: It is important to define “risk” before we discuss it. Most people consider stock price volatility to be risk, but I don’t agree with that. If one has a long-term perspective, risk is the likelihood of losing money on a permanent basis. So to manage risk, I therefore try to make investments that have a remote chance of incurring a permanent loss. There are two ways I try to do that. First, I buy high-quality businesses that have durable competitive advantages, long growth runways, and honest and effective management teams. I avoid companies that face serious risks related to new competition, changes in technology, and changes in consumer preferences, as well as companies that have significant levels of financial leverage. Generally speaking, if I can’t say with a high degree of confidence that a company will be much larger and more profitable 10 years from now, it is an automatic pass.

Second, I try to invest in these companies when they are temporarily out of favor with the investment community and trading at prices that reflect modest long-term expectations. Typically, that occurs when they have reported a weak quarter or there is some other temporary headwind. If I can assume very muted long-term expectations for the business and still underwrite a strong double-digit annual stock price return, that can be very interesting.

Another risk to manage is my own activity. Sometimes when people are watching stock prices rise and fall on a daily basis and are constantly dialed into the short-term news flow, it can be easy to overthink things and overtrade. It can be easy to try to be too clever. This can lead to mistakes. To avoid this, I think of my investments as ownership stakes in private businesses that do not trade publicly. Thinking of them in this way forces me to ignore the day-to-day fluctuations and focus solely on the things that matter to long-term business owners: revenues, profits, cash flows, capital allocation, and the risks and opportunities facing the business. The more I can think like an owner, the better the partnership’s long-term results should be.

SA: Can you discuss how your investor base is a competitive advantage? On the flip side, can you discuss what happens when the investing style of the PM and the temperament (or lack thereof) of the investor base are not aligned?

LHRC: I consider investing with a long-term perspective to be the biggest “edge” an investor can have these days. But managers can only invest with a long-term perspective if their investors also have a long-term perspective. If I let investors with a short-term mindset into my partnership, they would be disappointed when I inevitably report a bad quarter or year of performance. They would probably withdraw from the partnership, which would be a bad outcome for all parties. I would also never want their short-term mindset and desire for quick returns to influence my long-term investment approach.

Most managers are willing to accept any type of investor because it is difficult to turn down assets. The result is they know they are judged on their very short-term performance, which causes them to target short-term returns, which are very difficult to generate consistently, and ignore longer-term opportunities. The result is that managers who have a long-term approach and an aligned investor base can capitalize on those overlooked long-term opportunities.

SA: You have a longer holding period than most (5-10 years to forever) - what would cause you to sell a holding either for a profit or a loss? Have you learned any lessons (the easy or hard way) in terms of when to sell?

LHRC: Forever is the ideal holding period but few investments will end up making that cut. The world changes a lot over 10 or 20 or 30 years and only the rare company will continue to thrive forever. As a result, I think of 5-10 years as the practical holding period for most of my investments.

I sell my holdings for two reasons. One, the stock price becomes overvalued given the long-term expectations I’m willing to underwrite. In a good outcome, this happens when the stock price rises significantly such that the discount between my appraisal of value and the price narrows or disappears. Generally, the higher quality the business, the more flexibility I have with this. In a bad outcome, something causes me to lower my long-term expectations and appraisal of value to the point where the stock is no longer trading at a sufficient discount. With high-quality companies and reasonably good judgment on my part, good outcomes should continue to outnumber bad outcomes. The other main reason I sell is to reallocate the capital to clearly superior opportunities. It is also prudent sometimes to trim positions if the position size becomes too large.

I’ve learned so many lessons over my career. At my old firm, thanks to my former partner’s insights, we made Netflix our largest position after the Quixster debacle in 2012. The stock had been decimated and sentiment was universally negative. NFLX was a 20% position at an average cost of about $70 at the time, which is about $10 in today’s terms (adjusted for the 7-for-1 split). The drumbeat that Netflix’s content costs would spiral out of control or that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was going to destroy Netflix, or one of several other bearish points was incessant. We were convinced it was all wrong. Netflix was the clear leader in a huge market, with an underpriced offering, and a visionary leader. Netflix would only have to pay $1 more than the next highest bidder for content, and given Netflix’s rapidly growing scale, there would be a very limited number of bidders who could make the economics work. Amazon was a formidable competitor but Netflix could still prosper without it being a winner-take-all market. Backing out a conservative run-off value for the DVD-by-mail business, the streaming business was trading at a ridiculous 1.2x revenue. To make a long story short, the stock doubled within about six months and we sold our whole position. Since then, the stock has appreciated another nine-fold. In hindsight, we were too rigid in our appraisal of value and too strict in our sell discipline in light of Netflix’s long-term opportunity. The lesson I learned was I should have a different sell discipline with compounder-type investments than with the lower quality businesses I used to invest in. If the same circumstances happened today, I would trim the outsized position after it doubled but maintain a more modest 5-8% position for the long-term.

SA: How do you identify when a company is simply unpopular (with the fundamentals still being intact) rather than structurally impaired? What key factors do you look for? Can you give examples of each?

LHRC: That is the big challenge, and it is always a case-by-case basis. I ask myself if the headwinds facing a company are likely to be transitory or could they be permanent. For example, I think the headwinds facing many bricks ‘n mortar retail companies are likely to be permanent given Amazon and the long-term structural tailwinds of e-commerce. I am very reluctant to invest in any retailer not named Amazon for this reason. That might cause me to miss some opportunities, but I think it will also cause me to avoid a lot of mistakes. Today, the auto parts retailers are trading at low headline multiples and some consider them cheap. That’s possible, but I worry about the long-term impact on these businesses from electric vehicles, which have far fewer parts. It seems like only a matter of time before all cars are electric. Given value is the present value of future free cash flow, I find businesses like these difficult to value given my ignorance of their futures. That doesn’t mean they aren’t good investments right now; I just don’t know.

On the flip side, we invested in Amazon in 2014. It was very out-of-favor and unpopular at the time because the market failed to distinguish between operating losses and aggressive investment spending. The sell-side proclaimed that investors would “throw in the towel” on Jeff Bezos and his “long-term” business approach. Amazon was an unprofitable “charitable organization” run for the benefit of consumers, not a profit-making business, one journalist wrote. We disagreed. We understood that Amazon was investing an enormous sum of money in a dizzying array of growth opportunities and most of these investments were running through its income statement, depressing current reported earnings. Amazon’s long-term future was extraordinarily bright, given its unsurmountable competitive advantages and e-commerce’s single-digit share of U.S. retail sales and an even lower share around the world. We talked with a former employee of Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) who educated us on Amazon’s dominance and long-term opportunity in the global public cloud market, which has an estimated total addressable market of over $1 trillion.

This was a clear example of a business with intact fundamentals and a bright future that was simply temporarily unpopular because it was reporting operating losses. Amazon had 8-9% operating margins in its North America segment about a decade earlier, so I asked myself whether Amazon had become grossly more inefficient in North America despite literally having 17x the revenue, or whether it was more likely just reinvesting its profits into growth, depressing margins. Fulfillment centers only ramp up over a few years to reach mature contribution profits, new category expansion causes losses at first, and hiring thousands upon thousands of people causes expenses to grow before they contribute to revenue. The answer was clear to me. Amazon's stock has more than tripled since then, and it remains a core long-term holding.

SA: You make a compelling SOTP case in your initiation and update on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) - can you walk us through why this opportunity exists and the catalysts to close the discount to intrinsic value? If the mispricing persists for much longer, do you expect a strategic or even financial acquirer to act?

LHRC: TripAdvisor’s stock is trading very cheaply for a number of reasons. From a high level, this is a stock that has fallen over 60% from its 2014 high. There have been numerous bullish cases made since then and all have been wrong or too early. Management was very optimistic about Instant Booking’s prospects, which have failed to pan out so far. Pushing Instant Booking on users despite it not offering the lowest hotel prices caused user monetization to fall significantly. When user monetization falls, the company dials back its marketing spending due to ROI hurdles, so there was a dual headwind to revenue growth. The company is also facing a headwind from the mix shift of its users to mobile users from desktop or tablet. Mobile users monetize at a much lower level, which causes a headwind to revenue growth. Despite the company’s struggles, TRIP still trades a high headline P/E multiple, which many investors, wrongly in my opinion, focus on. The optically high valuation, the headwinds the company is facing, and management’s missteps have created intense skepticism among most market participants. Short interest is 18% of the float, and the sell-side is very pessimistic with just 3 buy ratings, 19 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings.

As far as catalysts, I believe value - if you’re right about it - becomes its own catalyst. That said, the company has appeared to have turned a corner after lapping the Instant Booking headwinds. In the hotel segment, user monetization in the U.S. is back to “pre-IB” levels and the company is increasing its marketing spending again, which should provide a dual tailwind to U.S. hotel revenues. The overlooked non-hotel business is on fire, growing 35% last quarter on a constant-currency basis, and is turning profitable this year. The non-U.S. hotel business has been improving and appears to have returned to modest growth last quarter. Importantly, mobile monetization increased 8% in the first quarter and around 19% last quarter, so the headwind from the mix shift to mobile is being offset by improving mobile monetization and rapidly growing mobile users. On a long-term basis, the mix shift to mobile could be transformational for TripAdvisor as mobile monetization increases because mobile user acquisition costs are so low; repeat app usage is free, a portion of mobile web users are free due to the organic content draw, and the paid portion of mobile web costs less per click than desktop. Finally, the company redesigned its website and app to be much cleaner and focus more on hotel price comparison features, which is what drives monetization, and launched a $150 million annual television ad campaign, highlighting the fact that TripAdvisor now searches over 200 other sites to find you the lowest price on your ideal hotel. Management is seeing early signs of success with this campaign, and I believe hotel revenue growth should accelerate next year as a result.

My preferred way to illustrate the mispricing here is to value the non-hotel segment first. This is a business with incredible long-term economics, especially the attractions business, and is firing on all cylinders. It has high user monetization not unlike the hotel OTAs, yet it also has the low user acquisition costs that TripAdvisor has, thanks to its content and heavy app usage in-destination. That could cause this business to have operating margins well north of 50% one day. I value the non-hotel segment at $2.3 billion or more today. When I back that out of the current enterprise value of around $5.3 billion, it implies that the core hotel business is trading for $3.0 billion. That is close to 2x revenue or around 13x EBITDA (including stock-based compensation as a real expense; ex-SBC and it is under 10x adjusted EBITDA). Given the company’s advantaged competitive position in the structurally growing online travel market, its massive user base, and its attractive long-term economics, that is a clear bargain.

If the mispricing persists, it is possible the company could be acquired by one of several larger Internet companies. There are actually a couple signs that jumped out at me as indicating a possible acquisition could be in the works. Admittedly, this is speculative and not part of my investment rationale.

First, the company bought back stock aggressively at $50, $42, and $39 over the last three quarters, but has recently failed to authorize a new buyback plan when the former one was fully utilized. I can only think of two good reasons why this might be. One, the company is saving its cash for a decent-sized acquisition, or two, it cannot authorize a new plan to repurchase shares because it is in talks to potentially sell the company, which is material non-public information (“MNPI”). The company could continue buying under its last authorization in May and June because it repurchases under a 10b5-1 plan, which allows it to repurchase shares even if it comes into possession of MNPI. But I highly doubt the company could actively authorize a new plan when in possession of MNPI.

Second, the company disclosed in its last 10-Q filing that it adopted a new executive severance plan that would come into play if a change in control occurred. This does not guarantee the company is sold anytime soon, but it is definitely eye-brow raising. Boards do not go to the trouble for no reason. I have seen a company adopt a similar amendment to its change-in-control compensation terms and get acquired six weeks later.

While an acquisition is possible, I would prefer the company to remain independent and continue to compound its value over 5-10 years. That said, if the takeover price is high enough and shareholders could at least have the option of receiving shares in the acquiring company, I could support it.

When I step back, I see TRIP as a one-way bet. If the hotel business accelerates over the next few years, as I expect, I think the stock price will be a multi-bagger over time. If the hotel business fails to reaccelerate despite management’s best efforts, which I don’t expect, I think Liberty TripAdvisor, the controlling shareholder, would entertain offers for the company. Potential bidders include Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), Airbnb (Private:AIRB), Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and others. TripAdvisor Chairman Greg Maffei even highlighted the potential bidders at the Deutsche Bank conference in February. Given multiple bidders and a truly one-of-a-kind asset, I would expect any acquisition in the near term to occur at a price approaching $100 per share, or more than double its current price of $41 per share. So in a good outcome, we’ll make multiples on our money over the next several years; in a bad outcome, we would more than double our money. I have seen worse odds than that.

SA: As it relates to your thesis on Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and in general, can you discuss how you analyze the mispricing and implied probabilities of certain strategies (merger arb, special situations, etc.) to determine where the market may have it wrong?

LHRC: I no longer invest in a lot of special situations, but the key is to invest at a price that either provides a good return in a short period of time or a flat return at worst. Merger arb is not something that provides a flat return at worst, so that doesn’t interest me.

With the Dover Motorsports thesis, the company had announced the sale of its very valuable non-core real estate, and the stock had jumped before falling back to the prior unaffected price. If the real estate was sold at the terms specified, the stock would have soared; if the sale did not go through, I felt the stock price had limited, if any, downside, given the valuation and the fact that the stock had fallen back to the unaffected price. The company now appears to only be selling a fraction of its real estate, not the whole parcel, so the stock is flat to down slightly.

A special situation I was involved in years ago was Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO). To make a long story short, if it was awarded the damages it was due in court, the stock would double. We looked at the case, we hired an attorney who specialized in the relevant aspects of the law, we attended the key court session. It was clear to us that the case was very lopsided in Gyrodyne’s favor, such that there was a high likelihood the stock would double and minimal downside if it did not. In the end, the company was paid the damages it was due and the stock soared, but our very long holding period made the return only average.

I focus on compounders today because I find it minimizes mistakes, lets me compound capital for years in a tax-efficient manner, and I avoid the constant challenge of finding something else intelligent to do with sale proceeds.

***

Thanks to Long Hill Road Capital for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEMKT:TIS) is down ~60% (and exceeded the 40% downside target) since ACM Research Team presented the bear case in March 2017 (premium no longer deserved given margin contraction, increased leverage as outlook deteriorates, company should continue to hemorrhage cash, miss analyst estimates and cut dividend). In an update comment in May, ACM Research Team noted that net sales decreased 26%, gross margins contracted 1,800 bps and EBIT inflected negative for the first time in more than a decade (revenue/margin contraction continued in 2Q). ACM Research Team also said shares had further to fall - which they did as TIS dropped ~45% from the closing price the day of the comment.

Call from the archive - IESC

IES Holdings (NASDAQ:IESC) is down ~15% since Donald Marchiony shared a bullish thesis in April 2017, which may be due to the weakness in the Commercial & Industrial segment. However, this segment should be stronger as earlier this month management announced it would wind down two underperforming branches and two acquisitions that expanded its offerings while overall revenue still increased 16% despite the previously mentioned headwind. As the midpoint of the original price target calls for 100%+ upside, this may be worth another look. Also this past week Chris Colvin, Breach Inlet Capital presented his bullish thesis.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the top idea we published this week, we wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Industry expert J Mintzmyer highlights the turnaround and improving outlook for Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), which is not reflected in the stock as investors are still upset about the temporary dividend reduction. However, there is a clear path (and historical precedent) to a resumption of dividend increases, which should result in a re-rating and $15-20 price target in 18 months.

New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch

Aaron Zhang shared a bullish thesis on Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF), an undercovered aerospace company that trades at a discount to peers despite superior margins and ROIC that should benefit from the same tailwind of record commercial aircraft backlogs.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at undercovered and oversold publishing companies.

It’s difficult to tell which is worse for a CEO - having the market overreact to negative news or not following the company at all. I ran a screen of PRO long ideas within the always popular (from a contrarian standpoint) Publishing - Periodicals space.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of August 17 close):

Independent News and Media (OTC:INNZF) by Philip Ryan: Published on July 21, 2017, up ~20% since publication. Although it has recovered some of the loss, the 30% drop after management announced a reduction in earnings guidance for the year was unwarranted; also INM has a large net cash balance with no debt, trades at a distressed multiple and could even attract a takeover offer given the low valuation.

Issuer Direct (NYSEMKT:ISDR) by Seneca Park Research: Published on March 30, 2017, up ~25% since publication, author's price target offers an additional 100%+ upside. While currently ISDR is an off-the-radar micro-cap, this should change as the market picks up on this GARP play currently mispriced as high-growth, higher-margin businesses are temporarily being masked by declines from the shrinking legacy business. Additional value drivers include strong FCF, no debt and experienced management with significant skin in the game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Long Hill Road Capital is long AMZN, TRIP, LTRPA.